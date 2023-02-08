Advanced search
    RM   US75902K1060

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.

(RM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-08 pm EST
36.78 USD    0.00%
Regional Management : Q4 2022 Regional Management Earnings Presentation

02/08/2023 | 04:29pm EST
4Q 2022 Earnings Presentation

February 8th, 2023

Legal Disclosures

This document contains summarized information concerning Regional Management Corp. (the "Company") and the Company's business, operations, financial performance, and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical, and business information, please see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Such reports are or will be available on the Company's website (www.regionalmanagement.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. This document has not been approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority.

This presentation, the related remarks, and the responses to various questions may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning financial outlook or future plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, events, or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook," and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of the Company. As a result, actual performance and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: managing growth effectively, implementing Regional Management's growth strategy, and opening new branches as planned; Regional Management's convenience check strategy; Regional Management's policies and procedures for underwriting, processing, and servicing loans; Regional Management's ability to collect on its loan portfolio; Regional Management's insurance operations; exposure to credit risk and repayment risk, which risks may increase in light of adverse or recessionary economic conditions; the implementation of new underwriting models and processes, including as to the effectiveness of new custom scorecards; changes in the competitive environment in which Regional Management operates or a decrease in the demand for its products; the geographic concentration of Regional Management's loan portfolio; the failure of third-party service providers, including those providing information technology products; changes in economic conditions in the markets Regional Management serves, including levels of unemployment and bankruptcies; the ability to achieve successful acquisitions and strategic alliances; the ability to make technological improvements as quickly as competitors; security breaches, cyber-attacks, failures in information systems, or fraudulent activity; the ability to originate loans; reliance on information technology resources and providers, including the risk of prolonged system outages; changes in current revenue and expense trends, including trends affecting delinquencies and credit losses; changes in operating and administrative expenses; the departure, transition, or replacement of key personnel; the ability to timely and effectively implement, transition to, and maintain the necessary information technology systems, infrastructure, processes, and controls to support Regional Management's operations and initiatives; changes in interest rates; existing sources of liquidity may become insufficient or access to these sources may become unexpectedly restricted; exposure to financial risk due to asset-backed securitization transactions; risks related to regulation and legal proceedings, including changes in laws or regulations or in the interpretation or enforcement of laws or regulations; changes in accounting standards, rules, and interpretations and the failure of related assumptions and estimates, including those associated with CECL accounting; the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance, and interpretations, including the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized; risks related to the ownership of Regional Management's common stock, including volatility in the market price of shares of Regional Management's common stock; the timing and amount of future cash dividend payments; and anti-takeover provisions in Regional Management's charter documents and applicable state law. The COVID-19 pandemic may impact Regional Management's operations and financial condition and may also magnify many of the existing risks and uncertainties. The foregoing factors and others are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company will not update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Appendix accompanying this presentation for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

2

4Q 2022 Financial Highlights

$ Chg

% Chg

$ in millions (except per share amounts)

4Q 22

4Q 21

B/(W)

B/(W)

Interest & Fee Income

$

117.4

$

107.1

$

10.3

9.6%

Insurance Income, Net

10.8

9.4

1.3

14.1%

Other Income

3.8

2.9

0.9

30.2%

Total Revenue

132.0

119.5

12.5

10.5%

Provision For Credit Losses

60.8

31.0

(29.8)

(96.0%)

G&A Expense

55.1

55.5

0.4

0.7%

Interest Expense

14.9

7.6

(7.3)

(95.5%)

Income Taxes

(1.2)

4.6

5.7

125.4%

Net Income

$

2.4

$

20.8

$

(18.4)

(88.5%)

Diluted EPS

$

0.25

$

2.04

$

(1.79)

(87.7%)

Ending Net Finance Receivables (ENR)

$

1,699.4

$

1,426.3

$

273.1

19.2%

Average Net Finance Receivables (ANR)

$

1,646.0

$

1,363.2

$

282.7

20.7%

Operating Expense Ratio (annualized)

13.4%

16.3%

2.9%

17.8%

ROA (annualized)

0.6%

6.0%

(5.4%)

(90.0%)

ROE (annualized)

3.1%

29.5%

(26.4%)

(89.5%)

Net income of $2.4 million and diluted EPS of $0.25, inclusive of a $2.7 million, or $0.29 per share, reduction from the sale of non-performing loans (1)

Total revenue increased $12.5 million, or 10.5%

  • Interest and fee income up 9.6% due to a 20.7% increase in ANR, inclusive of revenue reversals of $1.9 million resulting from the loan sale
  • Insurance income, net increased by $1.3 million due to portfolio growth, inclusive of revenue reversals of $0.3 million resulting from the loan sale

