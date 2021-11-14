Regional Express : Rex Adds Brisbane to Domestic Network

15 NOVEMBER 2021
REX ADDS BRISBANE TO DOMESTIC NETWORK
Melbourne-Brisbanestarts December 17
Double-dailyflights
Sale fares from $79
No blackout dates
Rex Reconnect sale extended
Rex today announced the launch of double-daily flights between Melbourne and Brisbane from next month.
Brisbane becomes the fifth capital city destination in the Rex domestic network, enabling the airline to take a major step towards realising its long stated goal of servicing the so-called 'Golden Triangle' (Sydney-Melbourne-Brisbane).
The announcement coincided with the reopening of the domestic network with flights from Melbourne to Sydney and Canberra resuming this morning as regional operations were also ramping up. Sydney-Canberra,Sydney-Port Macquarie and Sydney-Coffs Harbour services restarted today along with more flights to a raft of NSW regional centres.
Melbourne-Brisbane operations will begin on December 17 with double daily flights on weekdays and a return service on both Saturday and Sunday. Special $79 fares from Melbourne are on sale until November 30 for travel up to April 30, 2022.
Importantly, just like all other Rex Reconnect fares announced recently, there will be no Christmas holiday blackout dates on flights to Brisbane.
Rex has extended the Reconnect sale, which had been due to end last night, until November 30.
"All of our launch flights to new destinations have proved to be enormously popular and I have no doubt Brisbane will be the same, particularly with such affordable fares," Rex Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp AM, said.
"Rex is a full service airline so these fares represent incredible value. Unlike our competitors, Rex passengers don't get slugged with hidden or extra costs as all fares on our domestic jet network include free 23kg checked baggage and refreshments on board."
Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe welcomed the addition of Rex flights from Melbourne to Brisbane Airport's arrivals schedule.
"This is great news for Queensland tourism operators and family reunions," Mr Hinchliffe said.
"We know there's pent-up demand among Victorians for a Queensland summer holiday getaway and today's announcement by Rex opens new options.
"The Palaszczuk Government continues to support Queensland airports to rebuild flight schedules because we understand the importance of aviation to the State's tourism industry."
Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Gert-Jan de Graaff, echoed these sentiments, adding: "As we celebrate the upcoming reopening of the Victorian and Queensland borders, this announcement is wonderful news for travellers who will now have more options to travel between Brisbane and Melbourne.
"We expect these flights to be popular as travellers reconnect with family and friends or take a well-earned holiday to explore two of Australia's best cities.
"I congratulate John Sharp and the entire Rex team on today's announcement and look forward to supporting these new services and building on the strong partnership that's already developed between BAC and Rex Airlines."
Melbourne Airport Chief of Aviation, Lorie Argus, said: "Melbourne is already Rex's largest jet hub, and today's announcement is a further vote of confidence in Victoria.
"Since launching their first flight from Melbourne in March, Rex has brought renewed competition to domestic travel and we expect this expansion will help stimulate demand even further."
Rex also revealed it was well advanced with plans to begin flying to major Queensland regional centres and tourist destinations.
"We have no intention of stopping our growth as we're determined to make up for time lost due to the pandemic and push ahead with plans to expand our network, particularly in Queensland," said Mr Sharp.
Mr Sharp said Rex would base a Boeing 737-800NG in Brisbane which would underpin the airline's Queensland expansion.
"Every time we've entered a new market, airfares have fallen dramatically as Qantas and Virgin Australia scramble to match our prices and I have no doubt this will be the case again," Mr Sharp said.
"Consumers are the big winners from competition and Rex will continue to champion the cause of safe, reliable and affordable air travel."
Rex is the only airline in Australia that offers a COVID Refund policy for new bookings, which guarantees full refunds for any passenger affected by COVID-related cancellations, re- scheduling, border closures or travel restrictions.
Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to 61 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.
