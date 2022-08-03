Regional Management Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results 08/03/2022 | 04:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields - Net income of $12.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.24 - - 28.9% year-over-year net finance receivables growth and 23.3% year-over-year revenue growth - - 30+ day contractual delinquencies of 6.2% as of June 30, 2022, or 10 basis points better than June 30, 2019 pre-pandemic levels - - Multi-year low operating expense ratio of 14.7% - Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. “We continued to execute well on our strategic plans and delivered strong results in the second quarter, including disciplined, controlled growth of our portfolio,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “We expanded operations to the state of Indiana in June, and just last week, we opened our first branch in California. We grew our loan portfolio to an all-time high of $1.53 billion, increased our active accounts by 19% over the prior year, produced record quarterly revenue of $123 million, tightly managed our expenses to a multi-year low 14.7% operating expense ratio, and finished the quarter with $12 million of net income and $1.24 of diluted EPS. We have consistently demonstrated our ability to grow our account base and portfolio in a controlled and profitable manner.” “Looking ahead, we are keenly focused on preserving the credit quality of our loan portfolio while controlling our expenses,” added Mr. Beck. “Despite the strong labor market, inflation began to impact our customers more significantly in the second quarter, particularly those customers in higher-rate, higher-risk segments. By quarter-end, delinquency and net credit loss rates had nearly normalized to 2019 pre-pandemic levels. In recognition of a more uncertain economic environment ahead, we have been proactively tightening our credit models since the fourth quarter, and we have taken a prudent approach of maintaining our allowance for credit losses at 11% of net finance receivables, including $15 million of macro-related reserves.” “While the economic environment is difficult, our investments in improved credit models, years-long shift to large and sub-36% loans, and recent credit tightening actions have contributed to an overall higher-quality portfolio compared to pre-pandemic periods,” continued Mr. Beck. “The labor market remains strong, our customers are resilient, and our dynamic and adaptable underwriting capabilities enable us to respond quickly to market conditions. As we have done in the past, we will manage our expenses tightly while continuing to invest in the things that will generate the greatest returns in the form of controlled, disciplined portfolio growth, improved credit performance, and greater operating leverage. Ultimately, these efforts will position us to sustainably grow our business, expand our market share, and create additional value for our shareholders.” Second Quarter 2022 Highlights Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $12.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.24, decreases of 40.6% and 33.7%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period. Net finance receivables as of June 30, 2022 hit an all-time high of $1.53 billion, a record increase of $342.3 million, or 28.9%, from the prior-year period. Large loan net finance receivables of $1.1 billion increased $267.5 million, or 33.8%, from the prior-year period and represented 69.4% of the total loan portfolio. Small loan net finance receivables were $455.3 million, an increase of 19.6% from the prior-year period. Branch, digitally sourced, direct mail, and total loan originations were all at record levels for a second quarter. Total loan originations of $426.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $48.6 million, or 12.9%, from the prior-year period. Digitally sourced loan originations of $53.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $17.5 million, or 48.6%, from the prior-year period.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was a record $122.9 million, an increase of $23.2 million, or 23.3%, from the prior-year period. Interest and fee income increased $21.0 million, or 23.6%, primarily due to higher average net finance receivables, partially offset by ongoing credit normalization and the continued mix shift towards large loans. Insurance income, net increased $1.6 million, or 18.1%, driven by an increase in premium revenue associated with portfolio growth.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 was $45.4 million, an increase of $24.9 million, or 120.9%, from the prior-year period. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 included an incremental reserve of $8.7 million primarily for the $79.6 million in sequential portfolio growth. Allowance for credit losses was $167.5 million as of June 30, 2022, including a $14.9 million allowance for credit losses reserve associated with estimated future macroeconomic impacts on credit losses.

Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables for the second quarter of 2022 were 10.0%, a 260 basis point increase compared to 7.4% in the prior-year period but a 40 basis point improvement compared to pre-pandemic levels of 10.4% in the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2022, 30+ day contractual delinquencies totaled $94.7 million, or 6.2% of net finance receivables, an increase of 50 basis points compared to March 31, 2022, but a 10 basis point improvement from pre-pandemic levels as of June 30, 2019. The 30+ day contractual delinquency remains well below the company’s $167.5 million allowance for credit losses as of June 30, 2022. The company expanded its operations to the state of Indiana in the second quarter and to the state of California in July. The company closed 21 branches in the second quarter where clear opportunities existed to consolidate operations into a larger branch in close proximity. This branch optimization is consistent with the company’s omni-channel strategy and builds upon the company’s recent successes in entering new states with a lighter branch footprint, while still providing customers with best-in-class service. The company incurred $0.6 million of branch optimization expenses in the second quarter. The branch optimization will generate approximately $1.8 million in general and administrative expense annual savings, which the company will reinvest in its expansion into new states. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $54.1 million, an increase of $7.7 million, or 16.7%, from the prior-year period due to ongoing investment in personnel, marketing, and digital capabilities to support the company’s growth strategies. General and administrative expenses have declined sequentially for two consecutive quarters. For the second quarter of 2022, general and administrative expenses included $0.6 million of expenses related to branch optimization. The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) for the second quarter of 2022 was a multi-year low of 14.7%, a 180 basis point improvement compared to the prior-year period. The operating expense ratio was inclusive of a 10 basis point impact related to branch optimization. In the second quarter of 2022, the company completed its $20 million stock repurchase program, repurchasing 253,148 shares of its common stock during the quarter at a weighted-average price of $45.72 per share. The company repurchased 425,924 shares in total under the program at a weighted-average price of $46.96 per share. Third Quarter 2022 Dividend The company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.30 per common share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2022. The declaration and payment of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of June 30, 2022, the company had net finance receivables of $1.5 billion and debt of $1.2 billion. The debt consisted of: $78.3 million on the company’s $500 million senior revolving credit facility,

$111.4 million on the company’s aggregate $300 million revolving warehouse credit facilities, and

$1.0 billion through the company’s asset-backed securitizations. As of June 30, 2022, the company’s unused capacity to fund future growth on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $611 million, or 76.4%, and the company had available liquidity of $195.0 million, including unrestricted cash on hand and immediate availability to draw down cash from its senior revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2022, the company’s fixed-rate debt as a percentage of total debt was 84%, with a weighted-average coupon of 2.9% and an average revolving duration of 2.6 years. During the second quarter, the company held interest rate caps to manage the risk associated with variable rate debt. The interest rate caps are based on one-month LIBOR and reimburse the company for the difference when one-month LIBOR exceeds the strike rate. The company sold $450 million of interest rate caps in the second quarter, realizing $12.8 million in lifetime market value gains on the rate caps. During the second quarter, increases in the market value of the rate caps benefited interest expense by $3.