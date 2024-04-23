Table of Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3

Growth

3

Risks and Strengths

3

Profitability

3

Company Description

3

Results

4

Financial Margin

4

Non-Interest Income

4

Operating Income

4

Loan Portfolio

4

Deposits

4

Capitalization

4

Net Income by Subsidiary

5

OPERATING RESULTS

6

Results

6

Financial Margin

6

Net Commissions and Fees

7

Insurance and FX Fees

7

Net Income by Leasing

7

Other Operating Income (Expenses)

7

Non-Interest Expenses

8

Information by Segment

8

FINANCIAL SITUATION

9

Cash and Equivalents

9

Loan Portfolio with a credit risk stage 1 and 2

9

Loan Portfolio with Credit Risk Stage 3

10

Credit Ratings

12

Deposits

12

Securities Investments

13

Repurchase Agreements

14

Financial Derivative Operations

14

Loan Securities Issued

16

Incurred and Deferred Taxes

17

Capitalization Ratio of Banco Regional S.A.

18

Value at Risk (VaR)

18

Branch Network

19

Alternative Channels

19

Treasury Policy

19

Internal and External Funding and Liquidity Sources

20

Regional on the Mexican Stock Exchange (R.A)

20

Analysis Coverage of Regionals Stock

21

INTERNAL CONTROL

22

RELATED PARTS

24

1

Table of Contents

Loans to Related Parties (Banco Regional, S.A.)

24

Loans to Related Parties (Start Banregio S.A. de C.V.)

24

INTEGRAL RISK MANAGEMENT

25

Ratings

25

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

27

Board of Directors

28

Main Officers

29

Dividend Policy

29

ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND CRITERIA

30

Technical Note

34

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

37

Quarterly Income Statement

37

Income Statement YTD

37

Balance Sheet: Assets and Liabilities

38

Balance Sheet: Stockholders Equity

39

Memorandum Accounts

40

Financial Ratios (CNBV criteria)

41

CERTIFICATION

42

2

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Growth

  • The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 1, which includes loans for small and medium businesses, registered $130,181 million pesos during 1Q24. The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 2, which includes loans for small and medium businesses registered $1,959 million pesos during 1Q24.
  • On the other hand, Preferred Banking portfolio, which includes mortgages, auto credits and consumer credits such as credit cards, lay up $26,469 million pesos, representing a 14% annualized gain.
  • Core deposits, formed by demand deposits and savings accounts as time deposits, reached $157,509 million pesos during the First Quarter of 2024, presenting a 15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits had a 36% growth compared to 1Q23.
  • Cost of funding in domestic currency is 6.7% at the end of 1Q24.

Risks and Strengths

  • The Loans portfolio with credit risk stage 3 ratio was 1.4% at the end of 1Q24, 13 basis points higher than the same quarter last year.
  • Regional has credit provisions that cover 1.6 times its non-performing loan portfolio.
  • Banco Regional's capitalization ratio as of February 2024 is 15.7%.

Profitability

  • The financial margin at the end of 1Q24 was $3,433 million pesos, increasing 22% versus 1Q23.
  • Net Income was $1,615 at the end of 1Q24, 36% more than 1Q23.
  • The Efficiency Index1 at the end of 1Q24 was 39.5%.

Company Description

Regional, S.A.B de C.V. (Regional) is a Mexican public company, which principal subsidiaries, Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A. de C.V. (BanregioGF), Banco Regional S.A. IBM (Banregio) and Start Banregio, SOFOM (Start), grant credits and leases to medium and small businesses as well to individuals as their main activity.

Banregio has presence in 22 federal entities through a 176 branches network, located in: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Ciudad de México, Durango, Estado de México, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

Regional is a public traded company (R), its main subsidiary Banco Regional was founded in 1994.

1Last 12 months

3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

San Pedro Garza Garcia, N.L. April 22nd, 2024. Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: R.A) announced today its consolidated financial and operational results corresponding to 1Q24. The figures are in current million pesos and the percentage variations are compared with the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise specified.

Results

Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. generated at the end of 1Q24 a net income of $1,615 million pesos, achieving a 22.0% ROAE.

