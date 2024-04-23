Table of Contents Loans to Related Parties (Banco Regional, S.A.) 24 Loans to Related Parties (Start Banregio S.A. de C.V.) 24 INTEGRAL RISK MANAGEMENT 25 Ratings 25 CORPORATE STRUCTURE 27 Board of Directors 28 Main Officers 29 Dividend Policy 29 ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND CRITERIA 30 Technical Note 34 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 37 Quarterly Income Statement 37 Income Statement YTD 37 Balance Sheet: Assets and Liabilities 38 Balance Sheet: Stockholders Equity 39 Memorandum Accounts 40 Financial Ratios (CNBV criteria) 41 CERTIFICATION 42 2

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Growth The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 1, which includes loans for small and medium businesses, registered $130,181 million pesos during 1Q24. The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 2, which includes loans for small and medium businesses registered $1,959 million pesos during 1Q24.

On the other hand, Preferred Banking portfolio, which includes mortgages, auto credits and consumer credits such as credit cards, lay up $26,469 million pesos, representing a 14% annualized gain.

Core deposits, formed by demand deposits and savings accounts as time deposits, reached $157,509 million pesos during the First Quarter of 2024, presenting a 15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits had a 36% growth compared to 1Q23.

Cost of funding in domestic currency is 6.7% at the end of 1Q24. Risks and Strengths The Loans portfolio with credit risk stage 3 ratio was 1.4% at the end of 1Q24, 13 basis points higher than the same quarter last year.

Regional has credit provisions that cover 1.6 times its non-performing loan portfolio.

non-performing loan portfolio. Banco Regional's capitalization ratio as of February 2024 is 15.7%. Profitability The financial margin at the end of 1Q24 was $3,433 million pesos, increasing 22% versus 1Q23.

Net Income was $1,615 at the end of 1Q24, 36% more than 1Q23.

The Efficiency Index 1 at the end of 1Q24 was 39.5%. Company Description Regional, S.A.B de C.V. (Regional) is a Mexican public company, which principal subsidiaries, Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A. de C.V. (BanregioGF), Banco Regional S.A. IBM (Banregio) and Start Banregio, SOFOM (Start), grant credits and leases to medium and small businesses as well to individuals as their main activity. Banregio has presence in 22 federal entities through a 176 branches network, located in: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Ciudad de México, Durango, Estado de México, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas. Regional is a public traded company (R), its main subsidiary Banco Regional was founded in 1994. 1Last 12 months 3

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY San Pedro Garza Garcia, N.L. April 22nd, 2024. Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: R.A) announced today its consolidated financial and operational results corresponding to 1Q24. The figures are in current million pesos and the percentage variations are compared with the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise specified. Results Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. generated at the end of 1Q24 a net income of $1,615 million pesos, achieving a 22.0% ROAE. Financial Margin At the end of 1Q24 the financial margin registered $3,433 million pesos, showing a 22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Non-Interest Income Non-Interest Income at the end of the First Quarter of 2024 amounted $895 million pesos. The income from insurance placements stands apart, showing a year on year growth of 17%. Operating Income The operating income reached $2,150 million pesos, increasing 36% compared to the same period last year. The net income at the end of 1Q24: Net Income 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 3M23 3M24 3M24 vs (Million pesos) 1Q23 4Q23 3M23 Financial Margin 2,821 3,377 3,433 22% 2% 2,821 3,433 22% Total operating income 3,084 3,872 3,713 20% (4%) 3,083 3,713 20% Non interest expenses (1,498) (1,664) (1,563) 4% (6%) (1,498) (1,563) 4% Operating Income 1,585 2,208 2,150 36% (3%) 1,585 2,150 36% Net income 1,187 1,622 1,615 36% (0%) 1,187 1,615 36% Loan Portfolio The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 1 reached a balance of $155,806 million pesos at the end of 1Q24, increasing 12% compared to the same quarter last year. It stands out the growth in consumer loans increasing 15%. The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 2 reached a balance of $2,803, million pesos at the end of 1Q24, with a growth of 1% compared to the same period last year. The non-performing loan ratio was 1.4% at the end of 1Q24, 13 basis points higher than that of 1Q23, and Regional has a coverage ratio of provisions for credit loan losses of 1.6 times the non-performing loan portfolio. Deposits Core deposits reached $157,509 million pesos at the end of 1Q24 with an increase of 15% compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits stand out with a 36% increase compared to the First Quarter in 2023, reaching a balance of $84,880 million pesos. Capitalization The capitalization ratio to total risky assets of Banco Regional, S.A. stood at 15.7% by February 2024. 4

