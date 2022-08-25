Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Regions Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
2022-08-25
22.00 USD   -0.57%
08/25/2022 | 09:11am EDT - Experience. Strategy. Service. Ryan Sladek Joins Regions Bank's Institutional Services Division
BU
08/15Compass Point Adjusts Regions Financial Price Target to $25 From $22, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/15ADDRESSING AN URGENT HOUSING NEED IN BROOKLYN : Regions Bank Arranges Vital Financing for New Housing
BU
Experience. Strategy. Service. Ryan Sladek Joins Regions Bank's Institutional Services Division

08/25/2022 | 09:11am EDT
Sladek to lead institutional trust teams serving corporations, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities.

Regions Bank on Thursday announced Ryan Sladek has joined the company’s Institutional Services division and will lead a team of strategists to deliver customized investment services for corporations, businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005311/en/

Ryan Sladek to lead institutional trust teams serving corporations, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ryan Sladek to lead institutional trust teams serving corporations, businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities. (Photo: Business Wire)

As Head of Sales, Sladek will report directly to Julz Burgess, Head of Institutional Services and Corporate Trust within Regions’ Wealth Management division. Sladek and his team will focus on expanding the company’s Institutional Trust client base across high-growth markets in the Southeast, Texas, and the Midwest. Based in Tampa, Florida, Sladek joins Regions from PNC Institutional Asset Management and PNC Capital Advisors, where he served as the Florida and Southern Port Cities managing market director.

“Ryan is driven by a deep understanding of investment strategies and a clear focus on helping clients identify the right solutions that align with their needs,” Burgess said. “In today’s market, it is especially important for institutional investors to be able to turn to a voice of experience. Through Ryan’s leadership, and the dedication of our Institutional Services team, we are collaborating with clients one-on-one to help them address their organizational goals through specialized investment, trustee, and administrative solutions.”

Regions Institutional Services combines a relationship-driven business model with the strength and resources of a Fortune 500 financial services firm. Teams deliver services including retirement services, investment management, funeral trust, endowments and foundations, custody services, corporate trust, and escrow, for a wide range of institutional clients.

“We believe that now, more than ever, institutional clients can benefit from a more tailored approach that’s built around the financial objectives of individual organizations,” Sladek said. “Regions’ commitment to truly consultative service is a key differentiator. We are working with clients, and prospective clients, to consistently develop holistic solutions to often complex financial needs. Those solutions extend beyond basic portfolio construction and leverage our team’s collective experience to advise on best practices, providing key insights, and giving our clients a single point of contact who delivers the benefits of our broader team’s experience to advance the client’s goals.”

Before his nine years with PNC, Sladek also spent nine years with BB&T in Raleigh, N.C., and Orlando, Fla. He began his career at Merrill Lynch in Jacksonville, Fla.

Sladek holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida. He earned FINRA Series 7, 24, 63, and 65 licenses. Sladek is a member of the Florida Public Pension Trustees Association and previously served as chairman of the Board of Directors for the Hillsborough Community College Foundation. He has also served as a trustee for the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation and was selected to join Leadership Florida’s Cornerstone Class 40.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Regions Institutional Services

Regions Institutional Services provides investment, administrative, and trustee solutions to corporations, businesses, nonprofits, governmental and union clients. This division of Regions Wealth Management delivers investment management and consulting, retirement services, custody, endowments and foundations, funeral and cemetery trust, corporate trust, and escrow services through locally and regionally based professionals. Regions Institutional Services strives to demonstrate value-added experience through objective advice with a goal of exceeding client expectations. Regions Institutional Services takes a consultative approach to providing comprehensive solutions to meet the various investment management needs of institutional clients.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 995 M - -
Net income 2022 2 191 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 20 669 M 20 669 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 19 673
Free-Float 95,2%
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles Douglas McCrary Independent Chairman
C. Dandridge Massey Chief Enterprises Operations & Technology Officer
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION1.47%20 669
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.87%339 592
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.41%277 376
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.00%213 592
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.96%169 322
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.93%154 967