Financial Margin

At the end of 1Q24 the financial margin registered $3,433 million pesos, showing a 22% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-Interest Income at the end of the First Quarter of 2024 amounted $895 million pesos. The income from insurance placements stands apart, showing a year on year growth of 17%.

Operating Income

The operating income reached $2,150 million pesos, increasing 36% compared to the same period last year.

The net income at the end of 1Q24:

Net Income

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

3M23

3M24

3M24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

3M23

Financial Margin

2,821

3,377

3,433

22%

2%

2,821

3,433

22%

Total operating income

3,084

3,872

3,713

20%

(4%)

3,083

3,713

20%

Non interest expenses

(1,498)

(1,664)

(1,563)

4%

(6%)

(1,498)

(1,563)

4%

Operating Income

1,585

2,208

2,150

36%

(3%)

1,585

2,150

36%

Net income

1,187

1,622

1,615

36%

(0%)

1,187

1,615

36%

Loan Portfolio

The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 1 reached a balance of $155,806 million pesos at the end of 1Q24, increasing 12% compared to the same quarter last year. It stands out the growth in consumer loans increasing 15%.

The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 2 reached a balance of $2,803, million pesos at the end of 1Q24, with a growth of 1% compared to the same period last year.

The non-performing loan ratio was 1.4% at the end of 1Q24, 13 basis points higher than that of 1Q23, and Regional has a coverage ratio of provisions for credit loan losses of 1.6 times the non-performing loan portfolio.

Deposits

Core deposits reached $157,509 million pesos at the end of 1Q24 with an increase of 15% compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits stand out with a 36% increase compared to the First Quarter in 2023, reaching a balance of $84,880 million pesos.

Capitalization

The capitalization ratio to total risky assets of Banco Regional, S.A. stood at 15.7% by February 2024.

4

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Net Income by Subsidiary

During the First Quarter of 2024, Banco Regional, S.A. generated 83% of Regional's total Net Income, while Start Banregio, S.A. de C.V. and Sinca Banregio, S.A. de C.V., Fondo de Inversión de Capitales,. which are subsidiaries of Banco Regional, generated 18% and (1%) respectively of Regional's net income.

Financial Indicators

The following chart shows information in a 12 month horizon in order to prevent distortions caused by seasonality.

Variation

Financial ratios Last Twelve Months (LTM)

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

1Q23

4Q23

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

(1)

6.2%

6.1%

6.2%

5.9%

6.1%

(5 b.p.)

21 b.p.

Total Loans NIM LTM

(2)

7.7%

7.9%

7.7%

7.6%

7.6%

(5 b.p.)

(1 b.p.)

Return on Equity (ROAE)

(3)

21.0%

20.7%

20.9%

21.1%

22.0%

99 b.p.

82 b.p.

Return on Assets (ROAA)

(4)

2.5%

2.4%

2.4%

2.5%

2.7%

16 b.p.

18 b.p.

Return on Assets (ROAA) of Total Loans

(5)

2.7%

2.6%

2.6%

2.4%

2.4%

(26 b.p.)

4 b.p.

Efficiency Ratio

(6)

43.2%

42.6%

41.7%

40.9%

39.5%

(373 b.p.)

(145 b.p.)

Loans to deposits

(7)

104.7%

99.3%

100.1%

103.3%

102.1%

(263 b.p.)

(123 b.p.)

  1. Net Interest Margin NIM: Financial Margin of last 4 quarters / Average productive assets of the last 12 months.
  2. Total Loans NIM LTM: (Financial margin of last 4 quarters adjusted by repos, cash equivalents, derivatives and margin calls) / (Average Total Loan with credit risk stage 1 + Total Loan with credit risk stage 2 of last 12 months).
  3. Return on Average Equity (ROAE): Net income of last 4 quarters / Average stockholders' equity of last 4 quarters.
  4. Return on Average Assets (ROAA): Net income of last 4 quarters / Average total assets of last 4 quarters.
  5. Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of total Loans: (Net income of last 4 quarters / (Average total assets of last 4 quarters (-) average balance of repos or last 4 quarters)).
  6. Efficiency Ratio: Administration and promotion expenses of last 4 quarters / (Financial Margin + Commissions + Trading + Other Income) of last 4 quarters.
  7. Loans to deposits: Loan portfolio at the end of the quarter / Core deposits at the end of the quarter.

