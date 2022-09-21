Advanced search
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
21.87 USD   -1.44%
04:31pRegions Bank Increases its Prime Lending Rate
BU
09:07aRegions Financial to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Oct. 21, 2022
BU
09/16Chart Industries, CAT Group Enter Memorandum of Understanding for Carbon Capture Offerings in Middle East, Africa
MT
Regions Bank Increases its Prime Lending Rate

09/21/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Regions Bank today announced it is increasing the Regions prime lending rate to 6.25% from 5.50%, effective Thursday, Sept. 22.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


