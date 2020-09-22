Regional REIT : Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 September 2020
Regional REIT Limited
(the 'Company')
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated with them ('PCA').
The Company announces that Stephen Inglis, non-independent Director of the Company and CEO of the asset manager to the Company purchased 35,414 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 18 September 2020 at a price of 0.6902p per share.
As a result of the transaction, the Inglis family has a holding of 2,558,645 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 0.59% of the available share capital.
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR/PCA
|
(a)
|
Name
|
Stephen J Inglis
|
(b)
|
Position / status
|
PDMR (Director)
|
(c)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
2
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
(a)
|
Description of the financial instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary shares
ISIN: GB00BYV2ZQ34
|
(b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
(c)
|
Price(s) and
volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
0.6902
|
35,414
|
|
(d)
|
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Aggregated price
Aggregated total
|
35,414
GBP 0.6902
GBP 24,442.74
|
(e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
18 September 2020
|
(f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
LEI: 549300D8G4NKLRIKBX73
Disclaimer
Regional REIT Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:29:06 UTC