Chinese Financial Conglomerate Zhongzhi Has a $31 Billion Problem

China's Zhongzhi Enterprise Group has at least $31 billion more liabilities than assets and now faces "significant going concern risks," it said in a letter to investors.

Inside Binance's Guilty Plea and the Biggest Fine in Crypto History

The plea deal was a massive twist in the life of the industry's most influential figurehead, Changpeng Zhao, who launched the online exchange in 2017 and developed it into a money-spinning trading machine.

Bankrupt Crypto Lender Genesis Global Sues to Recover $689.3 Million in Digital Assets

Genesis Global has filed a lawsuit to recover about $689.3 million worth of digital assets that a former business partner withdrew from the cryptocurrency lender before it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Bank That's Trying to Get Ahead of the Weather

Supercharged storms are bad for lending. Alabama-based Regions Financial is figuring out how to get ready.

Argentina Is a Textbook Case of 'Fiscal Dominance'

Some wonder whether U.S. deficits could similarly fuel inflation. It all depends on the Federal Reserve.

Blackstone to Buy U.K. Software Developer Civica

The buyout firm placed its second multibillion-dollar bet in Europe in as many days, in a sign that private-equity deal making in the region is picking up.

Bank of Canada Gov. Macklem Says Rates May Be 'Restrictive Enough'

Aggressive rate increases have slowed economic activity, 'taken the steam' out of inflation, central banker says.

Pro Take: FedNow Price Tag Is More Than Half a Billion Dollars

The Federal Reserve has put $545 million into developing its instant-payments service FedNow.

ESG Funds Are Often a Bet on AI. It's Boosting Returns.

Microsoft, a leading A.I. provider, is popular with funds that use environmental, social, and governance factors in investing.

Pritzker Family Launches $190 Million Venture Fund to Back Startups

The venture arm of The Pritzker Organization, called 53 Stations, aims to use the continuing market slump to its advantage.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-23 0015ET