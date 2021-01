Regional Management Corp. : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Regional Management’s website at www.RegionalManagement.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.RegionalManagement.com for one year following the call.

About Regional Management Corp.

