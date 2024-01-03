Official REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. press release

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer John Schachtel is leaving Regional Management. Rob Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the executive team are expected to absorb Mr. Schachtel’s responsibilities post-departure.

“On behalf of the entire Regional Management team, we want to thank John for all of his valuable contributions to Regional Management,” said Mr. Beck. “John played an important role over the last six and a half years as we scaled our operations and markedly grew our geographic footprint in order to serve our customers across the nation. We wish John all the best in his future endeavors.”

“It has been my distinct pleasure to work alongside the incredible Regional team – from senior management to our team members at the branches – and I will certainly miss everyone,” said Mr. Schachtel. “I am confident that Regional will continue to grow and prosper in the months and years to come.”

