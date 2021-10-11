Regional Express : New Australian budget airline Bonza hopes to start flying next year

* Will seek regulatory approval for launch
* Plans to start with two to three 737 MAX planes
* Backed by U.S. private investment firm 777 Partners
SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - New Australian budget airline
Bonza plans to start domestic flights with two to three Boeing
Co 737 MAX planes from the second quarter of next year,
pending regulatory approvals, its chief executive told Reuters.
The airline will be based in northern New South Wales or
southern Queensland and focus on leisure-driven routes not
served by rivals or are underserved, said Tim Jordan, Bonza's
founder and CEO.
Bonza, which means "excellent" in old-fashioned Australian
slang, would compete against Qantas Airways Ltd, Virgin
Australia and Regional Express Holdings Ltd (Rex) in a
market that lacks an independent low-cost carrier.
"This is not 'me too'," Jordan told Reuters in a phone
interview. "We are not about stealing traffic from other
carriers. This is about creating a brand new market."
The initial routes will be chosen in part based on which
airports offer better financial incentives, he said.
Bonza expects to apply for an operating licence with
Australia's aviation regulator and hopes to sell tickets in the
first quarter of 2022, Jordan said.
The carrier is backed by U.S. private investment firm 777
Partners, which has an investment portfolio that includes
Canadian low-cost airline Flair Airlines and in March placed an
order for 24 737 MAX planes with purchase rights for 60 more.
"We see huge potential in the Australian market to deliver
the benefits and options that an independent low-fare airline
brings," 777 Partners Managing Partner Josh Wander said in a
statement.
Tigerair Australia, once a competitor in that market and
later bought by Virgin Australia, closed last year during the
COVID-19 pandemic after reporting losses for years.
Rex launched big-city flights earlier this year, with
one-way fares as low https://www.reuters.com/article/rex-expansion-idUSL4N2MY5B3
as A$39 ($28.56) from Sydney to Melbourne, before lockdowns led
to a temporary flying halt. Its offerings, however, are mid-tier
rather than low-cost.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)