5

OPERATING RESULTS

OPERATING RESULTS

Results

Regional, S.A.B. de C.V., registered a net income of $1,615 million pesos at the end of March 2024, increasing 36% compared to the 1Q23, achieving a 22.0% ROAE.

The quarterly operating income reached $2,150 million pesos by the end of the First Quarter of 2024 showing an increase of 36% in comparison to 1Q23.

Net Income

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

3M23

3M24

3M24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

3M23

Financial Margin

2,821

3,377

3,433

22%

2%

2,821

3,433

22%

Total operating income

3,084

3,872

3,713

20%

(4%)

3,083

3,713

20%

Non interest expenses

(1,498)

(1,664)

(1,563)

4%

(6%)

(1,498)

(1,563)

4%

Operating Income

1,585

2,208

2,150

36%

(3%)

1,585

2,150

36%

Net income

1,187

1,622

1,615

36%

(0%)

1,187

1,615

36%

Financial Margin

Financial margin in 1Q24 reached $3,433 million pesos, 22% higher than the same quarter last year. The interest income registered a growth of 10%, reaching $7,212 million pesos at the end of 1Q24, while interest expenses reached $3,779 million pesos showing a 2% increase.

The adjusted financial margin for possible loan losses was of $3,058 million pesos in 1Q24, which represents a variation of 21% compared to 1Q23.

Provisions for possible loan losses during 1Q24 amounted to $375 million pesos.

Financial margin

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

3M23

3M24

3M24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

3M23

Interest income

6,530

7,481

7,212

10%

(4%)

6,530

7,212

10%

Interest expense

(3,709)

(4,104)

(3,779)

2%

(8%)

(3,709)

(3,779)

2%

Financial margin

2,821

3,377

3,433

22%

2%

2,821

3,433

22%

Net provision for possible loan losses

(290)

(305)

(375)

29%

23%

(290)

(375)

29%

Adjusted financial margin for possible loan losses

2,531

3,072

3,058

21%

(0%)

2,531

3,058

21%

Average productive assets

199,053

215,961

209,223

5%

(3%)

178,053

179,435

1%

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

5.7%

6.3%

6.6%

89 b.p.

31 b.p.

6.3%

7.7%

132 b.p.

6

OPERATING RESULTS

Net Commissions and Fees

Net commissions and fees reached a total of $470 million pesos in 1Q24, showing a 13% increase in respect to 1Q23.

Cards and Merchant Fees represent 44% of the total net commissions and fees and constitute the main source of income in this account.

Commissions and fees

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

3M23

3M24

3M24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

3M23

Cards and Merchant Fees

169

201

208

23%

3%

169

208

23%

Current account services

49

57

56

14%

(1%)

49

56

14%

Online banking

14

14

14

(2%)

1%

14

14

(2%)

Trusts

27

43

39

46%

(9%)

27

39

46%

Transfers

16

23

20

25%

(11%)

16

20

25%

Other fees

140

140

133

(5%)

(6%)

140

133

(5%)

Net Fees

415

478

470

13%

(2%)

415

470

13%

Insurance and FX Fees

The result for insurance and FX Fees for the First Quarter of 2024 reached a total of $374 million pesos, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Insurance + FX Fee

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

3M23

3M24

3M24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

3M23

Insurance

136

164

147

9%

(10%)

136

147

9%

FX Fee

184

219

227

23%

3%

184

227

23%

Insurance + FX Fee

320

384

374

17%

(2%)

320

374

17%

Net Income by Leasing

Net Income by pure leasing amounted a total of $51 million pesos in Income by Pure Leasing presented a decrease of (20%) compared to

1Q24, showing stability with respect to 1Q23. the same period of the previous year.

