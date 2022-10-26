Regional Container Lines : RCL to expand its Market Coverage in the Phillippines

RCL to expand its Market Coverage in the Phillippines

26 Oct 2022

Regional Container Lines (RCL) is pleased to announce its plan to expand further its market coverage in the Philippines by adding new service from Zamboanga to Singapore. The service, named RSP6 will have its maiden voyage with the arrival of RCL Vessel DANU BHUM on November 11, 2022, commencing RCL's regular call at Zamboanga. The service rotation shall cover the port of Cebu - Cagayan - Zamboanga - Bintulu - Singapore.

RCL is confident that the new service will open up the market and provide vast opportunity for Zamboanga, considered the Philippines' gateway to the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area or BIMP-EAGA.

The Philippine Government, through the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Port Authority, the Bureau of Customs and all major stakeholders in Zamboanga, support the bold initiative of RCL being the first International carrier to call and operate in the port of Zamboanga. The Zamboanga Export and Import confederation and the Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines also laud the advent of RCL service as a breakthrough to their long years of clamour to have an international carrier and place Zamboanga on the shipping map with direct access to international trade.

RCL started its business in the Philippines in 1988, at the Port of Manila and was the first common feeder vessel to serve the port of Cebu and Davao in the early 90s. RCL Philippines is headed by Mr. Jesus B. Sedano, RCL Owner's Representative and represented in South Philippines covering Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Cagayan De Oro and now Zamboanga by its exclusive agent Eagle Express under the leadership of its General Manager Mr. Marlon De Guzman.

According to a RCL representative, "We aim to serve the needs of both SOC and COC customers with this service and the Singapore connectivity."