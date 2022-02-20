Log in
    REX   AU000000REX1

REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(REX)
Regional Express : Rex Subsidiary Pel-Air Awarded 12-Year Ambulance Victoria Fixed-Wing Tender

02/20/2022 | 05:41pm EST
21 FEBRUARY 2022

MEDIA RELEASE

REX SUBSIDIARY PEL-AIR AWARDED 12-YEAR AMBULANCE VICTORIA FIXED-

WING TENDER

Regional Express (Rex) today announces that Ambulance Victoria and Pel-Air have entered into a contract for the latter to provide Fixed-Wing Air Ambulance Services to Ambulance Victoria.

The contract, worth more than $300 million, has a 12-year operational phase beginning in January 2024. The contract involves the supply of four fixed-wing aircraft, pilots and engineering support to enable the aerial transport of Ambulance Victoria medical personnel and patients throughout Victoria, into Tasmania, South Australia and southern New South Wales.

Pel-Air is the incumbent operator for the Victorian State Government for the past eleven years, after being awarded a similar contract in December 2009 to commence fixed-wing air ambulance services for Ambulance Victoria in July 2011.

The four new aeromedical Beechcraft King Air aircraft will be delivered in 2022 and will undergo aeromedical modifications to meet the requirements of Ambulance Victoria.

Pel-Air Chairman the Hon. John Sharp AM says that Pel-Air is both proud and humbled to have been selected by Ambulance Victoria to carry out this contract.

"Coming on the back of a similar award by New South Wales Ambulance in February 2021, this award is a clear recognition of Pel-Air's unparalleled ability to provide safe, reliable and high- quality aeromedical services on fixed-wing aircraft at competitive prices. We solemnly commit to the Victorian Government that we will spare no efforts in achieving the same outstanding service levels which Ambulance Victoria has enjoyed for the last decade."

Ambulance Victoria Chief Executive Officer, Professor Tony Walker ASM, said: "The new fleet will optimise patient care through innovation and improved efficiency. Our patients will benefit from a reduction in transfer time between road ambulances and the aircraft, which in turn helps get our crews back on road faster.

"We are proud to be leading the way when it comes to using innovative technology to provide an exceptional experience for our patients, no matter where they are located."

Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and 6 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft to 62 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.

Rex Media Contact: +61 402 438 361, media@rex.com.au

Disclaimer

REX - Regional Express Holdings Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 22:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
