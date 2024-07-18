REGIONAL REIT LIMITED

(the "Company")

Registered Number: 60527

Unless expressly stated otherwise, terms defined in the Prospectus of the Company dated 27 June 2024 (the "Prospectus") shall have the same meaning in this document.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company duly convened and held at the office of Macfarlanes LLP at 20 Cursitor Street, London, EC4A 1LT on 18 July 2024 at 10.00 a.m. the following Resolutions were duly passed:

Ordinary Resolution 1 - Capital Raising

THAT, subject to and conditional upon Resolution 2 being passed, the Directors be authorised, to issue, allot and/or sell equity securities in connection with the Capital Raising at an issue price of 10 pence, which is at a 50.4 per cent. discount to the Closing Price of the Ordinary Shares and a 82.3 per cent. discount to the latest published Net Tangible Assets per Share prior to the Latest Practicable Date of 56.4 pence.

Such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting to approve the financial reports and accounts of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2024.

Ordinary Resolution 2 - Rule 9 Waiver Resolution

THAT, and subject to and conditional upon the passing of Ordinary Resolution 1, the waiver granted by the Takeover Panel, on the terms described in the Prospectus, of the obligation that would otherwise arise on the Placee under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code to make a general offer to the Company's shareholders as a result of the Placing as referred to in the Prospectus, be and is hereby approved.

Ordinary Resolution 3 - Share Consolidation Resolution

THAT the Share Consolidation be approved.

18 July 2024