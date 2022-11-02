Regional Container Lines : RCL Increases Business Potential and Fleet Strength with the acquisition of two new built large vessels of 12,000 TEUs each.

RCL Increases Business Potential and Fleet Strength with the acquisition of two new built large vessels of 12,000 TEUs each.

02 Nov 2022

RCL took on two new large vessels of 12,000 TEUs each, expanding the fleet and enhancing RCL's business capabilities to the next level of service.

On October 21, 2022, RCL Public Company Limited, a renowned Thai marine group, led by Dr. Jamlong Atikul, the Chairman along with its management, inaugurated the naming ceremony of both the new vessels, Santi Bhum and Thanya Bhum. Both of which were ordered from Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a major shipbuilding company. in Japan at the Hiroshima Shipyard, Japan.

On this occasion, RCL was honored to have Mr. Apisak Tantivorawong, former Minister of Finance and his wife, Mr. Bhumindr Harinsuit, Honorary Chairman of the Thai Boat Owners Association, Mr. Jiraphant Asvatanakul and executives from The Import and Export Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank), Mr. Kazo Fujiki from the Fujiki Group and his wife, to grace the ceremony.

The two new vessels, Santi Bhum and Thanya Bhum are the largest of RCL's fleet, measuring 12,000 TEUs, 333.90 meters in length, and equipped with EGCS system to help clean exhaust gases to reduce pollution and maintain the marine environment in accordance with the organization's requirements by sea international (International Maritime Organization: IMO). With a price tag of 115 million US dollars or 4,409 million baht each, the total price of these two vessels is 8,818 million baht. The Santi Bhum and Thanya Bhum have since clinched a lease agreement with Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. for a period of 5 years.





About RCL

Founded in 1979, RCL is a Thai based container shipping line. Listed on the Thai Stock Exchange since 1988, its core business is in the carriage of Shipper owned containers (SOC) and its own Carrier container containers (COC) in a service network that is fully Asia centric. RCL currently owns and operates a fleet of 47 vessels with sizes ranging between 388 TEUs and 6310 TEUs. It also has a fleet of 147.189 TEUs to support its own COC carriage as well. RCL operates a network of 76 offices made up of both owned and agency partner offices to support its operations. Today, RCL is recognised as amongst the leading SOC and Intra Asian operator by both peers and customers alike.



