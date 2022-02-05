Regional Express : Rex Receives NSW Jobs Plus Support

5 FEBRUARY 2022

MEDIA RELEASE

REX RECEIVES NSW JOBS PLUS SUPPORT

Rex today announces that it has been awarded a multi-million dollar assistance package by the New South Wales (NSW) State Government to support the creation of over 2,500 direct and indirect new jobs in NSW under the State's Jobs Plus program.

There are three components to the grant,

Payroll Tax Rebate on new hires;

Subsidised Training Rebate; and

Enabling Infrastructure Rebate,

and the grant will be disbursed up to 30 June 2028 upon meeting milestones defined in the Deed.

The support package, drawn from the NSW Government's $250 million Jobs Plus Program,will firmly anchor Rex's domestic jet operations to Sydney by assisting the airline to develop a Boeing 737NG Flight Simulator Centre at Rex's Mascot headquarters as well as a new Code C aircraft size hangar and office block at Sydney Airport. Rex's call centre at Orange will also be expanded to cope with the increased activities.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said, "By supporting Rex Airlines to expand its Sydney headquarters we are not only creating thousands of new jobs, but signalling to the world that NSW is open and ready to welcome travellers."

"I would like to thank the NSW Government for this partnership with Rex," the airline's Deputy Chairman, the Hon John Sharp AM, said.

"Without the State's substantial assistance, Rex's expansion plans in the State would never have materialised under this climate of pandemic and many new jobs would not be created."

Rex's domestic Sydney network now includes Sydney to Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and the Gold Coast. The airline also flies to 56 remote and regional centres throughout Australia.

Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and 6 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft to 62 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.

Rex Media Contact: +61 402 438 361, media@rex.com.au