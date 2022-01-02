Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Regional Express Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REX   AU000000REX1

REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(REX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regional Express : Rex Takes Off for Roma

01/02/2022 | 12:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1 JANUARY 2022

MEDIA RELEASE

REX TAKES OFF FOR ROMA

Rex today begins flying the Central 1 route which connects the communities of Roma and Charleville to Brisbane. This follows Rex winning a competitive Queensland Government tender to service the Central 1 route for a period of five years, commencing 1 January 2022.

Rex is offering 28 return flights per week between Roma and Brisbane, a significant increase on the 12 return flights per week operated by QantasLink, the prior operator.

"Commencing the Central 1 route on 1 January 2022 is a wonderful way to start the New Year with Rex providing increased flight frequency, improved schedule convenience and fare affordability through the provision of the Rex Community Fare scheme to the communities of Roma and Charleville," Rex General Manager Network Strategy, Warrick Lodge, said.

"Rex invites the councils of Roma and Charleville to participate in our partnership programmes that have benefitted more than two dozen communities across Australia. This programme will unlock significant benefits for the local communities and has the potential of reversing the downward spiral of passenger numbers due to years of neglect,' Mr Lodge said.

The Central 1 route is one of six regulated routes recently awarded to Rex on a five-year contract by Queensland's Department of Transport and Main Roads after a competitive tender.

Rex is operating up to six return flights a day Brisbane-Roma on weekdays while also flying the route on both days of the weekend.

Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 60 Saab 340 and 6 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to 63 destinations throughout all states in Australia. In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator) and the two pilot academies, Australian Airline Pilot Academy in Wagga Wagga and Ballarat.

Media Contact

Rex Corporate Communications: 0402 438 361 or media@rex.com.au

Disclaimer

REX - Regional Express Holdings Limited published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:49pREGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Takes Off for Roma
PU
12:49pREGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Subsidiary Pel-Air Commences Operations of NSW Ambulance Air Ambula..
PU
2021REGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Wins New Queensland Regulated Route
PU
2021Big Tech critics ask Raimondo for meeting after critique of European proposals
RE
2021REGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Now Flying the Golden Triangle
PU
2021REGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Brisbane-Melbourne Flights Take-off
PU
2021REGIONAL EXPRESS : No Undue Delays By Rex in Publishing Fares
PU
2021Australian airlines gear up for price war as new challengers enter market
RE
2021Australian budget airline Bonza to lease up to 8 737 MAX jets in first year
RE
2021Rex Wins New Queensland Regulated Route
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 168 M 122 M 122 M
Net income 2021 -3,86 M -2,80 M -2,80 M
Net Debt 2021 121 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -33,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 661
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Regional Express Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kim Hai Lim Executive Chairman
Mayooran Thanabalasingam GM-Information Technology & Communications
Neville Howell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John Sharp Deputy Chairman
James Davis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONAL EXPRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.01%111
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-2.81%24 925
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-6.18%19 651
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%17 501
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%16 434
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.1.23%14 176