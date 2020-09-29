Australia's Rex signs deals to lease six 737 planes for planned Sydney-Melbourne route

SYDNEY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Regional Express Ltd (Rex)
said on Wednesday it had signed provisional deals with
two lessors for six Boeing Co 737 planes as part of its
plan to expand beyond regional flights to launch jet services
between major Australian cities.
The flights would compete against those offered by the
country's dominant airlines, Qantas Airways Ltd and
Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, from March 1, 2021 at a
time when they are struggling financially due to the COVID-19
pandemic.
Rex Deputy Chairman John Sharp said in a statement the
airline planned for three of the jets to be deployed on the
Sydney-Melbourne route from March, with another two entering
service by Easter.
"From there, Rex will continue to grow the domestic fleet in
line with the return of passenger demand and hopes to see its
fleet of 737-800 NGs to reach 10 by year end," he said.
Rex last week said it was in advanced talks with Asian
investment firm PAG Asia Capital for up to A$150 million
($106.71 million) of funding for the jet services.
It would be a major expansion for Rex, which currently
operates on less competitive regional routes like Sydney to
Wagga Wagga and Adelaide to Port Lincoln using a fleet of ageing
Saab 340 turboprops with 30 to 36 seats.
($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)
