Regional Container Lines : The Acquisition of Four New Build 4,000 TEUs Vessels
December 18, 2023 at 05:12 am EST
Share
Home | News | Press Release| Article
Back
The Acquisition of Four New Build 4,000 TEUs Vessels
28 Dec 2023
Regional Container Lines Public Company Limited (the "Company" or "RCL") is pleased to announce that Regional Container Lines Pte. Ltd. ("RCS"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RCL in Singapore, has entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with a reputable shipyard for the construction of four new vessels, each with a capacity of 4,382 TEUs. The total purchase price for this acquisition is USD 226.40 million, equivalent to approximately THB 7,930.80 million based on the current exchange rate. The first new build vessel is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.
The purpose of acquiring these vessels will not only support the RCL's future business expansion but also replace the aging vessels and modernize the fleet. In addition, these vessels with their cutting-edge design focused on efficiency and sustainability with a remarkable reduction in fuel consumption, outperforming others by 30-40%. Furthermore, when these vessels berth, they have the capability to utilize port electricity power, contributing to a reduction in emissions during port operations. Moreover, the vessels have been designed with adaptability so that they can be further modified to support alternative fuels and green power sources in the future.
This achievement underscores RCL's dedication to not only environmental responsibility but also compliance with emerging regulations, marking a positive step towards greener maritime shipping practices. Finally, RCL upholds its commitment to ensure operational efficiency and foster sustained growth, all in the best interest of its stakeholders.
Download link(s):
PDF (Eng)
PDF (TH)
About RCL
Founded in 1979, RCL is a Thai based container shipping line. Listed on the Thai Stock Exchange since 1988, its core business is in the carriage of Shipper owned containers (SOC) and its own Carrier Owned Containers (COC) in a service network that is fully Asia centric. RCL currently owns and operates a fleet of 41 vessels with sizes ranging between 388 TEUs and 11,714 TEUs. It also has a fleet of 137,527 TEUs to support its own COC carriage as well. RCL operates a network of 77 offices made up of both owned and agency partner offices to support its operations. Today, RCL is recognised as amongst the leading SOC and Intra Asian operator by both peers and customers alike.
For media enquiries, please contact Michelle Ng at (+65) 62292087 or michelle@rclgroup.com
RCL - Regional Container Lines pcl published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2023 10:11:52 UTC.
Regional Container Lines Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in the business of international vessel operations. The Company's geographic areas in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, The People's Republic of China, Taiwan, and other countries around the South China Sea. The Company's operations involve mainly a single industry segment, the business of feeder and vessel operations. The Company's subsidiaries include RCLS Co., Ltd., RCL Logistics Co., Ltd., Santi Bhum Co., Ltd., Thitti Bhum Co., Ltd., RCL Investment Pte. Ltd., Regional Container Lines Pte. Ltd., RCL Feeder Pte. Ltd., RCL Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd., and Regional Container Lines (H.K.) Ltd.