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Net Income by Subsidiary During the First Quarter of 2024, Banco Regional, S.A. generated 83% of Regional's total Net Income, while Start Banregio, S.A. de C.V. and Sinca Banregio, S.A. de C.V., Fondo de Inversión de Capitales,. which are subsidiaries of Banco Regional, generated 18% and (1%) respectively of Regional's net income. Financial Indicators The following chart shows information in a 12 month horizon in order to prevent distortions caused by seasonality. Variation Financial ratios Last Twelve Months (LTM) 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 1Q23 4Q23 Net Interest Margin (NIM) (1) 6.2% 6.1% 6.2% 5.9% 6.1% (5 b.p.) 21 b.p. Total Loans NIM LTM (2) 7.7% 7.9% 7.7% 7.6% 7.6% (5 b.p.) (1 b.p.) Return on Equity (ROAE) (3) 21.0% 20.7% 20.9% 21.1% 22.0% 99 b.p. 82 b.p. Return on Assets (ROAA) (4) 2.5% 2.4% 2.4% 2.5% 2.7% 16 b.p. 18 b.p. Return on Assets (ROAA) of Total Loans (5) 2.7% 2.6% 2.6% 2.4% 2.4% (26 b.p.) 4 b.p. Efficiency Ratio (6) 43.2% 42.6% 41.7% 40.9% 39.5% (373 b.p.) (145 b.p.) Loans to deposits (7) 104.7% 99.3% 100.1% 103.3% 102.1% (263 b.p.) (123 b.p.) Net Interest Margin NIM: Financial Margin of last 4 quarters / Average productive assets of the last 12 months. Total Loans NIM LTM: (Financial margin of last 4 quarters adjusted by repos, cash equivalents, derivatives and margin calls) / (Average Total Loan with credit risk stage 1 + Total Loan with credit risk stage 2 of last 12 months). Return on Average Equity (ROAE): Net income of last 4 quarters / Average stockholders' equity of last 4 quarters. Return on Average Assets (ROAA): Net income of last 4 quarters / Average total assets of last 4 quarters . Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of total Loans: (Net income of last 4 quarters / (Average total assets of last 4 quarters (-) average balance of repos or last 4 quarters)). Efficiency Ratio: Administration and promotion expenses of last 4 quarters / (Financial Margin + Commissions + Trading + Other Income) of last 4 quarters. Loans to deposits: Loan portfolio at the end of the quarter / Core deposits at the end of the quarter. 5

OPERATING RESULTS OPERATING RESULTS Results Regional, S.A.B. de C.V., registered a net income of $1,615 million pesos at the end of March 2024, increasing 36% compared to the 1Q23, achieving a 22.0% ROAE. The quarterly operating income reached $2,150 million pesos by the end of the First Quarter of 2024 showing an increase of 36% in comparison to 1Q23. Net Income 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 3M23 3M24 3M24 vs (Million pesos) 1Q23 4Q23 3M23 Financial Margin 2,821 3,377 3,433 22% 2% 2,821 3,433 22% Total operating income 3,084 3,872 3,713 20% (4%) 3,083 3,713 20% Non interest expenses (1,498) (1,664) (1,563) 4% (6%) (1,498) (1,563) 4% Operating Income 1,585 2,208 2,150 36% (3%) 1,585 2,150 36% Net income 1,187 1,622 1,615 36% (0%) 1,187 1,615 36% Financial Margin Financial margin in 1Q24 reached $3,433 million pesos, 22% higher than the same quarter last year. The interest income registered a growth of 10%, reaching $7,212 million pesos at the end of 1Q24, while interest expenses reached $3,779 million pesos showing a 2% increase. The adjusted financial margin for possible loan losses was of $3,058 million pesos in 1Q24, which represents a variation of 21% compared to 1Q23. Provisions for possible loan losses during 1Q24 amounted to $375 million pesos. Financial margin 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 3M23 3M24 3M24 vs (Million pesos) 1Q23 4Q23 3M23 Interest income 6,530 7,481 7,212 10% (4%) 6,530 7,212 10% Interest expense (3,709) (4,104) (3,779) 2% (8%) (3,709) (3,779) 2% Financial margin 2,821 3,377 3,433 22% 2% 2,821 3,433 22% Net provision for possible loan losses (290) (305) (375) 29% 23% (290) (375) 29% Adjusted financial margin for possible loan losses 2,531 3,072 3,058 21% (0%) 2,531 3,058 21% Average productive assets 199,053 215,961 209,223 5% (3%) 178,053 179,435 1% Net Interest Margin (NIM) 5.7% 6.3% 6.6% 89 b.p. 31 b.p. 6.3% 7.7% 132 b.p. 6