Provision for credit losses increased $29.8 million, or 96.0%

  • Net credit losses up $26.9 million from higher ANR and macro conditions
  • Net credit losses up $13.1 million from accelerated charge-offs resulting from the loan sale
  • Decrease in provision of $10.2 million from a reserve release in 4Q 22 of $1.0 million compared to a reserve build in 4Q 21 of $9.2 million
    • 4Q 22 included a reserve release of $11.8 million due to the loan sale

Operating expense ratio improved 2.9% from the prior-year period

  • Revenue increase of $12.5 million and G&A expense decrease of $0.4 million

Interest expense increased $7.3 million, or 95.5%

  • Up $2.2 million from favorable market values on interest rate caps in 4Q 21
  • Increase of $5.0 million on higher interest rates and ANR growth of $282.7 million

(1) Accelerated 1Q 2023 charge-offs into 4Q 22 to focus collection efforts on early-stage delinquency

3

Originations and Delinquency Trend

($ in millions)

Quarterly Origination Trend

$420.7

$434.4

$426.3

$418.7

$470.3

$364.0

$377.7

$312.5

$326.0

Digital Originations

$234.8

Direct Mail

Branch Originations

3Q 20

4Q 20

1Q 21

2Q 21

3Q 21

4Q 21

1Q 22

2Q 22

3Q 22

4Q 22

% YoY Δ

(11.6%)

-

1.0%

116.8%

34.6%

19.3%

38.8%

12.9%

(0.5%)

8.3%

($ in millions)

Monthly Origination Trend

$181.1

$165.9

$157.4

$148.1

$144.2

$139.5

$124.0

$124.6

$131.0

$123.4

$105.3

Digital Originations

$96.6

Direct Mail

Branch Originations

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

Sep-22

Oct-22

Nov-22

Dec-22

% YoY Δ

49.4%

20.2%

47.9%

28.4%

8.4%

6.6%

2.8%

(5.1%)

1.6%

(5.9%)

16.7%

12.0%

($ in millions)

30+ Day Delinquencies

$116.0

$119.8

30+ Day DQ

$84.9

$94.7

$82.0

30+ Day DQ % ENR

$49.9

$60.5

$47.7

$42.8

$61.3

8.0%

(1)

Non-GAAP 30+ DQ %

6.0%

5.7%

6.2%

7.2%

7.1%

ENR (1)

4.7%

5.3%

4.3%

3.6%

4.7%

3Q 20

4Q 20

1Q 21

2Q 21

3Q 21

4Q 21

1Q 22

2Q 22

3Q 22

4Q 22

30+ DQ % YoY Δ

(1.8%)

(1.7%)

(2.3%)

(1.2%)

-

0.7%

1.4%

2.6%

2.5%

1.1%

% Δ from 2019

(2.6%)

(2.7%)

(1.8%)

(1.0%)

(1.2%)

(0.1%)

0.7%

0.1%

Year-over-year growth rate reduced from credit tightening actions; lower originations were offset by direct mail programs to former borrowers, which perform better than new borrowers

4Q 22 branch and digital originations are down year-over-year 4.3% and 2.1%, respectively

Year-over-year origination growth slowed to 8.3% in 4Q 22 from 19.3% in 4Q 21 from tightened credit and focus on former borrowers

Proactive growth initiative originations of $48.9 million in 4Q 22 also offset credit tightening

4Q 22 delinquency was 7.1%,

which included 20 basis points from three eliminated high APR segments with profitable net credit margins; 4Q 22 delinquency, excluding the loan sale, was 8.0% (non-GAAP)

(1) Adjusted to exclude impact related to the loan sale completed in 4Q 22. This is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Appendix for a reconciliation to the most

4

comparable GAAP measure.

Digitally Sourced Originations

  • Digital originations are sourced from either our affiliate partnerships or directly from our website, underwritten by our custom credit scorecards, and serviced by our branches
  • Digital originations decreased sequentially in 4Q 22 due to credit tightening; 93% of 4Q 22 digital originations were 600+ FICO vs. 84% in 4Q 19
  • Digital volume represented 26.5% of our total new borrower volume in 4Q 22
  • Large loans represented 70.1% of new digitally sourced loans booked in 4Q 22

($ in millions)

Digitally Sourced Origination Volume Trend

$56.3

$53.5

$48.1

$48.7

$47.7

28.2%

$40.3

32.9%

31.9%

Large Loans

$36.0 27.7%

28.2%

28.0%

26.5%

Small Loans

21.0%

% of Total New Borrowers

19.0%

11.2% $20.8

$16.1

$11.4

Total Digital Originations

3Q 20

4Q 20

1Q 21

2Q 21

3Q 21

4Q 21

1Q 22

2Q 22

3Q 22

4Q 22

% YoY Δ

(29.5%)

38.7%

122.4%

694.0%

322.9%

134.8%

150.0%

48.6%

17.0%

(2.1%)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regional Management Corp. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 21:27:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