Net Income by Pure Leasing

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

3M23

3M24

3M24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

3M23

Income by Pure Leasing

95

70

76

(20%)

9%

95

76

(20%)

Depreciation of Asset by Pure Leasing

(45)

(4)

(25)

(44%)

+100%

(45)

(25)

(44%)

Net Income by Pure Leasing

50

66

51

2%

(23%)

50

51

2%

Other Operating Income (Expenses)

During 1Q24 a loss of $240 million pesos was recorded for other expenses, presenting an increase of 4% respect 1Q23.

Other Income (expense) operations

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

3M23

3M24

3M24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

3M23

Asset Sales

12

68

3

(75%)

(96%)

12

3

(75%)

Credit Operation

(84)

(93)

(92)

9%

(1%)

(84)

(92)

9%

Contributions to IPAB

(134)

(159)

(156)

16%

(1%)

(134)

(156)

16%

Other Income / Expenses

(25)

57

6

(+100%)

(90%)

(25)

6

(+100%)

Other income (expense) operations

(231)

(127)

(240)

4%

89%

(231)

(240)

4%

7

OPERATING RESULTS

Non-Interest Expenses

Non-Interest Expenses by the end of 1Q24 were $1,563 million pesos, with a variation of 4% compared to 1Q23.

Non interest expenses

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

3M23

3M24

3M24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

3M23

Compensations and Benefits

(901)

(1,012)

(1,020)

13%

1%

(901)

(1,020)

13%

Administrative Expenses

(390)

(411)

(340)

(13%)

(17%)

(390)

(340)

(13%)

Operational expenses

(1,290)

(1,423)

(1,360)

5%

(4%)

(1,290)

(1,360)

5%

Rents, Depreciation and Amortization

(147)

(155)

(149)

1%

(4%)

(147)

(149)

1%

Taxes other than income tax

(61)

(86)

(55)

(11%)

(37%)

(61)

(55)

(11%)

Non-controllable expenses

(208)

(241)

(203)

(2%)

(16%)

(208)

(203)

(2%)

Non interest expenses

(1,498)

(1,664)

(1,563)

4%

(6%)

(1,498)

(1,563)

4%

Information by Segment

In order to carry out the segmentation of the results for Regional, different business areas were subdivided into identifiable segments based on types of products and customer profile.

Business

Personal

Markets

Total

Net adjusted margin

2,246

1,006

164

3,416

Non Financial Income

118

258

257

633

Total Income

2,364

1,265

421

4,049

Loans

128,539

30,333

0

158,871

Deposits

71,333

93,532

68,499

233,364

Note: The figures presented are integrated with a different classification from the one used for the formulation of the financial statements, as they are grouped by combining accounting and operational records.

8

FINANCIAL SITUATION

FINANCIAL SITUATION

Cash and Equivalents

At the end of 1Q24, Regional held a cash deposit balance of $11,003 million pesos, which presented a variation of (23%) versus the balance registered on the same period last year.

Out of the total cash deposits in 1Q24, $2,811 million pesos are restricted and held in the Monetary Regulation Deposit (constituted in Banco de México) which yield Banxico's target rate.

Cash and Deposits

1Q23

4Q23

1Q24

1Q24 vs

(Million pesos)

1Q23

4Q23

Cash

1,944

2,480

2,126

9%

(14%)

Demand deposits

9,510

9,436

6,042

(36%)

(36%)

Others

30

41

24

(19%)

(41%)

Non restricted cash deposits

11,484

11,957

8,192

(29%)

(31%)

Demand deposits

2,878

1,848

2,811

(2%)

52%

Restricted cash deposits

2,878

1,848

2,811

(2%)

52%

Total Cash and due from Banks

14,362

13,805

11,003

(23%)

(20%)

Loan Portfolio with a credit risk stage 1 and 2

The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 1 increased 12% at the close of 1Q24 with a balance of $155,806 million pesos. Noteworthy, is the 15% increase in the consumer portfolio compared to 1Q23. Commercial portfolio, which represent Regional's core business, stand at $130,181 million pesos, which presents a 12% growth at the end of 1Q24.

The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 2 had a balance of $2,803 million pesos at the end of 1Q24, with an increase of 1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Noteworthy is the 39% increase in the consumer portfolio compared to 1Q23. Commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 2 stands at $1,959 million pesos at the close of 1Q24, with a decrease of (6%) respect the same quarter of last year.

9

