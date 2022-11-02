Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Regional Container Lines
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCL   TH0133010Z09

REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES

(RCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-10-31
27.75 THB   +4.72%
12:40aRegional Container Lines : RCL Increases Business Potential and Fleet Strength with the acquisition of two new built large vessels of 12,000 TEUs each.
PU
10/26Regional Container Lines : RCL to expand its Market Coverage in the Phillippines
PU
10/18Imo 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For November 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regional Container Lines : RCL Increases Business Potential and Fleet Strength with the acquisition of two new built large vessels of 12,000 TEUs each.

11/02/2022 | 12:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Home | Press Release| Article
RCL Increases Business Potential and Fleet Strength with the acquisition of two new built large vessels of 12,000 TEUs each.
02 Nov 2022

RCL took on two new large vessels of 12,000 TEUs each, expanding the fleet and enhancing RCL's business capabilities to the next level of service.
On October 21, 2022, RCL Public Company Limited, a renowned Thai marine group, led by Dr. Jamlong Atikul, the Chairman along with its management, inaugurated the naming ceremony of both the new vessels, Santi Bhum and Thanya Bhum. Both of which were ordered from Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a major shipbuilding company. in Japan at the Hiroshima Shipyard, Japan.
On this occasion, RCL was honored to have Mr. Apisak Tantivorawong, former Minister of Finance and his wife, Mr. Bhumindr Harinsuit, Honorary Chairman of the Thai Boat Owners Association, Mr. Jiraphant Asvatanakul and executives from The Import and Export Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank), Mr. Kazo Fujiki from the Fujiki Group and his wife, to grace the ceremony.
The two new vessels, Santi Bhum and Thanya Bhum are the largest of RCL's fleet, measuring 12,000 TEUs, 333.90 meters in length, and equipped with EGCS system to help clean exhaust gases to reduce pollution and maintain the marine environment in accordance with the organization's requirements by sea international (International Maritime Organization: IMO). With a price tag of 115 million US dollars or 4,409 million baht each, the total price of these two vessels is 8,818 million baht.

The Santi Bhum and Thanya Bhum have since clinched a lease agreement with Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. for a period of 5 years.




About RCL
Founded in 1979, RCL is a Thai based container shipping line. Listed on the Thai Stock Exchange since 1988, its core business is in the carriage of Shipper owned containers (SOC) and its own Carrier container containers (COC) in a service network that is fully Asia centric. RCL currently owns and operates a fleet of 47 vessels with sizes ranging between 388 TEUs and 6310 TEUs. It also has a fleet of 147.189 TEUs to support its own COC carriage as well. RCL operates a network of 76 offices made up of both owned and agency partner offices to support its operations. Today, RCL is recognised as amongst the leading SOC and Intra Asian operator by both peers and customers alike.

For media enquiries, please contact Michelle Ng at (+65) 62292087 or michelle@rclgroup.com

Disclaimer

RCL - Regional Container Lines pcl published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES
12:40aRegional Container Lines : RCL Increases Business Potential and Fleet Strength with the ac..
PU
10/26Regional Container Lines : RCL to expand its Market Coverage in the Phillippines
PU
10/18Imo 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For November 2022
PU
09/16Imo 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For October 2022
PU
08/20Regional Container Lines : Financial Results as at 30 June 2022
PU
08/18Imo 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For September 2022
PU
08/17Regional Container Lines : Right adjustment of RCL42C2211G
PU
08/17Regional Container Lines : Right adjustment of RCL41C2211A
PU
08/17Regional Container Lines : Right adjustment of RCL01C2210A
PU
08/17Regional Container Lines : Right adjustment of RCL19C2211A
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 50 437 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
Net income 2022 23 640 M 625 M 625 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,97x
Yield 2022 28,8%
Capitalization 22 998 M 608 M 608 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES
Duration : Period :
Regional Container Lines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,75 THB
Average target price 59,50 THB
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumate Tanthuwanit President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Twinchok Tanthuwanit President & Executive Director
Nadrudee Ruangruengpol Executive VP-Group Finance, Accounts & IT
Jamlong Atikul Chairman
Chatgamol Phitkaksuteephong Vice President-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES-43.65%577
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-62.11%9 017
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA46.15%3 005
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-60.09%2 820
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.31.75%1 925
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-23.16%1 789