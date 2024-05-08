Regional S.A.B. de C.V.
Corporate Presentation | April 2024
Key Figures
1Q23
Profitability
Net Income QTR
1,187
NIM LTM
6.2%
NIM of Total Loans LTM
7.7%
ROAE LTM
21.0%
ROAA LTM
2.5%
Efficiency Ratio LTM
43.2%
Growth
Time Deposits
62,366
Demand Deposits
74,474
Shareholders Equity
26,302
Total Loan Portfolio
143,298
Risks
NPL Ratio
1.2%
Capitalization Ratio 1
15.4%
1Q24
1,615
6.1%
7.6%
22.0%
2.7%
39.5%
84,880
72,629
29,934
160,795
1.4%
15.7%
Growth
YoY
36% (5 b.p.) (5 b.p.)
- b.p.
- b.p.
(373 b.p.)
36%
(2%)
14%
12%
- b.p.
- b.p.
1 Capitalization ratio as of February 2024
2
What sets us apart
Our strengths
Strong growth potential with specialized attention in all banking segments through our two main channels
Competitive and diversified funding structure
Intensive digital initiatives to enhance our digital channels and achieve a highly effective operation
Attractive and consistent dividend payments without compromising growth
Experienced management and corporate governance
We combine the real and digital worlds like no other company can
Uniquely positioned for accelerated high value
growth…
- Business
- Large
- Middle Market
- Small
- Individuals
- Private bank
- Mass affluent
- Well positioned branding in all segments we attend.
- Unique customer experience in branch, through RMs.
- Ample room to growth new clients and continue to cross-sell to our customer base.
▪ Ample funding and capital structures
to grow fast and efficiently.
▪ We have a highly efficient, scalable
▪
Individuals
▪
The only multi-segment and multiproduct full
and adequate models.
‒
Mass market
digital bank in Mexico.
▪ Right strengths and tools to gain
▪
Business
▪
Scalable and efficient platform.
market share and become a relevant
Small
player in the Mexican financial
‒
▪
Multi-country expansion capabilities.
system.
‒
Sole proprietors
▪ Two platforms covering all segments
▪
Payments
with high value growth.
Marketplace
▪
▪
Banking as a service
5
Our
Present
During 1Q24, Regional's quarterly earnings have continued to demonstrate robust growth, with a net income increase of 36% YoY.
Total Loan
Portfolio
12% growth, led by the
SMEs and consumer
portfolios.
Net
Income
Net Income grew 36% to
1.6 million pesos, a new
high.
Core
Deposits
15% expansion with LDR
standing at 102%.
Efficiency
Ratio
Efficiency ratio remains
below the 38.2%, expenses grew 4%.
Non-financial
Income
Trusts 46%
FX Income 23%
Merchant Business 21%
530k active clients
1.9 products per client,
LTV of $5,268.
6
Leading the financial services transformation
1
Strengthening our geographic footprint and taking advantage of our digital channels to reach and serve a
broader client base.
2
Promoting financial wellness and reducing products complexity to become a leading institution in the
Mexican financial system.
Creating sustainable growth through an unrivalled offer and groundbreaking platforms
3
Holistic product offering with successful cross-selling results that will be maximized through our
ability to design flexible and intuitive products beyond traditional banking.
4
Optimal position to accelerate our revenue generation as a result of our solid fundamentals,
material growth potential and new business opportunities.
5 Strong company culture with innovation as a pillar for long term value generation.
6
Modernization of our core infrastructure and attention models to establish technology as a
differentiator to make our commercial efforts and operating processes more efficient.
7
Proprietary technology,
solid development team
and recurring
investments that
will reflect
into
sustainable customer attraction, an unmatched user experience and lower cost of service.
8
Continuously-improving funding
structure, data leveraged
expense and
risk management
initiatives
that
reinforce profitability of our core business.
7
Regional's Strategy
Commercial
Development
- Saturating the market in the segments we serve.
- Diversification in profitable industries without compromising asset quality.
- Developing commercial structures for sustainable growth.
Innovation,
Disruption and
Infrastructure
- Data leverage for commercial and risk intelligence.
- Design and development of proprietary technology and operating processes.
- Infrastructure synergies across all of our business segments.
- Development of technological platforms and processes as a service.
Corporate
Governance and company culture
- Strengthening our leadership and talent base through succession planning and a redesigned organizational structure.
- Constant evaluation in Corporate Committees, Boards of Directors and Risk Management practices.
- Business practices aligned to sustainability standards.
8
Paving the way for long-term success
Maintaining robust growth and enhancing our market penetration through technological modernization and geographic unification. This approach allows us to broaden our customer base while upholding exceptional asset quality.
Total Loans
Deposits
System CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 6%
Regional CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 10%
151,812
137,811
107,933
110,416
117,952
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
Cost of Funding%
7.0
6.3
4.8
System CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 8%
Regional CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 12%
151,719
126,480
99,718
99,822
106,757
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
NPL Ratio%
2.6
2.2
2.0
2.1
2.2
3.9
5.2
3.02.8
5.7
1.8
1.8
1.4
1.3
1.4
2.32.4
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
Regional
System
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
Regional
System
9
Source: CNBV, September 2023
Unmatched profitability
Our distinctive value proposition entails delivering substantial bottom-line growth and operational efficiencies by leveraging our exceptional relationship model and advanced technological capabilities.
Net Income 1
Efficiency Ratio% 1
System CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 14%
Regional CAGR 2019 - 3Q23: 11%
4,982
5,425
53.5
52.3
3,675
3,556
49.1
47.8
48.4
2,952
46.5
45.8
42.4
43.4
41.7
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
ROAA% 1
ROAE% 1
Regional
System
2.7
2.6
20.1
21.2
20.9
2.4
2.2
2.0
15.3
14.0
18.7
2.2
17.2
2.0
1.8
15.4
14.4
1.4
1.1
9.6
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
2019
2020
2021
2022
3Q23
Source: CNBV, September 2023
Regional
System
Regional
System
10
1 Last Twelve Months.
