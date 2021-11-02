Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regions Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quarterly Investor Meetings Information - pdf, 4.5MB, opens in a new window

11/02/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.1

Investor Information

November - December 2021

Table of contents

Topic

Page #

Profile and Strategy

3-9

Income Statement

10-22

Business Segment Highlights

23-28

Balance Sheet

29-32

Capital, Debt & Liquidity

33-39

Technology & Continuous Improvement

40-44

Credit

45-57

Near-Term Expectations

58

Environmental, Social & Governance

59-62

LIBOR Transition

63

Bolt-on Acquisitions

64-66

Appendix & Forward Looking Statements

67-79

2

Our banking franchise

Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

Birmingham, Alabama

Branch locations by state(2)

Line of business coverage

First Sterling

Ascentium

Business Capital

Capital Markets

Commercial Banking

Corporate Banking

Equipment Finance

Government/Institutional

Institutional Services

Private Wealth

Real Estate

Specialized Industries

Alabama - 190

Georgia - 111

Iowa - 5

Mississippi - 109

South Carolina - 21

Arkansas - 61

Illinois - 41

Kentucky - 11

Missouri - 51

Tennessee - 201

Florida - 279

Indiana - 45

Louisiana - 84

North Carolina - 7

Texas - 94

3

  1. Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2021; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/28/2021. The green shaded states represent Regions' 15-state branch footprint. (2) Total branches as of 9/30/2021.

Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape

Markets with top 5 market share(1)

MSAs

Non-MSA counties

  • Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
  • 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
  • Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
  • ~70% of deposits in markets without a
    significant money center bank presence(2)
  • High growth markets benefiting from population and business growth:
    • Florida
    • Georgia
    • Texas
    • Tennessee

(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2021; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/28/2021.

4

  1. Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2021 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.

Presence in strong growth markets

16 of top 25 markets with net migration

60% of top(3) MSAs are projected to grow fasterthan

inflows are within our footprint(1)

the U.S. national average

Population growth vs. peers(2) (2021-2026)

Peer #1

4.7%

3.3%

Peer #2

3.0%

Peer #3

2.0%

Peer #4

1.8%

Peer #5

1.8%

Peer #6

1.2%

Peer #7

1.2%

Peer #8

0.5%

Peer median: 1.8%

Top Faster

Market

Growing MSAs

Deposits

Rank(3)

Nashville,

Tennessee

$10.8

3

Tampa, Florida

$7.2

4

Miami, Florida

$5.9

11

Atlanta,

Georgia

$5.5

7

Orlando,

Florida

$3.0

5

Knoxville,

Tennessee

$2.9

3

Huntsville,

Alabama

$2.4

1

Dallas - Fort

Worth, Texas

$2.1

20

Indianapolis,

Indiana

$1.9

12

Houston, Texas

$1.8

17

'21-'26 Population Growth(3)

National average: 2.9%

  1. Source: U.S. Postal Service (for moves from January 2020 - May 2021). (2) Source: SNL. Large Regional Peers: TFC, CFG, FITB, HBAN, KEY, MTB, PNC, USB. (3) Source: SNL. Top 30 markets as defined by deposit dollars - FDIC 6/30/2021. Pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/28/21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regions Financial Corporation published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:31:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:32pQuarterly Investor Meetings Information - pdf, 4.5MB, opens in a new window
PU
05:11pREGIONS FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
11/01Regions Bank Launches New Markets Tax Credit Practice
BU
10/29Odeon Capital Upgrades Regions Financial to Buy From Hold, Lifts Price Target to $26.50..
MT
10/28Argus Adjusts Price Target on Regions Financial to $27 from $23, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
10/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts Regions Financial PT to $25 From $22, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
10/27Regions Financial to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston and Bank of Amer..
BU
10/25REGIONS FINANCIAL : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Regions Financial PT to $27 From $25, Maintains ..
MT
10/25REGIONS FINANCIAL : Piper Sandler Adjusts Regions Financial PT to $28 From $24, Maintains ..
MT
10/25REGIONS FINANCIAL : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Regions Financial to $26 From $23, Ke..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 449 M - -
Net income 2021 2 401 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 23 052 M 23 052 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 18 963
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 24,15 $
Average target price 25,18 $
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles D. McCrary Independent Chairman
Amala Duggirala COO, Chief Information Technology Officer & SVP
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION49.81%23 052
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.70%501 810
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.87%391 608
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%247 396
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.89%214 027
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY71.34%206 681