Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regional Management Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RM   US75902K1060

REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.

(RM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regional Management : Q1 2021 Regional Management Earnings Presentation

05/08/2021 | 08:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q 2021 Earnings Call Supplemental Presentation

May 4, 2021

Legal Disclosures

This document contains summarized information concerning Regional Management Corp. (the "Company") and the Company's business, operations, financial performance, and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical, and business information, please see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Such reports are or will be available on the Company's website (www.regionalmanagement.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. This document has not been approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority.

This presentation, the related remarks, and the responses to various questions may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward- looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning future plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, events, or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook," and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of the Company. As a result, actual performance and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to Regional Management's business, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Regional Management's operations and financial condition; managing growth effectively, implementing Regional Management's growth strategy, and opening new branches as planned; Regional Management's convenience check strategy; Regional Management's policies and procedures for underwriting, processing, and servicing loans; Regional Management's ability to collect on its loan portfolio; Regional Management's insurance operations; exposure to credit risk and repayment risk, which risks may increase in light of adverse or recessionary economic conditions; the implementation of new underwriting models and processes, including as to the effectiveness of new custom scorecards; changes in the competitive environment in which Regional Management operates or a decrease in the demand for its products; the geographic concentration of Regional Management's loan portfolio; the failure of third-party service providers, including those providing information technology products; changes in economic conditions in the markets Regional Management serves, including levels of unemployment and bankruptcies; the ability to achieve successful acquisitions and strategic alliances; the ability to make technological improvements as quickly as competitors; security breaches, cyber-attacks, failures in information systems, or fraudulent activity; the ability to originate loans; reliance on information technology resources and providers, including the risk of prolonged system outages; changes in current revenue and expense trends, including trends affecting delinquencies and credit losses; changes in operating and administrative expenses; the departure, transition, or replacement of key personnel; the ability to timely and effectively implement, transition to, and maintain the necessary information technology systems, infrastructure, processes, and controls to support Regional Management's operations and initiatives; changes in interest rates; existing sources of liquidity may become insufficient or access to these sources may become unexpectedly restricted; and exposure to financial risk due to asset-backed securitization transactions; risks related to regulation and legal proceedings, including changes in laws or regulations or in the interpretation or enforcement of laws or regulations; changes in accounting standards, rules, and interpretations and the failure of related assumptions and estimates, including those associated with the implementation of CECL accounting; and the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance, and interpretations, including the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized; and risks related to the ownership of Regional Management's common stock, including volatility in the market price of shares of Regional Management's common stock; the timing and amount of future cash dividend payments; and anti-takeover provisions in Regional Management's charter documents and applicable state law. The COVID-19 pandemic may also magnify many of these risks and uncertainties. The foregoing factors and others are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company will not update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Appendix accompanying this presentation for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

2

1Q 2021 Financial Highlights

dollars in millions

1Q 21

1Q 20

$

Chg B/(W)

% Chg B/(W)

(except per share amounts)

Average Net Finance Receivables (ANR)

$

1,123.4

$

1,123.3

$

0.1

0.0%

Interest & Fee Income

87.3

87.0

0.3

0.3%

Total Revenue

97.7

96.1

1.7

1.7%

Provision For Credit Losses

11.4

49.5

38.2

77.1%

G&A Expense

45.8

46.2

0.4

0.9%

Interest Expense

7.1

10.2

3.0

29.8%

Net Income/(Loss)

25.5

(6.3)

31.8

503.5%

ROA

9.3%

(2.3%)

11.6%

504.3%

ROE

36.7%

(9.4%)

46.1%

490.4%

Diluted EPS

$

2.31

$

(0.56)

$

2.87

512.5%

  • Net income of $25.5 million, or $2.31 diluted EPS
  • Total revenue increase of $1.7 million, or 1.7%
  1. Interest and fee income up 0.3% year-over-year primarily due to increase in interest and fee yield of 10 basis points
  1. Insurance income, net increased by $2.0 million year-over-year primarily due to a $1.3 million reserve for COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims in 1Q 20 and a $0.6 million increase in TX insurance commission income
    1. Other income decreased by $0.7 million due to fewer late fees from low delinquency
  • Provision for credit losses decreased $38.2 million, or 77.1%, primarily due to:
    1. Decrease in provision of $30.5 million driven by a $6.6 million COVID-19 related reserve release in 1Q 21 compared to a $23.9 million COVID-19 reserve build in 1Q 20
    1. Lower net credit losses of $7.7 million on lower delinquency levels
  • G&A expense decreased $0.4 million, or 0.9%, over the prior-year period
  • Interest expense decreased $3.0 million, or 29.8%, primarily due to Fed rate decreases and favorable market value increases on interest rate caps of $0.8 million
  • Board of Directors authorized a new $30 million stock repurchase program and increased the quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share

3

Originations Increase & Credit Quality Remains Stable

$400.0

$350.0

$295.2

Millions

$300.0

$250.0

$200.0

$150.0

$100.0

$50.0

$-

4Q 18

Quarterly Origination Trend

$349.0

$348.9

$359.1

$358.7

$308.1

$219.5

$229.2

$231.4

$172.2

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

3Q 20

4Q 20

1Q 21

Branch Originations

Direct Mail

Digital Originations

$100.0

1Q Monthly Origination Trend

$79.2

$82.8

$80.0

$69.4

Millions

$60.0

$40.0

$20.0

$-

Jan-21

Feb-21

Mar-21

Branch Originations

Direct Mail

Digital Originations

% Y/Y Change

10.8%

% Change from 2019

$100.0

Millions

$75.0

$50.0

$25.0

$-

30+ DQ % YoY

-

24.1%

32.1%

21.7%

4.4%

(50.7%)

