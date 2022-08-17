Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Regional Container Lines
  News
  Summary
    RCL   TH0133010Z09

REGIONAL CONTAINER LINES

(RCL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
38.00 THB   -1.94%
Regional Container Lines : Right adjustment of RCL19C2211A

08/17/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Headline:

Right adjustment of RCL19C2211A

Security Symbol:

RCL19C2211A

Announcement Details

Right adjustment of DW / No right adjustment of DW

Subject

Adjustment

Symbol

RCL19C2211A

The Full name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON REGIONAL CONTAINER

LINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY YUANTA

SECURITIES (THAILAND) COMPANY LIMITED LAST TRADING

IN NOVEMBER 2022 # A

Before Exercise Price (THB/share)

53.33

After Exercise Price (THB/share)

50.874

Before Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

10.80 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (DW : share)

10.30291 : 1

After Adjustment Exercise Ratio (Calculate)

0.09706

The reason for adjustment

To ensure that the benefits of the Derivative Warrant holders

are not less than the existing status according to formula

which is specified in the Term and Condition of Derivative

Warrant issuers and Derivative Warrant holders. The reasons

for adjustment of this event are as follows:

- dividend payment

Effective Date

18-Aug-2022

Signature _________________

(Mr. Hsuan-Yi Chen)

Deputy Managing Director Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

RCL - Regional Container Lines pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:33:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
