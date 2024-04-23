Table of Contents
Loan Portfolio with Credit Risk Stage 3
10
Credit Ratings
12
Deposits
12
Securities Investments
13
Repurchase Agreements
14
Financial Derivative Operations
14
Loan Securities Issued
16
Incurred and Deferred Taxes
17
Capitalization Ratio of Banco Regional S.A.
18
Value at Risk (VaR)
18
Branch Network
19
Alternative Channels
19
Treasury Policy
19
Internal and External Funding and Liquidity Sources
20
Regional on the Mexican Stock Exchange (R.A)
20
Analysis Coverage of Regional′s Stock
21
INTERNAL CONTROL
22
RELATED PARTS
24
1
Table of Contents
Loans to Related Parties (Banco Regional, S.A.)
24
Loans to Related Parties (Start Banregio S.A. de C.V.)
24
INTEGRAL RISK MANAGEMENT
25
Ratings
25
CORPORATE STRUCTURE
27
Board of Directors
28
Main Officers
29
Dividend Policy
29
ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND CRITERIA
30
Technical Note
34
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
37
Quarterly Income Statement
37
Income Statement YTD
37
Balance Sheet: Assets and Liabilities
38
Balance Sheet: Stockholders Equity
39
Memorandum Accounts
40
Financial Ratios (CNBV criteria)
41
CERTIFICATION
42
2
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Growth
- The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 1, which includes loans for small and medium businesses, registered $130,181 million pesos during 1Q24. The commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 2, which includes loans for small and medium businesses registered $1,959 million pesos during 1Q24.
- On the other hand, Preferred Banking portfolio, which includes mortgages, auto credits and consumer credits such as credit cards, lay up $26,469 million pesos, representing a 14% annualized gain.
- Core deposits, formed by demand deposits and savings accounts as time deposits, reached $157,509 million pesos during the First Quarter of 2024, presenting a 15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits had a 36% growth compared to 1Q23.
- Cost of funding in domestic currency is 6.7% at the end of 1Q24.
Risks and Strengths
- The Loans portfolio with credit risk stage 3 ratio was 1.4% at the end of 1Q24, 13 basis points higher than the same quarter last year.
- Regional has credit provisions that cover 1.6 times its non-performing loan portfolio.
- Banco Regional's capitalization ratio as of February 2024 is 15.7%.
Profitability
- The financial margin at the end of 1Q24 was $3,433 million pesos, increasing 22% versus 1Q23.
- Net Income was $1,615 at the end of 1Q24, 36% more than 1Q23.
- The Efficiency Index1 at the end of 1Q24 was 39.5%.
Company Description
Regional, S.A.B de C.V. (Regional) is a Mexican public company, which principal subsidiaries, Banregio Grupo Financiero, S.A. de C.V. (BanregioGF), Banco Regional S.A. IBM (Banregio) and Start Banregio, SOFOM (Start), grant credits and leases to medium and small businesses as well to individuals as their main activity.
Banregio has presence in 22 federal entities through a 176 branches network, located in: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Ciudad de México, Durango, Estado de México, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Yucatán and Zacatecas.
Regional is a public traded company (R), its main subsidiary Banco Regional was founded in 1994.
1Last 12 months
3
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
San Pedro Garza Garcia, N.L. April 22nd, 2024. Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: R.A) announced today its consolidated financial and operational results corresponding to 1Q24. The figures are in current million pesos and the percentage variations are compared with the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise specified.
Results
Regional, S.A.B. de C.V. generated at the end of 1Q24 a net income of $1,615 million pesos, achieving a 22.0% ROAE.
Financial Margin
At the end of 1Q24 the financial margin registered $3,433 million pesos, showing a 22% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
Non-Interest Income
Non-Interest Income at the end of the First Quarter of 2024 amounted $895 million pesos. The income from insurance placements stands apart, showing a year on year growth of 17%.
Operating Income
The operating income reached $2,150 million pesos, increasing 36% compared to the same period last year.
