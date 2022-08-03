Regional Management Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results
- Net income of $12.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.24 -
- 28.9% year-over-year net finance receivables growth and 23.3% year-over-year revenue growth -
- 30+ day contractual delinquencies of 6.2% as of June 30, 2022, or 10 basis points better than June 30, 2019 pre-pandemic levels -
- Multi-year low operating expense ratio of 14.7% -
Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“We continued to execute well on our strategic plans and delivered strong results in the second quarter, including disciplined, controlled growth of our portfolio,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “We expanded operations to the state of Indiana in June, and just last week, we opened our first branch in California. We grew our loan portfolio to an all-time high of $1.53 billion, increased our active accounts by 19% over the prior year, produced record quarterly revenue of $123 million, tightly managed our expenses to a multi-year low 14.7% operating expense ratio, and finished the quarter with $12 million of net income and $1.24 of diluted EPS. We have consistently demonstrated our ability to grow our account base and portfolio in a controlled and profitable manner.”
“Looking ahead, we are keenly focused on preserving the credit quality of our loan portfolio while controlling our expenses,” added Mr. Beck. “Despite the strong labor market, inflation began to impact our customers more significantly in the second quarter, particularly those customers in higher-rate, higher-risk segments. By quarter-end, delinquency and net credit loss rates had nearly normalized to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. In recognition of a more uncertain economic environment ahead, we have been proactively tightening our credit models since the fourth quarter, and we have taken a prudent approach of maintaining our allowance for credit losses at 11% of net finance receivables, including $15 million of macro-related reserves.”
“While the economic environment is difficult, our investments in improved credit models, years-long shift to large and sub-36% loans, and recent credit tightening actions have contributed to an overall higher-quality portfolio compared to pre-pandemic periods,” continued Mr. Beck. “The labor market remains strong, our customers are resilient, and our dynamic and adaptable underwriting capabilities enable us to respond quickly to market conditions. As we have done in the past, we will manage our expenses tightly while continuing to invest in the things that will generate the greatest returns in the form of controlled, disciplined portfolio growth, improved credit performance, and greater operating leverage. Ultimately, these efforts will position us to sustainably grow our business, expand our market share, and create additional value for our shareholders.”
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $12.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.24, decreases of 40.6% and 33.7%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period.
Net finance receivables as of June 30, 2022 hit an all-time high of $1.53 billion, a record increase of $342.3 million, or 28.9%, from the prior-year period.
Large loan net finance receivables of $1.1 billion increased $267.5 million, or 33.8%, from the prior-year period and represented 69.4% of the total loan portfolio. Small loan net finance receivables were $455.3 million, an increase of 19.6% from the prior-year period.
Branch, digitally sourced, direct mail, and total loan originations were all at record levels for a second quarter.
Total loan originations of $426.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $48.6 million, or 12.9%, from the prior-year period.
Digitally sourced loan originations of $53.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $17.5 million, or 48.6%, from the prior-year period.
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was a record $122.9 million, an increase of $23.2 million, or 23.3%, from the prior-year period.
Interest and fee income increased $21.0 million, or 23.6%, primarily due to higher average net finance receivables, partially offset by ongoing credit normalization and the continued mix shift towards large loans.
Insurance income, net increased $1.6 million, or 18.1%, driven by an increase in premium revenue associated with portfolio growth.
Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $45.4 million, an increase of $24.9 million, or 120.9%, from the prior-year period. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 included an incremental reserve of $8.7 million primarily for the $79.6 million in sequential portfolio growth.
Allowance for credit losses was $167.5 million as of June 30, 2022, including a $14.9 million allowance for credit losses reserve associated with estimated future macroeconomic impacts on credit losses.
Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables for the second quarter of 2022 were 10.0%, a 260 basis point increase compared to 7.4% in the prior-year period but a 40 basis point improvement compared to pre-pandemic levels of 10.4% in the second quarter of 2019.
