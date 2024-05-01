Regional SAB de CV is a Mexico-based bank. The Company's business unit are divided in Medium Business, Automotive Business, Personal and Patrimonial Banking, Consumer Credits, Mortgage and Intermediation and Markets. The Medium Business unit offers credit to the medium-sized business sector. The Automotive Business unit offers credit for the acquisition of transport equipment. The Personal and Patrimonial Banking unit offers savings and investment products for medium and high income individuals. The Consumer Credits unit offers personal credit products, such as credit card and personal loans to the middle and high income segment. The Mortgage unit offers loans for house and land acquisition, for completion of construction and remodeling and the refinancing of existing credits. The Intermediation and Markets unit offers currency exchanges and investment fund distribution services. The Company is active in more than 20 Mexican states.

Sector Banks