The net income at the end of 1Q24:
Net Income
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
3M23
3M24
3M24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
3M23
Financial Margin
2,821
3,377
3,433
22%
2%
2,821
3,433
22%
Total operating income
3,084
3,872
3,713
20%
(4%)
3,083
3,713
20%
Non interest expenses
(1,498)
(1,664)
(1,563)
4%
(6%)
(1,498)
(1,563)
4%
Operating Income
1,585
2,208
2,150
36%
(3%)
1,585
2,150
36%
Net income
1,187
1,622
1,615
36%
(0%)
1,187
1,615
36%
Loan Portfolio
The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 1 reached a balance of $155,806 million pesos at the end of 1Q24, increasing 12% compared to the same quarter last year. It stands out the growth in consumer loans increasing 15%.
The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 2 reached a balance of $2,803, million pesos at the end of 1Q24, with a growth of 1% compared to the same period last year.
The non-performing loan ratio was 1.4% at the end of 1Q24, 13 basis points higher than that of 1Q23, and Regional has a coverage ratio of provisions for credit loan losses of 1.6 times the non-performing loan portfolio.
Deposits
Core deposits reached $157,509 million pesos at the end of 1Q24 with an increase of 15% compared to the same quarter last year. Time deposits stand out with a 36% increase compared to the First Quarter in 2023, reaching a balance of $84,880 million pesos.
Capitalization
The capitalization ratio to total risky assets of Banco Regional, S.A. stood at 15.7% by February 2024.
4
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Net Income by Subsidiary
During the First Quarter of 2024, Banco Regional, S.A. generated 83% of Regional's total Net Income, while Start Banregio, S.A. de C.V. and Sinca Banregio, S.A. de C.V., Fondo de Inversión de Capitales,. which are subsidiaries of Banco Regional, generated 18% and (1%) respectively of Regional's net income.
Financial Indicators
The following chart shows information in a 12 month horizon in order to prevent distortions caused by seasonality.
Variation
Financial ratios Last Twelve Months (LTM)
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
1Q23
4Q23
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
(1)
6.2%
6.1%
6.2%
5.9%
6.1%
(5 b.p.)
21 b.p.
Total Loans NIM LTM
(2)
7.7%
7.9%
7.7%
7.6%
7.6%
(5 b.p.)
(1 b.p.)
Return on Equity (ROAE)
(3)
21.0%
20.7%
20.9%
21.1%
22.0%
99 b.p.
82 b.p.
Return on Assets (ROAA)
(4)
2.5%
2.4%
2.4%
2.5%
2.7%
16 b.p.
18 b.p.
Return on Assets (ROAA) of Total Loans
(5)
2.7%
2.6%
2.6%
2.4%
2.4%
(26 b.p.)
4 b.p.
Efficiency Ratio
(6)
43.2%
42.6%
41.7%
40.9%
39.5%
(373 b.p.)
(145 b.p.)
Loans to deposits
(7)
104.7%
99.3%
100.1%
103.3%
102.1%
(263 b.p.)
(123 b.p.)
- Net Interest Margin NIM: Financial Margin of last 4 quarters / Average productive assets of the last 12 months.
- Total Loans NIM LTM: (Financial margin of last 4 quarters adjusted by repos, cash equivalents, derivatives and margin calls) / (Average Total Loan with credit risk stage 1 + Total Loan with credit risk stage 2 of last 12 months).
- Return on Average Equity (ROAE): Net income of last 4 quarters / Average stockholders' equity of last 4 quarters.
- Return on Average Assets (ROAA): Net income of last 4 quarters / Average total assets of last 4 quarters.
- Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of total Loans: (Net income of last 4 quarters / (Average total assets of last 4 quarters (-) average balance of repos or last 4 quarters)).
- Efficiency Ratio: Administration and promotion expenses of last 4 quarters / (Financial Margin + Commissions + Trading + Other Income) of last 4 quarters.
- Loans to deposits: Loan portfolio at the end of the quarter / Core deposits at the end of the quarter.
5
OPERATING RESULTS
OPERATING RESULTS
Results
Regional, S.A.B. de C.V., registered a net income of $1,615 million pesos at the end of March 2024, increasing 36% compared to the 1Q23, achieving a 22.0% ROAE.