As of June 30, 2022, 30+ day contractual delinquencies totaled $94.7 million, or 6.2% of net finance receivables, an increase of 50 basis points compared to March 31, 2022, but a 10 basis point improvement from pre-pandemic levels as of June 30, 2019. The 30+ day contractual delinquency remains well below the company’s $167.5 million allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2022.
The company expanded its operations to the state of Indiana in the second quarter and to the state of California in July. The company closed 21 branches in the second quarter where clear opportunities existed to consolidate operations into a larger branch in close proximity. This branch optimization is consistent with the company’s omni-channel strategy and builds upon the company’s recent successes in entering new states with a lighter branch footprint, while still providing customers with best-in-class service. The company incurred $0.6 million of branch optimization expenses in the second quarter. The branch optimization will generate approximately $1.8 million in general and administrative expense annual savings, which the company will reinvest in its expansion into new states.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $54.1 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 16.7%, from the prior-year period due to ongoing investment in personnel, marketing, and digital capabilities to support the company’s growth strategies. General and administrative expenses have declined sequentially for two consecutive quarters. For the second quarter of 2022, general and administrative expenses included $0.6 million of expenses related to branch optimization.
The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) for the second quarter of 2022 was a multi-year low of 14.7%, a 180 basis point improvement compared to the prior-year period. The operating expense ratio was inclusive of a 10 basis point impact related to branch optimization.
In the second quarter of 2022, the company completed its $20 million stock repurchase program, repurchasing 253,148 shares of its common stock during the quarter at a weighted-average price of $45.72 per share. The company repurchased 425,924 shares in total under the program at a weighted-average price of $46.96 per share.
Third Quarter 2022 Dividend
The company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.30 per common share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2022. The declaration and payment of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the company’s financial condition and results of operations.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2022, the company had net finance receivables of $1.5 billion and debt of $1.2 billion. The debt consisted of:
$78.3 million on the company’s $500 million senior revolving credit facility,
$111.4 million on the company’s aggregate $300 million revolving warehouse credit facilities, and
$1.0 billion through the company’s asset-backed securitizations.
As of June 30, 2022, the company’s unused capacity to fund future growth on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $611 million, or 76.4%, and the company had available liquidity of $195.0 million, including unrestricted cash on hand and immediate availability to draw down cash from its senior revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2022, the company’s fixed-rate debt as a percentage of total debt was 84%, with a weighted-average coupon of 2.9% and an average revolving duration of 2.6 years.
During the second quarter, the company held interest rate caps to manage the risk associated with variable rate debt. The interest rate caps are based on one-month LIBOR and reimburse the company for the difference when one-month LIBOR exceeds the strike rate. The company sold $450 million of interest rate caps in the second quarter, realizing $12.8 million in lifetime market value gains on the rate caps. During the second quarter, increases in the market value of the rate caps benefited interest expense by $3.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company maintained $100 million in interest rate cap protection, with one-month LIBOR strike rates of 50 basis points and maturity dates in February 2026. These rate caps provide longer duration protection against the potential for continued increases in interest rates.
The company had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 4.0 to 1.0 and a stockholders’ equity ratio of 19.3%, each as of June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had a funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio of 4.1 to 1.0, as of June 30, 2022. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures included at the end of this press release.
Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Better (Worse)
Better (Worse)
2Q 22
2Q 21
$
%
YTD 22
YTD 21
$
%
Revenue
Interest and fee income
$
109,771
$
88,793
$
20,978
23.6
%
$
217,402
$
176,072
$
41,330
23.5
%
Insurance income, net
10,220
8,656
1,564
18.1
%
20,764
16,641
4,123
24.8
%
Other income
2,880
2,227
653
29.3
%
5,553
4,694
859
18.3
%
Total revenue
122,871
99,676
23,195
23.3
%
243,719
197,407
46,312
23.5
%
Expenses
Provision for credit losses
45,400
20,549
(24,851
)
(120.9
)%
76,258
31,911
(44,347
)
(139.0
)%
Personnel
33,941
28,370
(5,571
)
(19.6
)%
69,595
57,221
(12,374
)
(21.6
)%
Occupancy
6,156
5,568
(588
)
(10.6
)%
11,964
11,588
(376
)
(3.2
)%
Marketing
4,108
4,776
668
14.0
%
7,199
7,486
287
3.8
%
Other
9,916
7,675
(2,241
)
(29.2
)%
20,463
15,937
(4,526
)
(28.4
)%
Total general and administrative
54,121
46,389
(7,732
)
(16.7
)%
109,221
92,232
(16,989
)
(18.4
)%
Interest expense
7,564
7,801
237
3.0
%
7,505
14,936
7,431
49.8
%
Income before income taxes
15,786
24,937
(9,151
)
(36.7
)%
50,735
58,328
(7,593
)
(13.0
)%
Income taxes
3,804
4,771
967
20.3
%
11,970
12,640
670
5.3
%
Net income
$
11,982
$
20,166
$
(8,184
)
(40.6
)%
$
38,765
$
45,688
$
(6,923
)
(15.2
)%
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
1.29
$
1.98
$
(0.69
)
(34.8
)%
$
4.13
$
4.41
$
(0.28
)
(6.3
)%
Diluted
$
1.24
$
1.87
$
(0.63
)
(33.7
)%
$
3.94
$
4.18
$
(0.24
)
(5.7
)%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
9,261
10,200
939
9.2
%
9,396
10,371
975
9.4
%
Diluted
9,669
10,797
1,128
10.4
%
9,845
10,931
1,086
9.9
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
3.2
%
7.1
%
5.2
%
8.2
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
16.0
%
28.7
%
26.3
%
32.7
%
Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except par value amounts)
Increase (Decrease)
2Q 22
2Q 21
$
%
Assets
Cash
$
7,928
$
6,086
$
1,842
30.3
%
Net finance receivables
1,525,659
1,183,387
342,272
28.9
%
Unearned insurance premiums
(48,986
)
(39,469
)
(9,517
)
(24.1
)%
Allowance for credit losses
(167,500
)
(139,400
)
(28,100
)
(20.2
)%
Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premiums and allowance for credit losses
1,309,173
1,004,518
304,655
30.3
%
Restricted cash
144,802
99,920
44,882
44.9
%
Lease assets
28,555
28,223
332
1.2
%
Deferred tax assets, net
19,798
14,109
5,689
40.3
%
Property and equipment
12,808
12,658
150
1.2
%
Intangible assets
10,312
9,081
1,231
13.6
%
Other assets
14,568
16,710
(2,142
)
(12.8
)%
Total assets
$
1,547,944
$
1,191,305
$
356,639
29.9
%
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Debt
$
1,194,570
$
853,067
$
341,503
40.0
%
Unamortized debt issuance costs
(10,819
)
(9,356
)
(1,463
)
(15.6
)%
Net debt
1,183,751
843,711
340,040
40.3
%
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
34,492
38,316
(3,824
)
(10.0
)%
Lease liabilities
31,117
30,295
822
2.7
%
Total liabilities
1,249,360
912,322
337,038
36.9
%
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock ($0.10 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding)
—
—
—
—
Common stock ($0.10 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 14,390 shares issued and 9,584 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 14,141 shares issued and 10,360 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021)
1,439
1,414
25
1.8
%
