Regional REIT : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/22/2020 | 10:30am EDT

22 September 2020

Regional REIT Limited

(the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and Persons Closely Associated with them ('PCA').

The Company announces that Stephen Inglis, non-independent Director of the Company and CEO of the asset manager to the Company purchased 35,414 Ordinary Shares in the Company on 18 September 2020 at a price of 0.6902p per share.

As a result of the transaction, the Inglis family has a holding of 2,558,645 Ordinary Shares in the Company representing 0.59% of the available share capital.

1.

Details of PDMR/PCA

(a)

Name

Stephen J Inglis

(b)

Position / status

PDMR (Director)

(c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

2

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BYV2ZQ34

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

(c)

Price(s) and
volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.6902

35,414

(d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Aggregated price

Aggregated total

35,414

GBP 0.6902

GBP 24,442.74

(e)

Date of the transaction

18 September 2020

(f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

LEI: 549300D8G4NKLRIKBX73

Disclaimer

Regional REIT Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:29:06 UTC
