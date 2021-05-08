Regional Management : Q1 2021 Regional Management Earnings Presentation

Legal Disclosures

This document contains summarized information concerning Regional Management Corp. (the "Company") and the Company's business, operations, financial performance, and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical, and business information, please see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time. Such reports are or will be available on the Company's website (www.regionalmanagement.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as of the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. This document has not been approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority.

This presentation, the related remarks, and the responses to various questions may contain various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward- looking statements include, without limitation, statements concerning future plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, events, or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook," and similar expressions may be used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of the Company. As a result, actual performance and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Factors that could cause actual results or performance to differ from the expectations expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to Regional Management's business, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Regional Management's operations and financial condition; managing growth effectively, implementing Regional Management's growth strategy, and opening new branches as planned; Regional Management's convenience check strategy; Regional Management's policies and procedures for underwriting, processing, and servicing loans; Regional Management's ability to collect on its loan portfolio; Regional Management's insurance operations; exposure to credit risk and repayment risk, which risks may increase in light of adverse or recessionary economic conditions; the implementation of new underwriting models and processes, including as to the effectiveness of new custom scorecards; changes in the competitive environment in which Regional Management operates or a decrease in the demand for its products; the geographic concentration of Regional Management's loan portfolio; the failure of third-party service providers, including those providing information technology products; changes in economic conditions in the markets Regional Management serves, including levels of unemployment and bankruptcies; the ability to achieve successful acquisitions and strategic alliances; the ability to make technological improvements as quickly as competitors; security breaches, cyber-attacks, failures in information systems, or fraudulent activity; the ability to originate loans; reliance on information technology resources and providers, including the risk of prolonged system outages; changes in current revenue and expense trends, including trends affecting delinquencies and credit losses; changes in operating and administrative expenses; the departure, transition, or replacement of key personnel; the ability to timely and effectively implement, transition to, and maintain the necessary information technology systems, infrastructure, processes, and controls to support Regional Management's operations and initiatives; changes in interest rates; existing sources of liquidity may become insufficient or access to these sources may become unexpectedly restricted; and exposure to financial risk due to asset-backed securitization transactions; risks related to regulation and legal proceedings, including changes in laws or regulations or in the interpretation or enforcement of laws or regulations; changes in accounting standards, rules, and interpretations and the failure of related assumptions and estimates, including those associated with the implementation of CECL accounting; and the impact of changes in tax laws, guidance, and interpretations, including the timing and amount of revenues that may be recognized; and risks related to the ownership of Regional Management's common stock, including volatility in the market price of shares of Regional Management's common stock; the timing and amount of future cash dividend payments; and anti-takeover provisions in Regional Management's charter documents and applicable state law. The COVID-19 pandemic may also magnify many of these risks and uncertainties. The foregoing factors and others are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company will not update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the Appendix accompanying this presentation for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