Additional paid-in capital
108,345
105,509
2,836
2.7
%
Retained earnings
338,943
268,172
70,771
26.4
%
Treasury stock (4,807 shares at June 30, 2022 and 3,780 shares at June 30, 2021)
(150,143
)
(96,112
)
(54,031
)
(56.2
)%
Total stockholders’ equity
298,584
278,983
19,601
7.0
%
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,547,944
$
1,191,305
$
356,639
29.9
%
Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net Finance Receivables by Product
2Q 22
1Q 22
QoQ $
Inc (Dec)
QoQ %
Inc (Dec)
2Q 21
YoY $
Inc (Dec)
YoY %
Inc (Dec)
Small loans
$
455,253
$
438,153
$
17,100
3.9
%
$
380,780
$
74,473
19.6
%
Large loans
1,059,523
997,226
62,297
6.2
%
792,046
267,477
33.8
%
Retail loans
10,883
10,692
191
1.8
%
10,561
322
3.0
%
Total net finance receivables
$
1,525,659
$
1,446,071
$
79,588
5.5
%
$
1,183,387
$
342,272
28.9
%
Number of branches at period end
334
354
(20
)
(5.6
)%
368
(34
)
(9.2
)%
Net finance receivables per branch
$
4,568
$
4,085
$
483
11.8
%
$
3,216
$
1,352
42.0
%
Averages and Yields
2Q 22
1Q 22
2Q 21
Average Net Finance Receivables
Average Yield (1)
Average Net Finance Receivables
Average Yield (1)
Average Net Finance Receivables
Average Yield (1)
Small loans
$
437,226
35.8
%
$
440,936
36.0
%
$
365,535
38.3
%
Large loans
1,023,546
27.4
%
982,881
27.5
%
747,582
28.5
%
Retail loans
10,828
18.3
%
10,620
18.4
%
11,181
18.2
%
Total interest and fee yield
$
1,471,600
29.8
%
$
1,434,437
30.0
%
$
1,124,298
31.6
%
Total revenue yield
$
1,471,600
33.4
%
$
1,434,437
33.7
%
$
1,124,298
35.5
%
(1) Annualized interest and fee income as a percentage of average net finance receivables.
Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income
2Q 22 Compared to 2Q 21
Increase (Decrease)
Volume
Rate
Volume & Rate
Total
Small loans
$
6,868
$
(2,300
)
$
(451
)
$
4,117
Large loans
19,662
(2,035
)
(751
)
16,876
Retail loans
(16
)
1
-
(15
)
Product mix
915
(594
)
(321
)
—
Total increase in interest and fee income
$
27,429
$
(4,928
)
$
(1,523
)
$
20,978
Loans Originated (1)
2Q 22
1Q 22
QoQ $
Inc (Dec)
QoQ %
Inc (Dec)
2Q 21
YoY $
Inc (Dec)
YoY %
Inc (Dec)
Small loans
$
171,244
$
137,131
$
34,113
24.9
%
$
151,584
$
19,660
13.0
%
Large loans
252,572
186,279
66,293
35.6
%
224,484
28,088
12.5
%
Retail loans
2,471
2,590
(119
)
(4.6
)%
1,659
812
48.9
%
Total loans originated
$
426,287
$
326,000
$
100,287
30.8
%
$
377,727
$
48,560
12.9
%
(1) Represents the principal balance of loan originations and refinancings.
Other Key Metrics
2Q 22
1Q 22
2Q 21
Net credit losses
$
36,700
$
31,358
$
20,749
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
10.0
%
8.7
%
7.4
%
Provision for credit losses
$
45,400
$
30,858
$
20,549
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
12.3
%
8.6
%
7.3
%
Percentage of total revenue
36.9
%
25.5
%
20.6
%
General and administrative expenses
$
54,121
$
55,100
$
46,389
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
14.7
%
15.4
%
16.5
%
Percentage of total revenue
44.0
%
45.6
%
46.5
%
Same store results (1):
Net finance receivables at period-end
$
1,466,300
$
1,406,904
$
1,175,516
Net finance receivable growth rate
24.7
%
27.3
%
15.4
%
Number of branches in calculation
310
331
356
(1) Same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable branch base. The comparable branch base includes those branches open for at least one year.
