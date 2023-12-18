The Acquisition of Four New Build 4,000 TEUs Vessels

28 Dec 2023

Regional Container Lines Public Company Limited (the "Company" or "RCL") is pleased to announce that Regional Container Lines Pte. Ltd. ("RCS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RCL in Singapore, has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with a reputable shipyard for the construction of four new vessels, each with a capacity of 4,382 TEUs. The total purchase price for this acquisition is USD 226.40 million, equivalent to approximately THB 7,930.80 million based on the current exchange rate. The first new build vessel is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

The purpose of acquiring these vessels will not only support the RCL's future business expansion but also replace the aging vessels and modernize the fleet. In addition, these vessels with their cutting-edge design focused on efficiency and sustainability with a remarkable reduction in fuel consumption, outperforming others by 30-40%. Furthermore, when these vessels berth, they have the capability to utilize port electricity power, contributing to a reduction in emissions during port operations. Moreover, the vessels have been designed with adaptability so that they can be further modified to support alternative fuels and green power sources in the future.

This achievement underscores RCL's dedication to not only environmental responsibility but also compliance with emerging regulations, marking a positive step towards greener maritime shipping practices. Finally, RCL upholds its commitment to ensure operational efficiency and foster sustained growth, all in the best interest of its stakeholders.