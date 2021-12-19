Regional Express : Rex Now Flying the Golden Triangle

20 DECEMBER 2021

MEDIA RELEASE

REX NOW FLYING THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE

First Sydney-Brisbane flight

Sydney-Brisbane flight Fares from just $59

Free 23 kilograms checked baggage, carry-on and refreshments

carry-on and refreshments Melbourne-Sydney-Brisbane now connected

now connected Seamless connectivity now available between regional NSW and Brisbane via Sydney

Rex announces its first flight from Sydney to Brisbane taking off this afternoon.

The new service completes the "Golden Triangle" which connects Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and represents the busiest aviation routes in Australia.

Rex is operating triple daily flights between Sydney and Brisbane Monday to Friday and a double daily service on weekends with fares from just $59. All Rex domestic fares include 23 kilograms of checked baggage, carry-on and refreshments.

"This is a great way to end what has been an extraordinary year for both Rex and the whole aviation industry," the airline's Deputy Chairman, John Sharp AM, said.

Since March 1, Rex has launched seven new routes and its domestic network now incorporates Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, complementing its expansive network of over 60 regional routes.

"Despite the obvious difficulties I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve. It's always nice to prove the sceptics wrong and the big plans we have for 2022 means next year promises to be even more exciting," Mr Sharp said.

Today's inaugural flight, ZL352, was farewelled by Rex Ambassador and former Federal MP for Riverina, Kay Hull AO, a long-time champion of regional aviation, whose caricature adorns the fuselage of the aircraft, VH-REX.

Photo of Kay Hull AO in front of the aircraft which is now adorned with her caricature.