Contractual Delinquency by Aging
2Q 22
1Q 22
2Q 21
Allowance for credit losses (1)
$
167,500
11.0
%
$
158,800
11.0
%
$
139,400
11.8
%
Current
1,306,183
85.6
%
1,268,367
87.7
%
1,066,124
90.1
%
1 to 29 days past due
124,810
8.2
%
95,689
6.6
%
74,470
6.3
%
Delinquent accounts:
30 to 59 days
26,785
1.8
%
19,818
1.4
%
14,488
1.2
%
60 to 89 days
24,420
1.6
%
16,390
1.1
%
9,614
0.8
%
90 to 119 days
18,557
1.2
%
15,636
1.1
%
6,116
0.5
%
120 to 149 days
12,528
0.8
%
15,322
1.1
%
5,961
0.5
%
150 to 179 days
12,376
0.8
%
14,849
1.0
%
6,614
0.6
%
Total contractual delinquency
$
94,666
6.2
%
$
82,015
5.7
%
$
42,793
3.6
%
Total net finance receivables
$
1,525,659
100.0
%
$
1,446,071
100.0
%
$
1,183,387
100.0
%
1 day and over past due
$
219,476
14.4
%
$
177,704
12.3
%
$
117,263
9.9
%
Contractual Delinquency by Product
2Q 22
1Q 22
2Q 21
Small loans
$
41,984
9.2
%
$
34,861
8.0
%
$
18,876
5.0
%
Large loans
51,763
4.9
%
46,375
4.7
%
23,251
2.9
%
Retail loans
919
8.4
%
779
7.3
%
666
6.3
%
Total contractual delinquency
$
94,666
6.2
%
$
82,015
5.7
%
$
42,793
3.6
%
(1) Includes estimated macroeconomic allowance for credit losses of $14,900, $15,900, and $20,100 in 2Q 22, 1Q 22, and 2Q 21, respectively.
Income Statement Quarterly Trend
2Q 21
3Q 21
4Q 21
1Q 22
2Q 22
QoQ $
B(W)
YoY $
B(W)
Revenue
Interest and fee income
$
88,793
$
99,355
$
107,117
$
107,631
$
109,771
$
2,140
$
20,978
Insurance income, net
8,656
9,418
9,423
10,544
10,220
(324
)
1,564
Other income
2,227
2,687
2,944
2,673
2,880
207
653
Total revenue
99,676
111,460
119,484
120,848
122,871
2,023
23,195
Expenses
Provision for credit losses
20,549
26,096
31,008
30,858
45,400
(14,542
)
(24,851
)
Personnel
28,370
29,299
33,313
35,654
33,941
1,713
(5,571
)
Occupancy
5,568
6,027
6,511
5,808
6,156
(348
)
(588
)
Marketing
4,776
2,488
4,431
3,091
4,108
(1,017
)
668
Other
7,675
9,936
11,277
10,547
9,916
631
(2,241
)
Total general and administrative
46,389
47,750
55,532
55,100
54,121
979
(7,732
)
Interest expense
7,801
8,816
7,597
(59
)
7,564
(7,623
)
237
Income before income taxes
24,937
28,798
25,347
34,949
15,786
(19,163
)
(9,151
)
Income taxes
4,771
6,577
4,569
8,166
3,804
4,362
967
Net income
$
20,166
$
22,221
$
20,778
$
26,783
$
11,982
$
(14,801
)
$
(8,184
)
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
1.98
$
2.25
$
2.18
$
2.81
$
1.29
$
(1.52
)
$
(0.69
)
Diluted
$
1.87
$
2.11
$
2.04
$
2.67
$
1.24
$
(1.43
)
$
(0.63
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
10,200
9,861
9,545
9,533
9,261
272
939
Diluted
10,797
10,544
10,177
10,022
9,669
353
1,128
Balance Sheet Quarterly Trend
2Q 21
3Q 21
4Q 21
1Q 22
2Q 22
QoQ $
Inc (Dec)
YoY $
Inc (Dec)
Total assets
$
1,191,305
$
1,313,558
$
1,459,662
$
1,497,671
$
1,547,944
$
50,273
$
356,639
Net finance receivables
$
1,183,387
$
1,314,233
$
1,426,257
$
1,446,071
$
1,525,659
$
79,588
$
342,272
Allowance for credit losses
$
139,400
$
150,100
$
159,300
$
158,800
$
167,500
$
8,700
$
28,100
Debt
$
853,067
$
978,803
$
1,107,953
$
1,134,377
$
1,194,570
$
60,193
$
341,503
Other Key Metrics Quarterly Trend