The quarterly operating income reached $2,150 million pesos by the end of the First Quarter of 2024 showing an increase of 36% in comparison to 1Q23.
Net Income
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
3M23
3M24
3M24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
3M23
Financial Margin
2,821
3,377
3,433
22%
2%
2,821
3,433
22%
Total operating income
3,084
3,872
3,713
20%
(4%)
3,083
3,713
20%
Non interest expenses
(1,498)
(1,664)
(1,563)
4%
(6%)
(1,498)
(1,563)
4%
Operating Income
1,585
2,208
2,150
36%
(3%)
1,585
2,150
36%
Net income
1,187
1,622
1,615
36%
(0%)
1,187
1,615
36%
Financial Margin
Financial margin in 1Q24 reached $3,433 million pesos, 22% higher than the same quarter last year. The interest income registered a growth of 10%, reaching $7,212 million pesos at the end of 1Q24, while interest expenses reached $3,779 million pesos showing a 2% increase.
The adjusted financial margin for possible loan losses was of $3,058 million pesos in 1Q24, which represents a variation of 21% compared to 1Q23.
Provisions for possible loan losses during 1Q24 amounted to $375 million pesos.
Financial margin
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
3M23
3M24
3M24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
3M23
Interest income
6,530
7,481
7,212
10%
(4%)
6,530
7,212
10%
Interest expense
(3,709)
(4,104)
(3,779)
2%
(8%)
(3,709)
(3,779)
2%
Financial margin
2,821
3,377
3,433
22%
2%
2,821
3,433
22%
Net provision for possible loan losses
(290)
(305)
(375)
29%
23%
(290)
(375)
29%
Adjusted financial margin for possible loan losses
2,531
3,072
3,058
21%
(0%)
2,531
3,058
21%
Average productive assets
199,053
215,961
209,223
5%
(3%)
178,053
179,435
1%
Net Interest Margin (NIM)
5.7%
6.3%
6.6%
89 b.p.
31 b.p.
6.3%
7.7%
132 b.p.
6
OPERATING RESULTS
Net Commissions and Fees
Net commissions and fees reached a total of $470 million pesos in 1Q24, showing a 13% increase in respect to 1Q23.
Cards and Merchant Fees represent 44% of the total net commissions and fees and constitute the main source of income in this account.
Commissions and fees
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
3M23
3M24
3M24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
3M23
Cards and Merchant Fees
169
201
208
23%
3%
169
208
23%
Current account services
49
57
56
14%
(1%)
49
56
14%
Online banking
14
14
14
(2%)
1%
14
14
(2%)
Trusts
27
43
39
46%
(9%)
27
39
46%
Transfers
16
23
20
25%
(11%)
16
20
25%
Other fees
140
140
133
(5%)
(6%)
140
133
(5%)
Net Fees
415
478
470
13%
(2%)
415
470
13%
Insurance and FX Fees
The result for insurance and FX Fees for the First Quarter of 2024 reached a total of $374 million pesos, an increase of 17% compared to the same period of the previous year.
Insurance + FX Fee
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
3M23
3M24
3M24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
3M23
Insurance
136
164
147
9%
(10%)
136
147
9%
FX Fee
184
219
227
23%
3%
184
227
23%
Insurance + FX Fee
320
384
374
17%
(2%)
320
374
17%
Net Income by Leasing
Net Income by pure leasing amounted a total of $51 million pesos in Income by Pure Leasing presented a decrease of (20%) compared to
1Q24, showing stability with respect to 1Q23. the same period of the previous year.
Net Income by Pure Leasing
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
3M23
3M24
3M24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
3M23
Income by Pure Leasing
95
70
76
(20%)
9%
95
76
(20%)
Depreciation of Asset by Pure Leasing
(45)
(4)
(25)
(44%)
+100%
(45)
(25)
(44%)
Net Income by Pure Leasing
50
66
51
2%
(23%)
50
51
2%
Other Operating Income (Expenses)
During 1Q24 a loss of $240 million pesos was recorded for other expenses, presenting an increase of 4% respect 1Q23.
