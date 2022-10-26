Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Regional Container Lines
  News
  Summary
    RCL   TH0133010Z09

REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES

(RCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-10-24
27.75 THB    0.00%
02:58aRegional Container Lines : RCL to expand its Market Coverage in the Phillippines
PU
10/18Imo 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For November 2022
PU
09/16Imo 2020 Implementation : Low Sulphur Go Green Recovery (LGGR) For October 2022
PU
Regional Container Lines : RCL to expand its Market Coverage in the Phillippines

10/26/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Home | Press Release| Article
RCL to expand its Market Coverage in the Phillippines
26 Oct 2022

Regional Container Lines (RCL) is pleased to announce its plan to expand further its market coverage in the Philippines by adding new service from Zamboanga to Singapore. The service, named RSP6 will have its maiden voyage with the arrival of RCL Vessel DANU BHUM on November 11, 2022, commencing RCL's regular call at Zamboanga. The service rotation shall cover the port of Cebu - Cagayan - Zamboanga - Bintulu - Singapore.

RCL is confident that the new service will open up the market and provide vast opportunity for Zamboanga, considered the Philippines' gateway to the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area or BIMP-EAGA.

The Philippine Government, through the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippine Port Authority, the Bureau of Customs and all major stakeholders in Zamboanga, support the bold initiative of RCL being the first International carrier to call and operate in the port of Zamboanga. The Zamboanga Export and Import confederation and the Canned Sardines Association of the Philippines also laud the advent of RCL service as a breakthrough to their long years of clamour to have an international carrier and place Zamboanga on the shipping map with direct access to international trade.

RCL started its business in the Philippines in 1988, at the Port of Manila and was the first common feeder vessel to serve the port of Cebu and Davao in the early 90s. RCL Philippines is headed by Mr. Jesus B. Sedano, RCL Owner's Representative and represented in South Philippines covering Cebu, Davao, General Santos, Cagayan De Oro and now Zamboanga by its exclusive agent Eagle Express under the leadership of its General Manager Mr. Marlon De Guzman.

According to a RCL representative, "We aim to serve the needs of both SOC and COC customers with this service and the Singapore connectivity."


About RCL
Founded in 1979, RCL is a Thai based container shipping line. Listed on the Thai Stock Exchange since 1988, its core business is in the carriage of Shipper owned containers (SOC) and its own Carrier container containers (COC) in a service network that is fully Asia centric. RCL currently owns and operates a fleet of 46 vessels with sizes ranging between 388 TEUs and 6310 TEUs. It also has a fleet of 148,925 TEUs to support its own COC carriage as well. RCL operates a network of 69 offices made up of both owned and agency partner offices to support its operations. Today, RCL is recognised as amongst the leading SOC and Intra Asian operator by both peers and customers alike.

For media enquiries, please contact Michelle Ng at (+65) 62292087 or michelle@rclgroup.com

Disclaimer

RCL - Regional Container Lines pcl published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 06:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 50 437 M 1 329 M 1 329 M
Net income 2022 23 640 M 623 M 623 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,97x
Yield 2022 28,8%
Capitalization 22 998 M 606 M 606 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,75 THB
Average target price 59,50 THB
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumate Tanthuwanit President, Managing Director & Executive Director
Twinchok Tanthuwanit President & Executive Director
Nadrudee Rungruengphon Executive VP-Group Finance, Accounts & IT
Jamlong Atikul Chairman
Chatgamol Phitkaksuteephong Vice President-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES-43.65%606
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-60.98%8 996
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-59.07%2 892
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA37.75%2 797
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.41.87%2 104
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.-16.28%1 949