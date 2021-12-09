Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Regional Container Lines Public Company Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    RCL   TH0133010Z09

REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 12/08
45.5 THB   -0.55%
IMO 2020 IMPLEMENTATION : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For January 2022
PU
11/08Increase of an Investment in subsidiaries (Revised)
PU
11/05The Second Interim Dividend Payment
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMO 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For January 2022

12/09/2021
Press Release
IMO 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For January 2022
09 Dec 2021

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will implement a new sulphur cap for marine fuel oil starting 1st January 2020, to reduce Sulphur Oxides (SOx) emissions from the current limit of 3.5% to 0.5% from ships.

With the intention of using a more friendly and cleaner fuel to benefit both the environment and overall human health, RCL will start switching over to the new 0.5% fuel to be fully compliant with IMO's ruling from 1st January 2020.

With this, RCL will implement a "Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR)" to cover this incremental cost of using a more expensive but cleaner fuel for compliancy. We hope that customers can also understand that we all need to do our part of the environment and our health as well as the future of our children and the planet that they shall inherit.


Download link(s):
About RCL
Founded in 1979, RCL is a Thai based container shipping line. Listed on the Thai Stock Exchange since 1988, its core business is in the carriage of Shipper owned containers (SOC) and its own Carrier container containers (COC) in a service network that is fully Asia centric. RCL currently owns and operates a fleet of 51 vessels with sizes ranging between 388 TEUs and 8533 TEUs. It also has a fleet of 132,015 TEUs to support its own COC carriage as well. RCL operates a network of 69 offices made up of both owned and agency partner offices to support its operations. Today, RCL is recognised as amongst the leading SOC and Intra Asian operator by both peers and customers alike.

For media enquiries, please contact Michelle Ng at (+65) 62292087 or michelle@rclgroup.com

Disclaimer

RCL - Regional Container Lines pcl published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