(11.7%)

-

0.9%

5.4%

30+ Day Delinquencies

$72.5

$79.5

$72.4

$68.9

$63.9

$62.5

$60.5

7.6%

$49.5

$49.9

6.9%

7.0%

6.5%

6.6%

6.3%

4.8%

5.3%

4.7%

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

3Q 20

4Q 20

0.2%

0.5%

0.1%

(0.5%)

(0.6%)

(0.3%)

(1.5%)

(1.8%)

(1.7%)

% Y/Y Change

% Change from 2019

10.0%

9.0%

8.0%

ENR

$47.7

7.0%

6.0% %of

5.0%

4.3%

4.0%

3.0%

1Q 21

(2.3%)

(8.9%)

2.7%

9.1%

(9.1%)

15.0%

11.4%

  • 1Q 21 originations are up 0.9% year- over-year despite government stimulus; March up 9.1%
  • Growth initiatives drove originations of $28.6 million in 1Q 21, mitigating seasonal and stimulus-driven liquidation
  • Direct mail and digital channels produced $61.7 million of originations in 1Q 21, up from $56.3 million in 1Q 20
  • Delinquency levels are at historic lows; declined further to 3.7% in April and are expected to gradually rise

4

Generated Year-Over-Year Loan Growth

Ending Net Finance Receivables (ENR)

vs. 4Q 20

vs. 1Q 20

in millions

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

3Q 20

4Q 20

1Q 21

$ Chg I/(D)

% Chg I/(D)

$ Chg I/(D)

% Chg I/(D)

Small Loans (≤ $2,500)

$442

$426

$435

$454

$468

$440

$380

$383

$403

$371

($32)

(7.9%)

($69)

(15.7%)

Large Loans (> $2,500)

452

455

516

575

632

633

618

656

715

719

4

0.6%

87

13.7%

Core Loan Products

$895

$881

$951

$1,029

$1,100

$1,073

$998

$1,039

$1,118

$1,091

($28)

(2.5%)

$18

1.7%

Automobile Loans

26

21

16

12

10

8

6

5

4

3

(1)

(22.0%)

(4)

(59.7%)

Retail Loans

30

29

28

26

24

22

18

16

14

12

(2)

(15.3%)

(10)

(45.4%)

Total

$951

$931

$995

$1,067

$1,133

$1,102

$1,023

$1,060

$1,136

$1,106

($31)

(2.7%)

$3

0.3%

Total YoY

($)

$117

$109

$130

$161

$182

$171

$28

($8)

$3

$3

Total YoY

(%)

14.0%

13.3%

15.0%

17.8%

19.2%

18.4%

2.8%

(0.7%)

0.3%

0.3%

% of ENR

Product Mix

70.0%

65.1%

60.0%

50.0%

47.6%

40.0%

46.5%

33.6%

30.0%

20.0%

10.0%

2.8%

1.1%

3.2%

0.0%

0.3%

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

1Q 20

2Q 20

3Q 20

4Q 20

1Q 21

Small Loans

Large Loans

Automobile Loans

Retail Loans

  • Generated year-over-year core loan growth of $18 million, or 1.7%
  • New product initiatives contributed $26 million of portfolio growth in 1Q 21
  • Achieved year-over-year total loan growth of $3 million, or 0.3%
  • Large loans increased $4 million sequentially in 1Q 21; total portfolio liquidation was driven by small loans, which were disproportionally impacted by stimulus payments
  • Continued the mix shift toward large loans

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regional Management Corp. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 00:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
05/08REGIONAL MANAGEMENT  : Q1 2021 Regional Management Earnings Presentation
PU
05/06REGIONAL MANAGEMENT  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
05/05REGIONAL MANAGEMENT  : Janney Adjusts Fair Value Estimate on Regional Management..
MT
05/04REGIONAL MANAGEMENT : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04REGIONAL MANAGEMENT  : Raises quarterly cash dividend by 25% to $0.25 per common..
PU
05/04REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Othe..
AQ
05/04REGIONAL MANAGEMENT  : Earnings Flash (RM) REGIONAL MANAGEMENT Reports Q1 EPS $2..
MT
05/04REGIONAL MANAGEMENT  : Earnings Flash (RM) REGIONAL MANAGEMENT Reports Q1 Revenu..
MT
05/04REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
04/29REGIONAL MANAGEMENT  : Adds New Lender and Increases Warehouse Facility Capacity..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 394 M - -
Net income 2021 61,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,58x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 456 M 456 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 542
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Regional Management Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,83 $
Last Close Price 44,17 $
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert W. Beck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Harpreet Rana Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Carlos Palomares Chairman
John D. Schachtel Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Roel Clark Campos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP.47.92%456
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%44 967
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL32.24%26 695
ORIX CORPORATION14.11%20 313
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.18.29%7 661
ACOM CO., LTD.7.03%6 812