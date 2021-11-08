Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Regional Container Lines Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCL   TH0133010Z09

REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(RCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 11/05
43 THB   0.00%
01:08aIncrease of an Investment in subsidiaries (Revised)
PU
11/05The Second Interim Dividend Payment
PU
11/05Invitation to Shareholders to Propose Agenda of 2022 AGM and Director-Nominee in Advance
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Increase of an Investment in subsidiaries (Revised)

11/08/2021 | 01:08am EST
Date/Time
08 Nov 2021 13:03:43
Headline
Increase of an Investment in subsidiaries (Revised)
Symbol
RCL
Source
RCL
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

RCL - Regional Container Lines pcl published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 17 195 M 520 M 520 M
Net income 2020 1 745 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2020 2 285 M 69,0 M 69,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,74x
Yield 2020 3,52%
Capitalization 35 636 M 1 074 M 1 077 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sumate Tanthuwanit President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Nadrudee Rungruengphon Executive VP-Group Finance, Accounts & IT
Jamlong Atikul Chairman
Chatgamol Phitkaksuteephong Vice President-Group Information Technology
Sutep Tranantasin Executive Director & Executive VP-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED202.82%1 074
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.180.10%21 625
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 938
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-5.23%2 819
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA79.74%2 056
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.118.35%1 971