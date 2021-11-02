Quarterly Investor Meetings Information - pdf, 4.5MB, opens in a new window
11/02/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Exhibit 99.1
Investor Information
November - December 2021
Table of contents
Topic
Page #
Profile and Strategy
3-9
Income Statement
10-22
Business Segment Highlights
23-28
Balance Sheet
29-32
Capital, Debt & Liquidity
33-39
Technology & Continuous Improvement
40-44
Credit
45-57
Near-Term Expectations
58
Environmental, Social & Governance
59-62
LIBOR Transition
63
Bolt-on Acquisitions
64-66
Appendix & Forward Looking Statements
67-79
2
Our banking franchise
Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
Birmingham, Alabama
Branch locations by state(2)
Line of business coverage
First Sterling
Ascentium
Business Capital
Capital Markets
Commercial Banking
Corporate Banking
Equipment Finance
Government/Institutional
Institutional Services
Private Wealth
Real Estate
Specialized Industries
Alabama - 190
Georgia - 111
Iowa - 5
Mississippi - 109
South Carolina - 21
Arkansas - 61
Illinois - 41
Kentucky - 11
Missouri - 51
Tennessee - 201
Florida - 279
Indiana - 45
Louisiana - 84
North Carolina - 7
Texas - 94
3
Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2021; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/28/2021. The green shaded states represent Regions' 15-state branch footprint. (2) Total branches as of 9/30/2021.
Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape
Markets with top 5 market share(1)
MSAs
Non-MSA counties
Ranked 17th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
~70% of deposits in markets without a
significant money center bank presence(2)
High growth markets benefiting from population and business growth:
Florida
Georgia
Texas
Tennessee
(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2021; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/28/2021.
4
Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2021 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.
Presence in strong growth markets
16 of top 25 markets with net migration
60% of top(3) MSAs are projected to grow fasterthan
inflows are within our footprint(1)
the U.S. national average
Population growth vs. peers(2) (2021-2026)
Peer #1
4.7%
3.3%
Peer #2
3.0%
Peer #3
2.0%
Peer #4
1.8%
Peer #5
1.8%
Peer #6
1.2%
Peer #7
1.2%
Peer #8
0.5%
Peer median: 1.8%
Top Faster
Market
Growing MSAs
Deposits
Rank(3)
Nashville,
Tennessee
$10.8
3
Tampa, Florida
$7.2
4
Miami, Florida
$5.9
11
Atlanta,
Georgia
$5.5
7
Orlando,
Florida
$3.0
5
Knoxville,
Tennessee
$2.9
3
Huntsville,
Alabama
$2.4
1
Dallas - Fort
Worth, Texas
$2.1
20
Indianapolis,
Indiana
$1.9
12
Houston, Texas
$1.8
17
'21-'26 Population Growth(3)
National average: 2.9%
Source: U.S. Postal Service (for moves from January 2020 - May 2021). (2) Source: SNL. Large Regional Peers: TFC, CFG, FITB, HBAN, KEY, MTB, PNC, USB. (3) Source: SNL. Top 30 markets as defined by deposit dollars - FDIC 6/30/2021. Pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/28/21
5