2Q 21
3Q 21
4Q 21
1Q 22
2Q 22
QoQ
Inc (Dec)
YoY
Inc (Dec)
Interest and fee yield (annualized)
31.6
%
32.0
%
31.4
%
30.0
%
29.8
%
(0.2
)%
(1.8
)%
Efficiency ratio (1)
46.5
%
42.8
%
46.5
%
45.6
%
44.0
%
(1.6
)%
(2.5
)%
Operating expense ratio (2)
16.5
%
15.4
%
16.3
%
15.4
%
14.7
%
(0.7
)%
(1.8
)%
30+ contractual delinquency
3.6
%
4.7
%
6.0
%
5.7
%
6.2
%
0.5
%
2.6
%
Net credit loss ratio (3)
7.4
%
5.0
%
6.4
%
8.7
%
10.0
%
1.3
%
2.6
%
Book value per share
$
26.93
$
27.73
$
28.89
$
30.47
$
31.15
$
0.68
$
4.22
(1) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue.
(2) Annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.
(3) Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.
Averages and Yields
YTD 22
YTD 21
Average Net Finance Receivables
Average Yield (Annualized)
Average Net Finance Receivables
Average Yield (Annualized)
Small loans
$
439,070
35.9
%
$
377,272
37.9
%
Large loans
1,003,326
27.4
%
734,390
28.2
%
Retail loans
10,725
18.3
%
12,170
18.0
%
Total interest and fee yield
$
1,453,121
29.9
%
$
1,123,832
31.3
%
Total revenue yield
$
1,453,121
33.5
%
$
1,123,832
35.1
%
Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income
YTD 22 Compared to YTD 21
Increase (Decrease)
Volume
Rate
Volume & Rate
Total
Small loans
$
11,706
$
(3,762
)
$
(616
)
$
7,328
Large loans
37,907
(2,775
)
(1,017
)
34,115
Retail loans
(130
)
19
(2
)
(113
)
Product mix
2,107
(1,417
)
(690
)
—
Total increase in interest and fee income
$
51,590
$
(7,935
)
$
(2,325
)
$
41,330
Loans Originated (1)
YTD 22
YTD 21
YTD $
Inc (Dec)
YTD %
Inc (Dec)
Small loans
$
308,375
$
253,325
$
55,050
21.7
%
Large loans
438,851
355,809
83,042
23.3
%
Retail loans
5,061
3,439
1,622
47.2
%
Total loans originated
$
752,287
$
612,573
$
139,714
22.8
%
(1) Represents the principal balance of loan originations and refinancings.
Other Key Metrics
YTD 22
YTD 21
Net credit losses
$
68,058
$
42,511
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
9.4
%
7.6
%
Provision for credit losses
$
76,258
$
31,911
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
10.5
%
5.7
%
Percentage of total revenue
31.3
%
16.2
%
General and administrative expenses
$
109,221
$
92,232
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
15.0
%
16.4
%
Percentage of total revenue
44.8
%
46.7
%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company’s management utilizes non-GAAP measures as additional metrics to aid in, and enhance, its understanding of the company’s financial results. Tangible equity and the funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio are non-GAAP measures that adjust GAAP measures to exclude intangible assets. Management uses these equity measures to evaluate and manage the company’s capital and leverage position. The company also believes that these equity measures are commonly used in the financial services industry and provide useful information to users of the company’s financial statements in the evaluation of its capital and leverage position.
This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.