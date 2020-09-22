Regional REIT : Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 September 2020

Regional REIT Limited

(the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated with them ('PCA').

The Company announces that Stephen Inglis, non-independent Director of the Company and CEO of the asset manager to the Company purchased 35,414 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 18 September 2020 at a price of 0.6902p per share.

As a result of the transaction, the Inglis family has a holding of 2,558,645 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 0.59% of the available share capital.

1. Details of PDMR/PCA (a) Name Stephen J Inglis (b) Position / status PDMR (Director) (c) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument Identification Code Ordinary shares ISIN: GB00BYV2ZQ34 (b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Shares (c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.6902 35,414 (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Aggregated price Aggregated total 35,414 GBP 0.6902 GBP 24,442.74 (e) Date of the transaction 18 September 2020 (f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

LEI: 549300D8G4NKLRIKBX73