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company maintained $100 million in interest rate cap protection, with one-month LIBOR strike rates of 50 basis points and maturity dates in February 2026. These rate caps provide longer duration protection against the potential for continued increases in interest rates. The company had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 4.0 to 1.0 and a stockholders’ equity ratio of 19.3%, each as of June 30, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had a funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio of 4.1 to 1.0, as of June 30, 2022. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures included at the end of this press release. A supplemental slide presentation will be made available on Regional's website prior to the earnings call at www.RegionalManagement.com. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” online and in branch locations in 16 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent Regional Management Corp.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning financial outlooks or future plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, events, or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “outlook,” and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of Regional Management. As a result, actual performance and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: managing growth effectively, implementing Regional Management’s growth strategy, and opening new branches as planned; Regional Management’s convenience check strategy; Regional Management’s policies and procedures for underwriting, processing, and servicing loans; Regional Management’s ability to collect on its loan portfolio; Regional Management’s insurance operations; exposure to credit risk and repayment risk, which risks may increase in light of adverse or recessionary economic conditions; the implementation of new underwriting models and processes, including as to the effectiveness of new custom scorecards; changes in the competitive environment in which Regional Management operates or a decrease in the demand for its products; the geographic concentration of Regional Management’s loan portfolio; the failure of third-party service providers, including those providing information technology products; changes in economic conditions in the markets Regional Management serves, including levels of unemployment and bankruptcies; the ability to achieve successful acquisitions and strategic alliances; the ability to make technological improvements as quickly as competitors; security breaches, cyber-attacks, failures in information systems, or fraudulent activity; the ability to originate loans; reliance on information technology resources and providers, including the risk of prolonged system outages; changes in current revenue and expense trends, including trends affecting delinquencies and credit losses; changes in operating and administrative expenses; the departure, transition, or replacement of key personnel; the ability to timely and effectively implement, transition to, and maintain the necessary information technology systems, infrastructure, processes, and controls to support Regional Management’s operations and initiatives; changes in interest rates; existing sources of liquidity may become insufficient or access to these sources may become unexpectedly restricted; exposure to financial risk due to asset-backed securitization transactions; risks related to regulation and legal proceedings, including changes in laws or regulations or in the interpretation or enforcement of laws or regulations; changes in accounting standards, rules, and interpretations and the failure of related assumptions and estimates, including those associated with CECL accounting; the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance, and interpretations, including the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized; risks related to the ownership of Regional Management’s common stock, including volatility in the market price of shares of Regional Management’s common stock; the timing and amount of future cash dividend payments; and anti-takeover provisions in Regional Management’s charter documents and applicable state law. The COVID-19 pandemic may impact Regional Management’s operations and financial condition and may also magnify many of the existing risks and uncertainties. The foregoing factors and others are discussed in greater detail in Regional Management’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Regional Management will not update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law. Regional Management is not responsible for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet services. Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Better (Worse) Better (Worse) 2Q 22 2Q 21 $ % YTD 22 YTD 21 $ % Revenue Interest and fee income $ 109,771 $ 88,793 $ 20,978 23.6 % $ 217,402 $ 176,072 $ 41,330 23.5 % Insurance income, net 10,220 8,656 1,564 18.1 % 20,764 16,641 4,123 24.8 % Other income 2,880 2,227 653 29.3 % 5,553 4,694 859 18.3 % Total revenue 122,871 99,676 23,195 23.3 % 243,719 197,407 46,312 23.5 % Expenses Provision for credit losses 45,400 20,549 (24,851 ) (120.9 )% 76,258 31,911 (44,347 ) (139.0 )% Personnel 33,941 28,370 (5,571 ) (19.6 )% 69,595 57,221 (12,374 ) (21.6 )% Occupancy 6,156 5,568 (588 ) (10.6 )% 11,964 11,588 (376 ) (3.2 )% Marketing 4,108 4,776 668 14.0 % 7,199 7,486 287 3.8 % Other 9,916 7,675 (2,241 ) (29.2 )% 20,463 15,937 (4,526 ) (28.4 )% Total general and administrative 54,121 46,389 (7,732 ) (16.7 )% 109,221 92,232 (16,989 ) (18.4 )% Interest expense 7,564 7,801 237 3.0 % 7,505 14,936 7,431 49.8 % Income before income taxes 15,786 24,937 (9,151 ) (36.7 )% 50,735 58,328 (7,593 ) (13.0 )% Income taxes 3,804 4,771 967 20.3 % 11,970 12,640 670 5.3 % Net income $ 11,982 $ 20,166 $ (8,184 ) (40.6 )% $ 38,765 $ 45,688 $ (6,923 ) (15.2 )% Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.98 $ (0.69 ) (34.8 )% $ 4.13 $ 4.41 $ (0.28 ) (6.3 )% Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.87 $ (0.63 ) (33.7 )% $ 3.94 $ 4.18 $ (0.24 ) (5.7 )% Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,261 10,200 939 9.2 % 9,396 10,371 975 9.4 % Diluted 9,669 10,797 1,128 10.4 % 9,845 10,931 1,086 9.9 % Return on average assets (annualized) 3.2 % 7.1 % 5.2 % 8.2 % Return on average equity (annualized) 16.0 % 28.7 % 26.3 % 32.7 % Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except par value amounts) Increase (Decrease) 2Q 22 2Q 21 $ % Assets Cash $ 7,928 $ 6,086 $ 1,842 30.3 % Net finance receivables 1,525,659 1,183,387 342,272 28.9 % Unearned insurance premiums (48,986 ) (39,469 ) (9,517 ) (24.1 )% Allowance for credit losses (167,500 ) (139,400 ) (28,100 ) (20.2 )% Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premiums and allowance for credit losses 1,309,173 1,004,518 304,655 30.3 % Restricted cash 144,802 99,920 44,882 44.9 % Lease assets 28,555 28,223 332 1.2 % Deferred tax assets, net 19,798 14,109 5,689 40.3 % Property and equipment 12,808 12,658 150 1.2 % Intangible assets 10,312 9,081 1,231 13.6 % Other assets 14,568 16,710 (2,142 ) (12.8 )% Total assets $ 1,547,944 $ 1,191,305 $ 356,639 29.9 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Debt $ 1,194,570 $ 853,067 $ 341,503 40.0 % Unamortized debt issuance costs (10,819 ) (9,356 ) (1,463 ) (15.6 )% Net debt 1,183,751 843,711 340,040 40.3 % Accounts payable and accrued expenses 34,492 38,316 (3,824 ) (10.0 )% Lease liabilities 31,117 30,295 822 2.7 % Total liabilities 1,249,360 912,322 337,038 36.9 % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock ($0.10 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding) — — — — Common stock ($0.10 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 14,390 shares issued and 9,584 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 14,141 shares issued and 10,360 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021) 1,439 1,414 25 1.8 % Additional paid-in capital 108,345 105,509 2,836 2.7 % Retained earnings 338,943 268,172 70,771 26.4 % Treasury stock (4,807 shares at June 30, 2022 and 3,780 shares at June 30, 2021) (150,143 ) (96,112 ) (54,031 ) (56.2 )% Total stockholders’ equity 298,584 278,983 19,601 7.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,547,944 $ 1,191,305 $ 356,639 29.9 % Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Finance Receivables by Product 2Q 22 1Q 22 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) QoQ % Inc (Dec) 2Q 21 YoY $ Inc (Dec) YoY % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 455,253 $ 438,153 $ 17,100 3.9 % $ 380,780 $ 74,473 19.6 % Large loans 1,059,523 997,226 62,297 6.2 % 792,046 267,477 33.8 % Retail loans 10,883 10,692 191 1.8 % 10,561 322 3.0 % Total net finance receivables $ 1,525,659 $ 1,446,071 $ 79,588 5.5 % $ 1,183,387 $ 342,272 28.9 % Number of branches at period end 334 354 (20 ) (5.6 )% 368 (34 ) (9.2 )% Net finance receivables per branch $ 4,568 $ 4,085 $ 483 11.8 % $ 3,216 $ 1,352 42.0 % Averages and Yields 2Q 22 1Q 22 2Q 21 Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (1) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (1) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (1) Small loans $ 437,226 35.8 % $ 440,936 36.0 % $ 365,535 38.3 % Large loans 1,023,546 27.4 % 982,881 27.5 % 747,582 28.5 % Retail loans 10,828 18.3 % 10,620 18.4 % 11,181 18.2 % Total interest and fee yield $ 1,471,600 29.8 % $ 1,434,437 30.0 % $ 1,124,298 31.6 % Total revenue yield $ 1,471,600 33.4 % $ 1,434,437 33.7 % $ 1,124,298 35.5 % (1) Annualized interest and fee income as a percentage of average net finance receivables. Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income 2Q 22 Compared to 2Q 21 Increase (Decrease) Volume Rate Volume & Rate Total Small loans $ 6,868 $ (2,300 ) $ (451 ) $ 4,117 Large loans 19,662 (2,035 ) (751 ) 16,876 Retail loans (16 ) 1 - (15 ) Product mix 915 (594 ) (321 ) — Total increase in interest and fee income $ 27,429 $ (4,928 ) $ (1,523 ) $ 20,978 Loans Originated (1) 2Q 22 1Q 22 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) QoQ % Inc (Dec) 2Q 21 YoY $ Inc (Dec) YoY % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 171,244 $ 137,131 $ 34,113 24.9 % $ 151,584 $ 19,660 13.0 % Large loans 252,572 186,279 66,293 35.6 % 224,484 28,088 12.5 % Retail loans 2,471 2,590 (119 ) (4.6 )% 1,659 812 48.9 % Total loans originated $ 426,287 $ 326,000 $ 100,287 30.8 % $ 377,727 $ 48,560 12.9 % (1) Represents the principal balance of loan originations and refinancings. Other Key Metrics 2Q 22 1Q 22 2Q 21 Net credit losses $ 36,700 $ 31,358 $ 20,749 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 10.0 % 8.7 % 7.4 % Provision for credit losses $ 45,400 $ 30,858 $ 20,549 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 12.3 % 8.6 % 7.3 % Percentage of total revenue 36.9 % 25.5 % 20.6 % General and administrative expenses $ 54,121 $ 55,100 $ 46,389 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 14.7 % 15.4 % 16.5 % Percentage of total revenue 44.0 % 45.6 % 46.5 % Same store results (1): Net finance receivables at period-end $ 1,466,300 $ 1,406,904 $ 1,175,516 Net finance receivable growth rate 24.7 % 27.3 % 15.4 % Number of branches in calculation 310 331 356 (1) Same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable branch base. The comparable branch base includes those branches open for at least one year. Contractual Delinquency by Aging 2Q 22 1Q 22 2Q 21 Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 167,500 11.0 % $ 158,800 11.0 % $ 139,400 11.8 % Current 1,306,183 85.6 % 1,268,367 87.7 % 1,066,124 90.1 % 1 to 29 days past due 124,810 8.2 % 95,689 6.6 % 74,470 6.3 % Delinquent accounts: 30 to 59 days 26,785 1.8 % 19,818 1.4 % 14,488 1.2 % 60 to 89 days 24,420 1.6 % 16,390 1.1 % 9,614 0.8 % 90 to 119 days 18,557 1.2 % 15,636 1.1 % 6,116 0.5 % 120 to 149 days 12,528 0.8 % 15,322 1.1 % 5,961 0.5 % 150 to 179 days 12,376 0.8 % 14,849 1.0 % 6,614 0.6 % Total contractual delinquency $ 94,666 6.2 % $ 82,015 5.7 % $ 42,793 3.6 % Total net finance receivables $ 1,525,659 100.0 % $ 1,446,071 100.0 % $ 1,183,387 100.0 % 1 day and over past due $ 219,476 14.4 % $ 177,704 12.3 % $ 117,263 9.9 % Contractual Delinquency by Product 2Q 22 1Q 22 2Q 21 Small loans $ 41,984 9.2 % $ 34,861 8.0 % $ 18,876 5.0 % Large loans 51,763 4.9 % 46,375 4.7 % 23,251 2.9 % Retail loans 919 8.4 % 779 7.3 % 666 6.3 % Total contractual delinquency $ 94,666 6.2 % $ 82,015 5.7 % $ 42,793 3.6 % (1) Includes estimated macroeconomic allowance for credit losses of $14,900, $15,900, and $20,100 in 2Q 22, 1Q 22, and 2Q 21, respectively. Income Statement Quarterly Trend 2Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 1Q 22 2Q 22 QoQ $ B(W) YoY $ B(W) Revenue Interest and fee income $ 88,793 $ 99,355 $ 107,117 $ 107,631 $ 109,771 $ 2,140 $ 20,978 Insurance income, net 8,656 9,418 9,423 10,544 10,220 (324 ) 1,564 Other income 2,227 2,687 2,944 2,673 2,880 207 653 Total revenue 99,676 111,460 119,484 120,848 122,871 2,023 23,195 Expenses Provision for credit losses 20,549 26,096 31,008 30,858 45,400 (14,542 ) (24,851 ) Personnel 28,370 29,299 33,313 35,654 33,941 1,713 (5,571 ) Occupancy 5,568 6,027 6,511 5,808 6,156 (348 ) (588 ) Marketing 4,776 2,488 4,431 3,091 4,108 (1,017 ) 668 Other 7,675 9,936 11,277 10,547 9,916 631 (2,241 ) Total general and administrative 46,389 47,750 55,532 55,100 54,121 979 (7,732 ) Interest expense 7,801 8,816 7,597 (59 ) 7,564 (7,623 ) 237 Income before income