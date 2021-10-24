Regional Express : Rex Launches Sale with No Christmas Blackout Period

25 OCTOBER 2021

MEDIA RELEASE

REX LAUNCHES SALE WITH NO CHRISTMAS BLACKOUT PERIOD

Gold Coast flights from Sydney and Melbourne to re-start on December 17

In an unprecedented move Rex today announced a raft of sale fares with no Christmas holiday blackout dates to celebrate the re-opening of its domestic network from November 15.

The domestic network-wide sale with no Christmas black out period also extends to regional holiday destinations as the airline ramps up NSW intrastate flying.

Flights from Melbourne to Sydney or Canberra will be on sale at $69 and are on sale until November 14 for travel up to April 30, 2022.

Rex will also re-startSydney-Canberra,Sydney-Port Macquarie and Sydney-Coffs Harbour, initially with three daily returns flights and fares from $99 one way. Again, there are no blackout restrictions.

The $99 fare with no blackout dates is also available from Sydney to a range of NSW regional centres including Albury, Armidale, Dubbo, Griffith, Orange, Merimbula, Moruya and Wagga Wagga.

Flights to the Gold Coast from Sydney and Melbourne will re-start on December 17.

"Rex's decision not to blackout school holidays across our network is unprecedented and I would urge travellers to book without delay as these sale fares will undoubtedly sell out quickly," Rex Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp AM, said.

"The resumption of our flights will provide a much needed boost to capital city and regional economies alike, help re-connect friends and families and allow Christmas holidays to be booked with confidence," Mr Sharp said.

"I have no doubt our competitors will rush to copy our ground-breaking initiative as Rex will once again have triggered a seismic change in the aviation industry which will benefit hundreds of thousands of passengers.

"Rex passengers can book with absolute confidence because they are protected by our unique Refund Guarantee policy against any COVID-related disruptions.

"And they know all Rex front-line staff, including our pilots and flights attendants, are fully vaccinated which gives them even greater peace of mind," Mr Sharp said.

Rex is a full-service airline and all fares on our domestic jet network include free 23kg check-in baggage and refreshments on board delivered with our signature country-style hospitality.