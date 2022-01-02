Regional Express : Rex Takes Off for Roma

1 JANUARY 2022

MEDIA RELEASE

REX TAKES OFF FOR ROMA

Rex today begins flying the Central 1 route which connects the communities of Roma and Charleville to Brisbane. This follows Rex winning a competitive Queensland Government tender to service the Central 1 route for a period of five years, commencing 1 January 2022.

Rex is offering 28 return flights per week between Roma and Brisbane, a significant increase on the 12 return flights per week operated by QantasLink, the prior operator.

"Commencing the Central 1 route on 1 January 2022 is a wonderful way to start the New Year with Rex providing increased flight frequency, improved schedule convenience and fare affordability through the provision of the Rex Community Fare scheme to the communities of Roma and Charleville," Rex General Manager Network Strategy, Warrick Lodge, said.

"Rex invites the councils of Roma and Charleville to participate in our partnership programmes that have benefitted more than two dozen communities across Australia. This programme will unlock significant benefits for the local communities and has the potential of reversing the downward spiral of passenger numbers due to years of neglect,' Mr Lodge said.

The Central 1 route is one of six regulated routes recently awarded to Rex on a five-year contract by Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads after a competitive tender.

Rex is operating up to six return flights a day Brisbane-Roma on weekdays while also flying the route on both days of the weekend.