OPERATING RESULTS Net Commissions and Fees Net commissions and fees reached a total of $470 million pesos in 1Q24, showing a 13% increase in respect to 1Q23. Cards and Merchant Fees represent 44% of the total net commissions and fees and constitute the main source of income in this account. Commissions and fees 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 3M23 3M24 3M24 vs (Million pesos) 1Q23 4Q23 3M23 Cards and Merchant Fees 169 201 208 23% 3% 169 208 23% Current account services 49 57 56 14% (1%) 49 56 14% Online banking 14 14 14 (2%) 1% 14 14 (2%) Trusts 27 43 39 46% (9%) 27 39 46% Transfers 16 23 20 25% (11%) 16 20 25% Other fees 140 140 133 (5%) (6%) 140 133 (5%) Net Fees 415 478 470 13% (2%) 415 470 13% Insurance and FX Fees The result for insurance and FX Fees for the First Quarter of 2024 reached a total of $374 million pesos, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of the previous year. Insurance + FX Fee 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 3M23 3M24 3M24 vs (Million pesos) 1Q23 4Q23 3M23 Insurance 136 164 147 9% (10%) 136 147 9% FX Fee 184 219 227 23% 3% 184 227 23% Insurance + FX Fee 320 384 374 17% (2%) 320 374 17% Net Income by Leasing Net Income by pure leasing amounted a total of $51 million pesos in Income by Pure Leasing presented a decrease of (20%) compared to 1Q24, showing stability with respect to 1Q23. the same period of the previous year. Net Income by Pure Leasing 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 3M23 3M24 3M24 vs (Million pesos) 1Q23 4Q23 3M23 Income by Pure Leasing 95 70 76 (20%) 9% 95 76 (20%) Depreciation of Asset by Pure Leasing (45) (4) (25) (44%) +100% (45) (25) (44%) Net Income by Pure Leasing 50 66 51 2% (23%) 50 51 2% Other Operating Income (Expenses) During 1Q24 a loss of $240 million pesos was recorded for other expenses, presenting an increase of 4% respect 1Q23. Other Income (expense) operations 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 3M23 3M24 3M24 vs (Million pesos) 1Q23 4Q23 3M23 Asset Sales 12 68 3 (75%) (96%) 12 3 (75%) Credit Operation (84) (93) (92) 9% (1%) (84) (92) 9% Contributions to IPAB (134) (159) (156) 16% (1%) (134) (156) 16% Other Income / Expenses (25) 57 6 (+100%) (90%) (25) 6 (+100%) Other income (expense) operations (231) (127) (240) 4% 89% (231) (240) 4% 7

OPERATING RESULTS Non-Interest Expenses Non-Interest Expenses by the end of 1Q24 were $1,563 million pesos, with a variation of 4% compared to 1Q23. Non interest expenses 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 1Q24 vs 3M23 3M24 3M24 vs (Million pesos) 1Q23 4Q23 3M23 Compensations and Benefits (901) (1,012) (1,020) 13% 1% (901) (1,020) 13% Administrative Expenses (390) (411) (340) (13%) (17%) (390) (340) (13%) Operational expenses (1,290) (1,423) (1,360) 5% (4%) (1,290) (1,360) 5% Rents, Depreciation and Amortization (147) (155) (149) 1% (4%) (147) (149) 1% Taxes other than income tax (61) (86) (55) (11%) (37%) (61) (55) (11%) Non-controllable expenses (208) (241) (203) (2%) (16%) (208) (203) (2%) Non interest expenses (1,498) (1,664) (1,563) 4% (6%) (1,498) (1,563) 4% Information by Segment In order to carry out the segmentation of the results for Regional, different business areas were subdivided into identifiable segments based on types of products and customer profile. Business Personal Markets Total Net adjusted margin 2,246 1,006 164 3,416 Non Financial Income 118 258 257 633 Total Income 2,364 1,265 421 4,049 Loans 128,539 30,333 0 158,871 Deposits 71,333 93,532 68,499 233,364 Note: The figures presented are integrated with a different classification from the one used for the formulation of the financial statements, as they are grouped by combining accounting and operational records. 8