  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regions Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
20.81 USD   -1.70%
09:03aRegions Bank Builds on Affordable Housing Commitment with Addition of Industry Veteran Sean Creedon
BU
10/05Regions Financial to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
BU
10/05Morgan Stanley Adjusts Regions Financial's Price Target to $27 From $28, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Regions Bank Builds on Affordable Housing Commitment with Addition of Industry Veteran Sean Creedon

10/07/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Creedon to expand Regions Affordable Housing’s geographic reach to the West Coast as senior vice president and relationship manager.

Regions Bank on Friday announced Sean Creedon has joined the company’s Affordable Housing Division and will serve as senior vice president and relationship manager for Regions’ Real Estate Banking group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005146/en/

Sean Creedon has joined the company’s Affordable Housing Division and will serve as senior vice president and relationship manager for Regions’ Real Estate Banking group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sean Creedon has joined the company’s Affordable Housing Division and will serve as senior vice president and relationship manager for Regions’ Real Estate Banking group. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Creedon will lead the sourcing and origination of affordable housing transactions in several key Western markets, including across California, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona.

With over 17 years of experience in the affordable housing industry, Creedon will leverage his skills and insights to support financial transactions that enable more people to have access to modern, safe affordable housing. He will report to Victor Sostar, co-head of Originations for Regions Affordable Housing.

“There is an urgent need for more affordable housing in cities across the country, particularly along the West Coast, and Sean’s depth of experience will lead to beneficial results for our clients and for many people and families who are in need of more affordable options,” Sostar said. “Sean’s background will also help Regions expand its geographic coverage along the West Coast. We look forward to introducing Regions’ brand of superior service to more clients as we fulfill our mission to make life better for the people and communities we serve.”

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Creedon has held positions at Berkadia, AEGON, and Capmark. His diversified experience includes affordable housing finance, tax credit equity investing, originations and business development, renewable energy, and underwriting.

Creedon earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. He also founded and is an active member of a nonprofit charitable foundation that raises funds for child-oriented community organizations.

Regions Affordable Housing LLC is a national LIHTC investor, syndication firm, and leader in affordable housing. Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the LIHTC program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS MAH Lender, HUD/FHA Affordable Lender, and Freddie Mac Optigo TAH lender.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Regions News Online: regions.doingmoretoday.com

Regions News on Twitter: @Regions News


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 040 M - -
Net income 2022 2 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,96x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 19 445 M 19 445 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 19 673
Free-Float 95,2%