Other Income (expense) operations
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
3M23
3M24
3M24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
3M23
Asset Sales
12
68
3
(75%)
(96%)
12
3
(75%)
Credit Operation
(84)
(93)
(92)
9%
(1%)
(84)
(92)
9%
Contributions to IPAB
(134)
(159)
(156)
16%
(1%)
(134)
(156)
16%
Other Income / Expenses
(25)
57
6
(+100%)
(90%)
(25)
6
(+100%)
Other income (expense) operations
(231)
(127)
(240)
4%
89%
(231)
(240)
4%
7
OPERATING RESULTS
Non-Interest Expenses
Non-Interest Expenses by the end of 1Q24 were $1,563 million pesos, with a variation of 4% compared to 1Q23.
Non interest expenses
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
3M23
3M24
3M24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
3M23
Compensations and Benefits
(901)
(1,012)
(1,020)
13%
1%
(901)
(1,020)
13%
Administrative Expenses
(390)
(411)
(340)
(13%)
(17%)
(390)
(340)
(13%)
Operational expenses
(1,290)
(1,423)
(1,360)
5%
(4%)
(1,290)
(1,360)
5%
Rents, Depreciation and Amortization
(147)
(155)
(149)
1%
(4%)
(147)
(149)
1%
Taxes other than income tax
(61)
(86)
(55)
(11%)
(37%)
(61)
(55)
(11%)
Non-controllable expenses
(208)
(241)
(203)
(2%)
(16%)
(208)
(203)
(2%)
Non interest expenses
(1,498)
(1,664)
(1,563)
4%
(6%)
(1,498)
(1,563)
4%
Information by Segment
In order to carry out the segmentation of the results for Regional, different business areas were subdivided into identifiable segments based on types of products and customer profile.
Business
Personal
Markets
Total
Net adjusted margin
2,246
1,006
164
3,416
Non Financial Income
118
258
257
633
Total Income
2,364
1,265
421
4,049
Loans
128,539
30,333
0
158,871
Deposits
71,333
93,532
68,499
233,364
Note: The figures presented are integrated with a different classification from the one used for the formulation of the financial statements, as they are grouped by combining accounting and operational records.
8
FINANCIAL SITUATION
FINANCIAL SITUATION
Cash and Equivalents
At the end of 1Q24, Regional held a cash deposit balance of $11,003 million pesos, which presented a variation of (23%) versus the balance registered on the same period last year.
Out of the total cash deposits in 1Q24, $2,811 million pesos are restricted and held in the Monetary Regulation Deposit (constituted in Banco de México) which yield Banxico's target rate.
Cash and Deposits
1Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1Q24 vs
(Million pesos)
1Q23
4Q23
Cash
1,944
2,480
2,126
9%
(14%)
Demand deposits
9,510
9,436
6,042
(36%)
(36%)
Others
30
41
24
(19%)
(41%)
Non restricted cash deposits
11,484
11,957
8,192
(29%)
(31%)
Demand deposits
2,878
1,848
2,811
(2%)
52%
Restricted cash deposits
2,878
1,848
2,811
(2%)
52%
Total Cash and due from Banks
14,362
13,805
11,003
(23%)
(20%)
Loan Portfolio with a credit risk stage 1 and 2
The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 1 increased 12% at the close of 1Q24 with a balance of $155,806 million pesos. Noteworthy, is the 15% increase in the consumer portfolio compared to 1Q23. Commercial portfolio, which represent Regional's core business, stand at $130,181 million pesos, which presents a 12% growth at the end of 1Q24.
The loan portfolio with credit risk stage 2 had a balance of $2,803 million pesos at the end of 1Q24, with an increase of 1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Noteworthy is the 39% increase in the consumer portfolio compared to 1Q23. Commercial portfolio with credit risk stage 2 stands at $1,959 million pesos at the close of 1Q24, with a decrease of (6%) respect the same quarter of last year.
9
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Regional SAB de CV published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 01:03:05 UTC.