Regional S.A.B. de C.V.

Corporate Presentation | April 2024

Key Figures

1Q23

Profitability

Net Income QTR

1,187

NIM LTM

6.2%

NIM of Total Loans LTM

7.7%

ROAE LTM

21.0%

ROAA LTM

2.5%

Efficiency Ratio LTM

43.2%

Growth

Time Deposits

62,366

Demand Deposits

74,474

Shareholders Equity

26,302

Total Loan Portfolio

143,298

Risks

NPL Ratio

1.2%

Capitalization Ratio 1

15.4%

1Q24

1,615

6.1%

7.6%

22.0%

2.7%

39.5%

84,880

72,629

29,934

160,795

1.4%

15.7%

Growth

YoY

36% (5 b.p.) (5 b.p.)

  1. b.p.
  1. b.p.

(373 b.p.)

36%

(2%)

14%

12%

  1. b.p.
  1. b.p.

1 Capitalization ratio as of February 2024

2

What sets us apart

Our strengths

Strong growth potential with specialized attention in all banking segments through our two main channels

Competitive and diversified funding structure

Intensive digital initiatives to enhance our digital channels and achieve a highly effective operation

Attractive and consistent dividend payments without compromising growth

Experienced management and corporate governance

We combine the real and digital worlds like no other company can

Uniquely positioned for accelerated high value

growth…

  • Business
    • Large
    • Middle Market
    • Small
  • Individuals
    • Private bank
    • Mass affluent
  • Well positioned branding in all segments we attend.
  • Unique customer experience in branch, through RMs.
  • Ample room to growth new clients and continue to cross-sell to our customer base.

Ample funding and capital structures

to grow fast and efficiently.

We have a highly efficient, scalable

Individuals

The only multi-segment and multiproduct full

and adequate models.

Mass market

digital bank in Mexico.

Right strengths and tools to gain

Business

Scalable and efficient platform.

market share and become a relevant

Small

player in the Mexican financial

Multi-country expansion capabilities.

system.

Sole proprietors

Two platforms covering all segments

Payments

with high value growth.

Marketplace

Banking as a service

5

Our

Present

During 1Q24, Regional's quarterly earnings have continued to demonstrate robust growth, with a net income increase of 36% YoY.

Total Loan

Portfolio

12% growth, led by the

SMEs and consumer

portfolios.

Net

Income

Net Income grew 36% to

1.6 million pesos, a new

high.

Core

Deposits

15% expansion with LDR

standing at 102%.

Efficiency

Ratio

Efficiency ratio remains

below the 38.2%, expenses grew 4%.

Non-financial

Income

Trusts 46%

FX Income 23%

Merchant Business 21%

530k active clients

1.9 products per client,

LTV of $5,268.

6

Leading the financial services transformation

1

Strengthening our geographic footprint and taking advantage of our digital channels to reach and serve a

broader client base.

2

Promoting financial wellness and reducing products complexity to become a leading institution in the

Mexican financial system.

Creating sustainable growth through an unrivalled offer and groundbreaking platforms

3

Holistic product offering with successful cross-selling results that will be maximized through our

ability to design flexible and intuitive products beyond traditional banking.

4

Optimal position to accelerate our revenue generation as a result of our solid fundamentals,

material growth potential and new business opportunities.

5 Strong company culture with innovation as a pillar for long term value generation.

6

Modernization of our core infrastructure and attention models to establish technology as a

differentiator to make our commercial efforts and operating processes more efficient.

7

Proprietary technology,

solid development team

and recurring

investments that

will reflect

into

sustainable customer attraction, an unmatched user experience and lower cost of service.

8

Continuously-improving funding

structure, data leveraged

expense and

risk management

initiatives

that

reinforce profitability of our core business.

7

Regional's Strategy

Commercial

Development

  • Saturating the market in the segments we serve.
  • Diversification in profitable industries without compromising asset quality.
  • Developing commercial structures for sustainable growth.

Innovation,

Disruption and

Infrastructure

  • Data leverage for commercial and risk intelligence.
  • Design and development of proprietary technology and operating processes.
  • Infrastructure synergies across all of our business segments.
  • Development of technological platforms and processes as a service.

Corporate

Governance and company culture

  • Strengthening our leadership and talent base through succession planning and a redesigned organizational structure.
  • Constant evaluation in Corporate Committees, Boards of Directors and Risk Management practices.
  • Business practices aligned to sustainability standards.

8

Paving the way for long-term success

Maintaining robust growth and enhancing our market penetration through technological modernization and geographic unification. This approach allows us to broaden our customer base while upholding exceptional asset quality.

Total Loans

Deposits

System CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 6%

Regional CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 10%

151,812

137,811

107,933

110,416

117,952

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

Cost of Funding%

7.0

6.3

4.8

System CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 8%

Regional CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 12%

151,719

126,480

99,718

99,822

106,757

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

NPL Ratio%

2.6

2.2

2.0

2.1

2.2

3.9

5.2

3.02.8

5.7

1.8

1.8

1.4

1.3

1.4

2.32.4

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

Regional

System

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

Regional

System

9

Source: CNBV, September 2023

Unmatched profitability

Our distinctive value proposition entails delivering substantial bottom-line growth and operational efficiencies by leveraging our exceptional relationship model and advanced technological capabilities.

Net Income 1

Efficiency Ratio% 1

System CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 14%

Regional CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 11%

4,982

5,425

53.5

52.3

3,675

3,556

49.1

47.8

48.4

2,952

46.5

45.8

42.4

43.4

41.7

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

ROAA% 1

ROAE% 1

Regional

System

2.7

2.6

20.1

21.2

20.9

2.4

2.2

2.0

15.3

14.0

18.7

2.2

17.2

2.0

1.8

15.4

14.4

1.4

1.1

9.6

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

2019

2020

2021

2022

3Q23

Source: CNBV, September 2023

Regional

System

Regional

System

10

1 Last Twelve Months.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Regional SAB de CV published this content on 08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2024 18:28:02 UTC.