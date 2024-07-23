EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Growth
- The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 1, which includes loans for small and medium businesses, registered $134,889 million pesos during 2Q24. The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 2, which includes loans for small and medium businesses registered $2,063 million pesos during 2Q24.
- On the other hand, Preferred Banking portfolio, which includes mortgages, auto credits and consumer credits such as credit cards, lay up $27,175 million pesos, representing a 10% annualized gain.
- Core deposits, formed by demand deposits and savings accounts as time deposits, reached $163,644 million pesos during the Second Quarter of 2024, presenting a 10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits had a double digit growth compared to 2Q23.
- Cost of funding in domestic currency is 6.7% at the end of 2Q24.
Risks and Strengths
- The Loans portfolio with credit risk stage 3 ratio was 1.3% at the end of 2Q24, 1 basis point higher than the same quarter last year.
- Regional has credit provisions that cover 1.7 times its non-performing loan portfolio.
- Banco Regional's capitalization ratio as of May 2024 is 15.0%.
Profitability
- The financial margin at the end of 2Q24 was $3,524 million pesos, increasing 20% versus 2Q23.
- Net Income was $1,608 at the end of 2Q24, 24% more than 2Q23.
- The Efficiency Index1 at the end of 2Q24 was 39.1%.
Company Description
Regional, S.A.B de C.V. (Regional) is a Mexican public company, which principal subsidiaries, Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A. de C.V. (BanregioGF), Banco Regional S.A. IBM (Banregio) and Start Banregio, SOFOM (Start), grant credits and leases to medium and small businesses as well to individuals as their main activity.
Banregio has presence in 22 federal entities through a 178 branches network, located in: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Ciudad de México, Durango, Estado de México, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.
Regional is a public traded company (R), its main subsidiary Banco Regional was founded in 1994.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
San Pedro Garza Garcia, N.L. July 22nd, 2024. Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: R.A) announced today its consolidated financial and operational results corresponding to 2Q24. The figures are in current million pesos and the percentage variations are compared with the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise specified.
Results
Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. generated at the end of 2Q24 a net income of $1,608 million pesos, achieving a 22.4% ROAE.
Financial Margin
At the end of 2Q24 the financial margin registered $3,524 million pesos, showing a 20% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Non-Interest Income
Non-Interest Income at the end of the Second Quarter of 2024 amounted $954 million pesos. The income from insurance placements stands apart, showing a year on year growth of 29%.
Operating Income
The operating income reached $2,191 million pesos, increasing 24% compared to the same period last year.
The net income at the end of 2Q24:
Net Income
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 vs
6M23
6M24
6M24 vs
(Million pesos)
2Q23
1Q24
6M23
Financial Margin
2,930
3,433
3,524
20%
3%
5,751
6,957
21%
Total operating income
3,247
3,713
3,924
21%
6%
6,331
7,637
21%
Non interest expenses
(1,522)
(1,563)
(1,733)
14%
11%
(3,020)
(3,296)
9%
Operating Income
1,725
2,150
2,191
27%
2%
3,311
4,341
31%
Net income
1,300
1,615
1,608
24%
(0%)
2,488
3,223
30%
Loan Portfolio
The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 1 reached a balance of $161,209 million pesos at the end of 2Q24, increasing 13% compared to the same quarter last year. It stands out the growth in commercial loans increasing 14%.
The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 2 reached a balance of $2,918, million pesos at the end of 2Q24, with a contraction of 9% compared to the same period last year.
The non-performing loan ratio was 1.3% at the end of 2Q24, 1 basis point higher than that of 2Q23, and Regional has a coverage ratio of provisions for credit loan losses of 1.7 times the non-performing loan portfolio.
Deposits
Core deposits reached $163,644 million pesos at the end of 2Q24 with an increase of 10% compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits stand out with a 15% increase compared to the Second Quarter in 2023, reaching a balance of $86,122 million pesos.
Capitalization
The capitalization ratio to total risky assets of Banco Regional, S.A. stood at 15.0% by May 2024.
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Net Income by Subsidiary
During the Second Quarter of 2024, Banco Regional, S.A. generated 85% of Regional's total Net Income, while Start Banregio, S.A. de C.V. which is a subsidiary of Banco Regional, generated 15% of Regional's net income.
Financial Indicators
The following chart shows information in a 12 month horizon in order to prevent distortions caused by seasonality.
Variation
Financial ratios Last Twelve Months (LTM)
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q24 vs
2Q23
1Q24
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
(1)
6.1%
6.2%
5.9%
6.1%
6.3%
20 b.p.
22 b.p.
Total Loans NIM LTM
(2)
7.9%
7.7%
7.6%
7.6%
7.6%
(29 b.p.)
(3 b.p.)
Return on Equity (ROAE)
(3)
20.7%
20.9%
21.1%
22.0%
22.4%
169 b.p.
47 b.p.
Return on Assets (ROAA)
(4)
2.4%
2.4%
2.5%
2.7%
2.8%
35 b.p.
13 b.p.
Return on Assets (ROAA) of Total Loans
(5)
2.6%
2.6%
2.4%
2.4%
2.4%
(20 b.p.)
1 b.p.
Efficiency Ratio
(6)
42.6%
41.7%
40.9%
39.5%
39.0%
(363 b.p.)
(51 b.p.)
Loans to deposits
(7)
99.3%
100.1%
103.3%
102.1%
101.6%
234 b.p.
(46 b.p.)
- Net Interest Margin NIM: Financial Margin of last 4 quarters / Average productive assets of the last 12 months.
- Total Loans NIM LTM: (Financial margin of last 4 quarters adjusted by repos, cash equivalents, derivatives and margin calls) / (Average Total Loan with credit risk stage 1 + Total Loan with credit risk stage 2 of last 12 months).
- Return on Average Equity (ROAE): Net income of last 4 quarters / Average stockholders' equity of last 4 quarters.
- Return on Average Assets (ROAA): Net income of last 4 quarters / Average total assets of last 4 quarters.
- Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of total Loans: (Net income of last 4 quarters / (Average total assets of last 4 quarters (-) average balance of repos or last 4 quarters)).
- Efficiency Ratio: Administration and promotion expenses of last 4 quarters / (Financial Margin + Commissions + Trading + Other Income) of last 4 quarters.
- Loans to deposits: Loan portfolio at the end of the quarter / Core deposits at the end of the quarter.
Disclaimer
Press releases, as well as other printed materials from Regional; S.A.B de C.V. may contain certain predictions regarding expected future events and financial results. Such statements are subjected to risk and uncertainty. We hereby warn you that a number of important factors may cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations and intentions expressed in such predictions. These factors include economic and political conditions, as well policies taken by the government of Mexico or those of other countries, such as inflation rates, exchange rates, regulatory changes, fluctuations in demand and competition.
Contact information
Investor Relations
Investor.relations@banregio.com
Telephone: +52(81)1985-5165
Disclaimer
