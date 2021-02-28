Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Regional Express Holdings Limited    REX   AU000000REX1

REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(REX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian regional airline Rex to launch more flights in competition with Qantas, Virgin

02/28/2021 | 08:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Regional Express Holdings Ltd (Rex) said on Monday it would start flights to Adelaide and Australia's Gold Coast by April 1 as it begins to challenge Qantas Airways Ltd and Virgin Australia on the country's big-city routes.

The airline's first Melbourne-Sydney flights are planned for Monday morning, at a time when domestic air traffic remains low due to the pandemic.

Rex had previously planned to launch Sydney-Brisbane flights next to add a second route highly popular with business travellers, but it said it would instead launch the more leisure-oriented Melbourne-Adelaide, Sydney-Gold Coast and Melbourne-Gold Coast routes in time for the Easter long weekend in early April.

Rex, which until now operated only ageing 30- to 36-seat turboprops on routes like Sydney-Wagga Wagga, is using six leased Boeing Co 737s that used to fly with Virgin to take on the incumbent players.

Rex took advantage of the downturn to sign cut-rate leases and cheaper staff contracts than its rivals.

It raised up to A$150 million ($120 million) from PAG Asia Capital to launch the operations, which Rex says if successful could expand to other routes and as many as 40 planes by 2022.

Before the pandemic, Qantas' Sydney-Melbourne route was the second-biggest revenue generator for any airline globally, contributing $861 million in 2018.

However, off-and-on state border closures due to the pandemic have dented traffic demand and passenger confidence.

Rex has already cancelled some of its initial flight frequencies despite having offered one-way economy class tickets from just A$49, in a deal that Qantas then undercut with A$29 fares on budget airline Jetstar.

Rex said on Friday its big-city operations were not expected to be profitable in the financial year ending June 30, though they could be in the following year if the domestic recovery is strong.

($1 = 1.2697 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.96% 5 End-of-day quote.3.09%
REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.80% 1.585 End-of-day quote.-23.06%
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED -2.66% 5.86 End-of-day quote.-8.58%
All news about REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:00aAustralian regional airline Rex to launch more flights in competition with Qa..
RE
2020QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia watchdog chief Sims says reviewing complaint about Qa..
RE
2020QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia watchdog chief Sims says reviewing complaint about Qa..
RE
2020Australia shares drop as new virus cluster sows doubt about quick recovery
RE
2020REGIONAL EXPRESS : Pagac Regulus Lands Foreign Investment Review Board's OK for ..
MT
2020Qantas Checks In As Domestic Capacity Returns
AQ
2020QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia's Qantas to lift domestic capacity, repair finances a..
RE
2020REGIONAL EXPRESS : Pel-Air takes delivery of first Beechcraft King Air aircraft ..
PU
2020REGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex subsidiary Pel-Air takes delivery of first Beechcraft Kin..
PU
2020Australia shares end higher as biggest states lift border curbs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 259 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2020 -19,4 M -14,9 M -14,9 M
Net Debt 2020 5,51 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 173 M 134 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 661
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Regional Express Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kim Hai Lim Executive Chairman
Mayooran Thanabalasingam GM-Information Technology & Communications
Neville Howell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John Sharp Deputy Chairman
James Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.06%134
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.19.22%30 486
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.09%22 638
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.21.80%16 428
AIR CHINA LIMITED4.92%16 215
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.72%13 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