taxes 24,937 28,798 25,347 34,949 15,786 (19,163 ) (9,151 ) Income taxes 4,771 6,577 4,569 8,166 3,804 4,362 967 Net income $ 20,166 $ 22,221 $ 20,778 $ 26,783 $ 11,982 $ (14,801 ) $ (8,184 ) Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.98 $ 2.25 $ 2.18 $ 2.81 $ 1.29 $ (1.52 ) $ (0.69 ) Diluted $ 1.87 $ 2.11 $ 2.04 $ 2.67 $ 1.24 $ (1.43 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 10,200 9,861 9,545 9,533 9,261 272 939 Diluted 10,797 10,544 10,177 10,022 9,669 353 1,128 Balance Sheet Quarterly Trend 2Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 1Q 22 2Q 22 QoQ $ Inc (Dec) YoY $ Inc (Dec) Total assets $ 1,191,305 $ 1,313,558 $ 1,459,662 $ 1,497,671 $ 1,547,944 $ 50,273 $ 356,639 Net finance receivables $ 1,183,387 $ 1,314,233 $ 1,426,257 $ 1,446,071 $ 1,525,659 $ 79,588 $ 342,272 Allowance for credit losses $ 139,400 $ 150,100 $ 159,300 $ 158,800 $ 167,500 $ 8,700 $ 28,100 Debt $ 853,067 $ 978,803 $ 1,107,953 $ 1,134,377 $ 1,194,570 $ 60,193 $ 341,503 Other Key Metrics Quarterly Trend 2Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 1Q 22 2Q 22 QoQ Inc (Dec) YoY Inc (Dec) Interest and fee yield (annualized) 31.6 % 32.0 % 31.4 % 30.0 % 29.8 % (0.2 )% (1.8 )% Efficiency ratio (1) 46.5 % 42.8 % 46.5 % 45.6 % 44.0 % (1.6 )% (2.5 )% Operating expense ratio (2) 16.5 % 15.4 % 16.3 % 15.4 % 14.7 % (0.7 )% (1.8 )% 30+ contractual delinquency 3.6 % 4.7 % 6.0 % 5.7 % 6.2 % 0.5 % 2.6 % Net credit loss ratio (3) 7.4 % 5.0 % 6.4 % 8.7 % 10.0 % 1.3 % 2.6 % Book value per share $ 26.93 $ 27.73 $ 28.89 $ 30.47 $ 31.15 $ 0.68 $ 4.22 (1) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue.

(2) Annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

(3) Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables. Averages and Yields YTD 22 YTD 21 Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Average Net Finance Receivables Average Yield (Annualized) Small loans $ 439,070 35.9 % $ 377,272 37.9 % Large loans 1,003,326 27.4 % 734,390 28.2 % Retail loans 10,725 18.3 % 12,170 18.0 % Total interest and fee yield $ 1,453,121 29.9 % $ 1,123,832 31.3 % Total revenue yield $ 1,453,121 33.5 % $ 1,123,832 35.1 % Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income YTD 22 Compared to YTD 21 Increase (Decrease) Volume Rate Volume & Rate Total Small loans $ 11,706 $ (3,762 ) $ (616 ) $ 7,328 Large loans 37,907 (2,775 ) (1,017 ) 34,115 Retail loans (130 ) 19 (2 ) (113 ) Product mix 2,107 (1,417 ) (690 ) — Total increase in interest and fee income $ 51,590 $ (7,935 ) $ (2,325 ) $ 41,330 Loans Originated (1) YTD 22 YTD 21 YTD $ Inc (Dec) YTD % Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 308,375 $ 253,325 $ 55,050 21.7 % Large loans 438,851 355,809 83,042 23.3 % Retail loans 5,061 3,439 1,622 47.2 % Total loans originated $ 752,287 $ 612,573 $ 139,714 22.8 % (1) Represents the principal balance of loan originations and refinancings. Other Key Metrics YTD 22 YTD 21 Net credit losses $ 68,058 $ 42,511 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 9.4 % 7.6 % Provision for credit losses $ 76,258 $ 31,911 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 10.5 % 5.7 % Percentage of total revenue 31.3 % 16.2 % General and administrative expenses $ 109,221 $ 92,232 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 15.0 % 16.4 % Percentage of total revenue 44.8 % 46.7 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company’s management utilizes non-GAAP measures as additional metrics to aid in, and enhance, its understanding of the company’s financial results. Tangible equity and the funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio are non-GAAP measures that adjust GAAP measures to exclude intangible assets. Management uses these equity measures to evaluate and manage the company’s capital and leverage position. The company also believes that these equity measures are commonly used in the financial services industry and provide useful information to users of the company’s financial statements in the evaluation of its capital and leverage position. This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures. 2Q 22 Debt $ 1,194,570 Total stockholders' equity 298,584 Less: Intangible assets 10,312 Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 288,272 Funded debt-to-equity ratio 4.0 x Funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio (non-GAAP) 4.1 x View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005853/en/

