  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Regional Express Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    REX   AU000000REX1

REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(REX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/17
1.425 AUD   -1.72%
03:30pREGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Now Flying the Golden Triangle
PU
03:10aREGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Brisbane-Melbourne Flights Take-off
PU
12/08REGIONAL EXPRESS : No Undue Delays By Rex in Publishing Fares
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regional Express : Rex Now Flying the Golden Triangle

12/19/2021 | 03:30pm EST
20 DECEMBER 2021

MEDIA RELEASE

REX NOW FLYING THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE

  • First Sydney-Brisbane flight
  • Fares from just $59
  • Free 23 kilograms checked baggage, carry-on and refreshments
  • Melbourne-Sydney-Brisbanenow connected
  • Seamless connectivity now available between regional NSW and Brisbane via Sydney

Rex announces its first flight from Sydney to Brisbane taking off this afternoon.

The new service completes the "Golden Triangle" which connects Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and represents the busiest aviation routes in Australia.

Rex is operating triple daily flights between Sydney and Brisbane Monday to Friday and a double daily service on weekends with fares from just $59. All Rex domestic fares include 23 kilograms of checked baggage, carry-on and refreshments.

"This is a great way to end what has been an extraordinary year for both Rex and the whole aviation industry," the airline's Deputy Chairman, John Sharp AM, said.

Since March 1, Rex has launched seven new routes and its domestic network now incorporates Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, complementing its expansive network of over 60 regional routes.

"Despite the obvious difficulties I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve. It's always nice to prove the sceptics wrong and the big plans we have for 2022 means next year promises to be even more exciting," Mr Sharp said.

Today's inaugural flight, ZL352, was farewelled by Rex Ambassador and former Federal MP for Riverina, Kay Hull AO, a long-time champion of regional aviation, whose caricature adorns the fuselage of the aircraft, VH-REX.

Photo of Kay Hull AO in front of the aircraft which is now adorned with her caricature.

Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and 6 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to 63 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.

Media Contact

Rex Corporate Communications: 0402 438 361 or media@rex.com.au

Disclaimer

REX - Regional Express Holdings Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 20:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
