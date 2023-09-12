(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Capital Ltd, up 4.6% at 82.60 pence, 12-month range 77.57p-118.00p. Shares in the provider of drilling solutions make gains. However, in the year-to-date shares are down 14% and in the last 12 months the stock is down 4.0%.

Porvair PLC, up 1.7% at 600.00p, 12-month range 481.00p-700.00p. The specialist filtration, laboratory and environmental technology group? rises slightly following a trading update for the nine months ended August 31. It says it continues to trade "satisfactorily" in the third quarter and expects full year earnings to be above those in 2022. "Porvair's long-term earnings record is supported by established global trends: tightening environmental regulations; growth in analytical science; the need for clean water; carbon-efficient transportation; the replacement of plastic and steel with aluminium; and the drive for manufacturing process quality and efficiency," the company adds.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Regional REIT Ltd, down 7.9% at 41.12p, 12-month range 40.75p-71.30p. The commercial property sector struggles following the release of its interim results. It swings pretax loss of GBP12.1 million in the first half of 2023, from a profit of GBP28.3 million a year ago. On the back of this, Regional REIT lowers its interim dividend to 2.85p per share from 3.30p per share year-on-year. "It has been another challenging period for the commercial real estate sector as rapidly rising interest rates continued to impact valuations," says Stephen Inglis, chief executive of London & Scottish Property Investment Management, the asset manager of Regional REIT.

