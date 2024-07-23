Regional is a public traded company (R), its main subsidiary Banco Regional was founded in 1994.

Banregio has presence in 22 federal entities through a 178 branches network, located in: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Ciudad de México, Durango, Estado de México, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

Regional, S.A.B de C.V. (Regional) is a Mexican public company, which principal subsidiaries, Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A. de C.V. (BanregioGF), Banco Regional S.A. IBM (Banregio) and Start Banregio, SOFOM (Start), grant credits and leases to medium and small businesses as well to individuals as their main activity.

Net Income was $1,608 at the end of 2Q24, 24% more than 2Q23.

The financial margin at the end of 2Q24 was $3,524 million pesos, increasing 20% versus 2Q23.

Banco Regional's capitalization ratio as of May 2024 is 15.0%.

The Loans portfolio with credit risk stage 3 ratio was 1.3% at the end of 2Q24, 1 basis point higher than the same quarter last year.

Cost of funding in domestic currency is 6.7% at the end of 2Q24.

Core deposits, formed by demand deposits and savings accounts as time deposits, reached $163,644 million pesos during the Second Quarter of 2024, presenting a 10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits had a double digit growth compared to 2Q23.

On the other hand, Preferred Banking portfolio, which includes mortgages, auto credits and consumer credits such as credit cards, lay up $27,175 million pesos, representing a 10% annualized gain.

The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 1, which includes loans for small and medium businesses, registered $134,889 million pesos during 2Q24. The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 2, which includes loans for small and medium businesses registered $2,063 million pesos during 2Q24.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

San Pedro Garza Garcia, N.L. July 22nd, 2024. Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: R.A) announced today its consolidated financial and operational results corresponding to 2Q24. The figures are in current million pesos and the percentage variations are compared with the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

Results

Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. generated at the end of 2Q24 a net income of $1,608 million pesos, achieving a 22.4% ROAE.

Financial Margin

At the end of 2Q24 the financial margin registered $3,524 million pesos, showing a 20% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-Interest Income at the end of the Second Quarter of 2024 amounted $954 million pesos. The income from insurance placements stands apart, showing a year on year growth of 29%.

Operating Income

The operating income reached $2,191 million pesos, increasing 24% compared to the same period last year.

The net income at the end of 2Q24:

Net Income 2Q23 1Q24 2Q24 2Q24 vs 6M23 6M24 6M24 vs (Million pesos) 2Q23 1Q24 6M23 Financial Margin 2,930 3,433 3,524 20% 3% 5,751 6,957 21% Total operating income 3,247 3,713 3,924 21% 6% 6,331 7,637 21% Non interest expenses (1,522) (1,563) (1,733) 14% 11% (3,020) (3,296) 9% Operating Income 1,725 2,150 2,191 27% 2% 3,311 4,341 31% Net income 1,300 1,615 1,608 24% (0%) 2,488 3,223 30%

Loan Portfolio

The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 1 reached a balance of $161,209 million pesos at the end of 2Q24, increasing 13% compared to the same quarter last year. It stands out the growth in commercial loans increasing 14%.

The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 2 reached a balance of $2,918, million pesos at the end of 2Q24, with a contraction of 9% compared to the same period last year.

The non-performing loan ratio was 1.3% at the end of 2Q24, 1 basis point higher than that of 2Q23, and Regional has a coverage ratio of provisions for credit loan losses of 1.7 times the non-performing loan portfolio.

Deposits

Core deposits reached $163,644 million pesos at the end of 2Q24 with an increase of 10% compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits stand out with a 15% increase compared to the Second Quarter in 2023, reaching a balance of $86,122 million pesos.

Capitalization

The capitalization ratio to total risky assets of Banco Regional, S.A. stood at 15.0% by May 2024.

