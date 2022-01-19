Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regional Management Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RM   US75902K1060

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.

(RM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regional Management Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

01/19/2022 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Regional Management’s website at www.RegionalManagement.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at http://www.RegionalManagement.com for one year following the call.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name “Regional Finance” in approximately 350 branch locations in 13 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
04:19pRegional Management Corp. to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on Wednesday, February ..
BU
01/04INSIDER SELL : Regional Management
MT
2021REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
2021Regional Management Corp. to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
BU
2021REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021REGIONAL MANAGEMENT : Investor Presentation - November 2021
PU
2021REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
2021INSIDER SELL : Regional Management
MT
2021Deloitte and VMware Lead Regional Management Corp.'s Transformation to 100% Cloud
PR
2021REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 421 M - -
Net income 2021 87,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,48x
Yield 2021 1,83%
Capitalization 522 M 522 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 542
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Regional Management Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 52,68 $
Average target price 60,40 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert W. Beck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpreet Rana Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Palomares Chairman
John D. Schachtel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Roel Clark Campos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.-8.32%522
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED8.51%62 490
ORIX CORPORATION9.41%26 748
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL1.83%25 853
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED-2.71%8 230
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-2.17%7 874