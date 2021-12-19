Regional Express : Rex Brisbane-Melbourne Flights Take-off

17 DECEMBER 2021

MEDIA RELEASE

REX BRISBANE-MELBOURNE FLIGHTS TAKE-OFF

Rex today begins flying between Brisbane and Melbourne for the first time in a further expansion of the airline's domestic jet network.

"This is a momentous day for Rex as we embark on the third leg of the 'golden triangle' for the very first time. This also marks the restart of Rex's expansion into the domestic market after the hiatus brought about by the border shutdowns and we plan to more than double our domestic fleet over the next 12 months," said Rex Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp, AM.

"Once again Rex is the market leader with our launch fares of $79. As other carriers scramble to follow our lead, the travelling public is the big winner with airfares tumbling to record low levels," he said.

The impact Rex has had on the market was acknowledged last week with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) describing the airline's Brisbane launch as welcome news for the millions of travellers who will now have more choice on Australia's five busiest routes. Rex's entry to the domestic inter-city jet market has seen the cost of tickets fall by as much as half.

These five routes connecting Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and the Gold Coast carried more than 22 million passengers a year pre-COVID and accounts for over one third of all Australian domestic passengers annually.

Rex today also resumed flights from Melbourne and Sydney to the Gold Coast and launches Sydney-Brisbane flights next Monday (December 20).

Melbourne-Gold Coast fares start from $65, Sydney-Gold Coast from $55 while Sydney-Brisbane is on sale from $69. All Rex domestic fares include 23 kilograms of checked baggage, carry-on baggage and refreshments on board.

Rex is operating double daily Brisbane-Melbourne flights on weekdays and a return service on both Saturday and Sunday. The special $79 launch fare is on sale for travel up to March 31, 2022 with no Christmas holiday blackout dates.

Rex has previously indicated Queensland will play an increasingly important role next year in the growth of the airline's domestic network and will base some of its Boeing 737-800NG fleet in Brisbane.

Chief Executive Officer of Brisbane Airport Corporation, Gert-Jan de Graaff, said that while Rex has been operating at BNE for years, the recent expansion of operations will give travellers more options than ever to travel across Australia's east coast.

"We know that Queensland is the place to be, and we are incredibly excited to see Rex commencing services between Brisbane and Melbourne today and Brisbane and Sydney on Monday.

"With Rex offering services across Australia's 'golden triangle' and now operating 737s in and out of Brisbane, we are heartened as this is a clear demonstration that confidence to do business in Queensland is stronger than ever," Mr de Graaff said.