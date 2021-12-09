IMO 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For January 2022

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) will implement a new sulphur cap for marine fuel oil starting 1st January 2020, to reduce Sulphur Oxides (SOx) emissions from the current limit of 3.5% to 0.5% from ships.

With the intention of using a more friendly and cleaner fuel to benefit both the environment and overall human health, RCL will start switching over to the new 0.5% fuel to be fully compliant with IMO's ruling from 1st January 2020.

With this, RCL will implement a "Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR)" to cover this incremental cost of using a more expensive but cleaner fuel for compliancy. We hope that customers can also understand that we all need to do our part of the environment and our health as well as the future of our children and the planet that they shall inherit.