Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it raised $52,000 in support of the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Upstate Heart Walk through its community outreach program, Regional Reach. The company participated in the walk on Sunday, April 21, in downtown Greenville, South Carolina.

“Organizations like Regional Management have been instrumental in propelling our mission,” said Adelyn Nottingham, Director of the American Heart Association. “Thanks to their ongoing support, we can allocate resources effectively, making a lasting impact on the communities we serve in our mission to eliminate heart disease and stroke.”

Thanks to the dedication of its team, Regional Management has established a strong five-year tradition of championing this cause, raising over $400,000 and solidifying its position as one of the AHA's leading financial supporters in South Carolina. Additionally, showcasing remarkable unity, three of the Regional Management teams were in the top five fundraising teams for the 2024 Upstate Heart Walk.

Leading up to this year's walk, the Regional team engaged in a range of heart-healthy activities, aiming to raise awareness and promote heart health. Across the company, team members logged over 15,000 minutes in the Move More challenge, where team members tracked activity with the AHA’s app.

“Our aim is to build a stronger, more vibrant community for all, so seeing the team's dedication makes me incredibly proud of our commitment to creating this positive impact,” said Robert Beck, President and CEO of Regional Management. “Events like this make a significant impact on both our company and the local community.”

As part of its broader initiative, Regional Management champions engagement through its community outreach program, Regional Reach. This program enables the company to extend its support to various non-profit organizations, both nationally and locally. Over the past several years, Regional Management has proudly contributed to a range of deserving causes, including Junior Achievement, Jumpstart – Financial Smarts for Students, Upstate Warrior Solutions, One Tree Planted, National Diversity Council, Girls Who Code, Harvest Hope, Meals on Wheels, Hope Center for Children and the AHA.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” online and in branch locations in 19 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240530116996/en/