Regional Express : Rex Adds Brisbane to Domestic Network

15 NOVEMBER 2021

MEDIA RELEASE

REX ADDS BRISBANE TO DOMESTIC NETWORK

Melbourne-Brisbane starts December 17

starts December 17 Double-daily flights

flights Sale fares from $79

No blackout dates

Rex Reconnect sale extended

Rex today announced the launch of double-daily flights between Melbourne and Brisbane from next month.

Brisbane becomes the fifth capital city destination in the Rex domestic network, enabling the airline to take a major step towards realising its long stated goal of servicing the so-called 'Golden Triangle' (Sydney-Melbourne-Brisbane).

The announcement coincided with the reopening of the domestic network with flights from Melbourne to Sydney and Canberra resuming this morning as regional operations were also ramping up. Sydney-Canberra,Sydney-Port Macquarie and Sydney-Coffs Harbour services restarted today along with more flights to a raft of NSW regional centres.

Melbourne-Brisbane operations will begin on December 17 with double daily flights on weekdays and a return service on both Saturday and Sunday. Special $79 fares from Melbourne are on sale until November 30 for travel up to April 30, 2022.

Importantly, just like all other Rex Reconnect fares announced recently, there will be no Christmas holiday blackout dates on flights to Brisbane.

Rex has extended the Reconnect sale, which had been due to end last night, until November 30.

"All of our launch flights to new destinations have proved to be enormously popular and I have no doubt Brisbane will be the same, particularly with such affordable fares," Rex Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp AM, said.

"Rex is a full service airline so these fares represent incredible value. Unlike our competitors, Rex passengers don't get slugged with hidden or extra costs as all fares on our domestic jet network include free 23kg checked baggage and refreshments on board."

Queensland Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe welcomed the addition of Rex flights from Melbourne to Brisbane Airport's arrivals schedule.

"This is great news for Queensland tourism operators and family reunions," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"We know there's pent-up demand among Victorians for a Queensland summer holiday getaway and today's announcement by Rex opens new options.

"The Palaszczuk Government continues to support Queensland airports to rebuild flight schedules because we understand the importance of aviation to the State's tourism industry."

Brisbane Airport Corporation (BAC) Chief Executive Officer, Gert-Jan de Graaff, echoed these sentiments, adding: "As we celebrate the upcoming reopening of the Victorian and Queensland borders, this announcement is wonderful news for travellers who will now have more options to travel between Brisbane and Melbourne.