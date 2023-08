Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Its products include small and large installment loans. It provides its customers optional payment and collateral protection insurance. It offers small installment loans with cash proceeds to customers ranging from $500 to $2,500, with terms of up to 48 months. It offers large installment loans with cash proceeds to customers ranging from $2,501 to $25,000, with terms between 18 and 60 months. It offers its customers optional payment and collateral protection insurance relating to its loan products, including credit life insurance, accident and health insurance, involuntary unemployment insurance, and personal property insurance. It also offers indirect retail installment loans of up to $7,500. It operates under the name Regional Finance.

Sector Consumer Lending