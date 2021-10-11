Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Regional Express Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REX   AU000000REX1

REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(REX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regional Express : New Australian budget airline Bonza hopes to start flying next year

10/11/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Will seek regulatory approval for launch

* Plans to start with two to three 737 MAX planes

* Backed by U.S. private investment firm 777 Partners

SYDNEY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - New Australian budget airline Bonza plans to start domestic flights with two to three Boeing Co 737 MAX planes from the second quarter of next year, pending regulatory approvals, its chief executive told Reuters.

The airline will be based in northern New South Wales or southern Queensland and focus on leisure-driven routes not served by rivals or are underserved, said Tim Jordan, Bonza's founder and CEO.

Bonza, which means "excellent" in old-fashioned Australian slang, would compete against Qantas Airways Ltd, Virgin Australia and Regional Express Holdings Ltd (Rex) in a market that lacks an independent low-cost carrier.

"This is not 'me too'," Jordan told Reuters in a phone interview. "We are not about stealing traffic from other carriers. This is about creating a brand new market."

The initial routes will be chosen in part based on which airports offer better financial incentives, he said.

Bonza expects to apply for an operating licence with Australia's aviation regulator and hopes to sell tickets in the first quarter of 2022, Jordan said.

The carrier is backed by U.S. private investment firm 777 Partners, which has an investment portfolio that includes Canadian low-cost airline Flair Airlines and in March placed an order for 24 737 MAX planes with purchase rights for 60 more.

"We see huge potential in the Australian market to deliver the benefits and options that an independent low-fare airline brings," 777 Partners Managing Partner Josh Wander said in a statement.

Tigerair Australia, once a competitor in that market and later bought by Virgin Australia, closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic after reporting losses for years.

Rex launched big-city flights earlier this year, with one-way fares as low https://www.reuters.com/article/rex-expansion-idUSL4N2MY5B3 as A$39 ($28.56) from Sydney to Melbourne, before lockdowns led to a temporary flying halt. Its offerings, however, are mid-tier rather than low-cost. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.07% 5.53 End-of-day quote.14.02%
REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 1.615 End-of-day quote.-21.60%
All news about REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:30pREGIONAL EXPRESS : New Australian budget airline Bonza hopes to start flying next year
RE
09/30Regional Express Holdings Limited Announces Audited Consolidated Earnings Results for t..
CI
09/27REGIONAL EXPRESS : Extends Suspension of Domestic, Regional Services till October-end due ..
MT
09/19REGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Moves To Make Vaccinations Mandatory For Frontline Staff
PU
08/31Regional Express Holdings Limited Extension to Suspension of Services and Stand Downs
CI
08/31REGIONAL EXPRESS : Company Briefing Notes on Full-Year Results for 20/21
PU
08/31REGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Announces FY21 Results
PU
08/31Regional Express Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June..
CI
08/31Regional Express Holdings Limited Announces Preliminary Consolidated Earnings Results f..
CI
08/26REGIONAL EXPRESS : Virgin Australia to add 9 planes to fleet ahead of expected travel rebo..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 168 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2021 -3,86 M -2,83 M -2,83 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 178 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 661
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Regional Express Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Hai Lim Executive Chairman
Mayooran Thanabalasingam GM-Information Technology & Communications
Neville Howell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John Sharp Deputy Chairman
James Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.60%130
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.7.88%27 663
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.54%21 985
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.13.66%15 909
AIR CHINA LIMITED-8.52%12 198
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.12.47%12 159