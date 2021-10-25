Log in
    R A   MX01R0000006

REGIONAL S.A.B. DE C.V.

(R A)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 10/22
117.67 MXN   -3.22%
Regional B de C : Download the results for the Third Quarter

10/25/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Table of Contents

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OF HOLDING COMPANIES ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL BANKING AND SECURITIES COMMISSION (CNBV).

Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. presents, for informative purposes only, the internal financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021. Also, and considering that the public company participated in a corporate restructuring through a merger in which it acted as a merging company with Banregio Grupo Financiero S.A.B. de C.V., who served as a merged and currently defunct company, discloses additional information regarding the financial statements of Banregio Grupo Financiero S.A.B. of CV, for the period ended March 31, 2018, in order to maintain continuity in the disclosure of financial information and for comparative and analytical purposes, as well as the pro forma financial statements in which the financial situation and the results of Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. are presented, as if the corporate restructuring referred to above had taken effect in the same quarter of the previous year.

1

Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY.......................................................................................................

4

Growth.............................................................................................................................................................

4

Risks and Strengths ...............................................................................................................................................

4

Profitability........................................................................................................................................................

4

Company Description.............................................................................................................................................

4

Results .............................................................................................................................................................

5

Financial Margin ..................................................................................................................................................

5

Non-InterestIncome ..............................................................................................................................................

5

Operating Income .................................................................................................................................................

5

Loan Portfolio .....................................................................................................................................................

5

Deposits ...........................................................................................................................................................

5

Capitalization .....................................................................................................................................................

5

Net Income by Subsidiary ........................................................................................................................................

5

OPERATING RESULTS ........................................................................................................

7

Results .............................................................................................................................................................

7

Financial Margin ..................................................................................................................................................

7

Net Commissions and Fees.......................................................................................................................................

8

Insurance and FX Fees............................................................................................................................................

8

Net Income by Leasing ...........................................................................................................................................

8

Other Operating Income (Expenses) .............................................................................................................................

8

Non-InterestExpenses ............................................................................................................................................

9

Information by Segment ..........................................................................................................................................

9

FINANCIAL SITUATION.....................................................................................................

10

Cash and Equivalents ...........................................................................................................................................

10

Performing Loan Portfolio .....................................................................................................................................

10

Non-performingLoan Portfolio ................................................................................................................................

11

Credit Ratings ...................................................................................................................................................

12

Deposits .........................................................................................................................................................

12

Securities Investments ..........................................................................................................................................

13

Repurchase Agreements ........................................................................................................................................

14

Financial Derivative Operations ...............................................................................................................................

14

Loan Securities Issued ..........................................................................................................................................

16

Incurred and Deferred Taxes ...................................................................................................................................

16

Capitalization Ratio of Banco Regional S.A...................................................................................................................

17

Value at Risk (VaR) ............................................................................................................................................

18

Branch Network.................................................................................................................................................

18

Alternative Channels............................................................................................................................................

18

Treasury Policy .................................................................................................................................................

19

Internal and External Funding and Liquidity Sources ........................................................................................................

19

Regional on the Mexican Stock Exchange (R.A) .............................................................................................................

19

2

Table of Contents

Analysis Coverage of Regional′s Stock .......................................................................................................................

20

INTERNAL CONTROL .......................................................................................................

21

INTERCOMPANY OPERATIONS AND RELATED PARTS............................................................

23

Intercompany Operations .......................................................................................................................................

23

Loans to Related Parties (Banco Regional, S.A.) .............................................................................................................

25

Loans to Related Parties (Start Banregio S.A. de C.V.) ......................................................................................................

25

INTEGRAL RISK MANAGEMENT.........................................................................................

26

Ratings...........................................................................................................................................................

26

CORPORATE STRUCTURE .................................................................................................

27

Board of Directors ..............................................................................................................................................

28

Main Officers ...................................................................................................................................................

28

Dividend Policy .................................................................................................................................................

29

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND CRITERIA ..........................................................................

29

Technical Note ..................................................................................................................................................

34

Quarterly Income Statement....................................................................................................................................

35

Income Statement YTD.........................................................................................................................................

35

Balance Sheet: Assets and Liabilities ..........................................................................................................................

36

Balance Sheet: Stockholders Equity ...........................................................................................................................

37

Memorandum Accounts ........................................................................................................................................

37

Financial Ratios (CNBV criteria) ..............................................................................................................................

38

CERTIFICATION ..............................................................................................................

39

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Growth

  • The commercial portfolio, which includes loans for small and medium businesses registered $93,179 million pesos during 3Q21.
  • On the other hand, Preferred Banking portfolio, which includes mortgages, auto credits and consumer credits such as credit cards, lay up $17,360 million pesos, representing a 7% annualized gain.
  • Core deposits, formed by demand deposits and savings accounts as time deposits, reached $106,461 million pesos during the Third Quarter of 2021, presenting a 9% increase compared to the previous quarter. Demand deposits had a 31% growth compared with 3Q20.
  • Core deposits costs in national currency cost is 2.6% at the end of 3Q21.

Risks and Strengths

  • Non-performingloans ratio was 1.7% at the end of 3Q21, 43 basis points higher than the same quarter last year.
  • Regional has credit provisions that cover 1.4 times its non-performing loan portfolio.
  • Banco Regional's capitalization ratio as of August 2021 is 15.5%.

Profitability

  • The financial margin at the end of 3Q21 was $1,887 million pesos, increasing 4% versus 3Q20.
  • Net Income was $868 at the close of 3Q21, 12% more than 3Q20.
  • The Efficiency Index1 at the end of 3Q21 was 47.2%

Company Description

Regional, S.A.B de C.V. (Regional) is a Mexican public company, which principal subsidiaries, Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A. de C.V. (BanregioGF), Banco Regional S.A. IBM (Banregio) and Start Banregio, SOFOM (Start), grant credits and leases to medium and small businesses as well to individuals as their main activity.

Banregio is present in 22 federal entities through a 156 branches network, located in: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Ciudad de México, Durango, Estado de México, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

Regional is a public traded company (R), its main subsidiary Banco Regional was founded in 1994.

1Last 12 months

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regional SAB de CV published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 21:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 381 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2021 3 483 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 38 588 M 1 910 M 1 913 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,72x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 924
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart REGIONAL S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Regional S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONAL S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 117,67 MXN
Average target price 128,33 MXN
Spread / Average Target 9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manuel Gerardo Rivero Santos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Enrique Navarro Ramirez Director-Finance & Planning
Jaime Alberto Rivero Santos Chairman
Sanjuana Herrora Galvan Administration Director
Francisco Rogelio Garza Egloff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONAL S.A.B. DE C.V.27.76%1 911
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%158 681
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.23.52%75 630
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK11.15%65 373
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.4.03%60 910
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.76%58 844