  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regions Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
11-28 am EST
22.81 USD   -0.28%
11/22 North American Morning Briefing: Stock Gains Seen -2-
DJ
11/21 Raymond James Downgrades Regions Financial to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
11/18 Regions Bank Announces ATM Agreement With Community Development Financial Institutions
AQ
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Regions Bank Launches Multi-Assets Solutions Group, Combining Investment Research Strengths of Regions and Highland Associates

11/28/2022 | 09:02am EST
United team further differentiates Regions’ investment professionals through macroeconomic and market research, investment strategy, and more.

Regions Bank on Monday announced the launch of its Multi-Assets Solutions Group, the result of combining the bank’s Investment Research Group with the research team from Regions subsidiary Highland Associates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005043/en/

Regions Bank acquired Highland Associates, Inc., in 2019. Highland is a leading institutional investment firm that provides objective, research-driven investment counsel to not-for-profit health care entities and mission-based organizations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Bringing the knowledge and experience of these groups together will enable Regions to help our clients better assess a complex and expanding set of assets beyond stocks and bonds,” explained Alan McKnight, Chief Investment Officer for Regions Asset Management. “A key differentiator for Regions is the depth of our teams’ specialty capabilities as we serve a wide range of asset management clients. With our investment research professionals working even more closely with Highland’s team, we are now better able to leverage our collective strengths in delivering highly customized and strategic insights.”

Formed in 2011, Regions’ Investment Research Group (IRG) was designed to support Wealth Management services through comprehensive market research and due diligence on third-party asset managers in equity, fixed income, and alternative investments. Over time, the IRG team took on broader roles, getting involved in setting strategic and tactical asset allocation targets and publishing white papers on timely topics impacting markets and client portfolios.

In 2019, Regions acquired Birmingham-based Highland Associates, Inc., a leading institutional investment firm providing objective, research-driven investment counsel to not-for-profit health care entities and mission-based organizations. The acquisition complemented Regions’ existing asset management and health care banking practice areas.

Areas of focus among the newly formed Multi-Assets Solutions Group will include the global economy, markets, government policies, and investment strategies. Team members are empowered through Regions’ collective experience in capital markets research, asset allocation, and strategy due diligence.

Additional benefits of the Multi-Assets Solutions Group include:

  • Improved breadth and depth of asset class and manager coverage
  • Greater responsiveness to client needs
  • Streamlined communications
  • Better scalability – leveraging best practices to serve a broad range of investment clients

“The Multi-Asset Solutions Group is helping set the direction of our investment strategy and risk management at Regions – while also providing timely commentary on the market and investment research best practices,” said Brandon Thurber, chief market strategist for Regions. “By taking this step, we’re providing an even firmer foundation for our clients, supported by thoughtful research and analysis, at a time when tailored financial services and market guidance are arguably more important than ever.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $158 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 182 M - -
Net income 2022 2 129 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 21 371 M 21 371 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 19 950
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 22,87 $
Average target price 24,46 $
Spread / Average Target 6,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles Douglas McCrary Independent Chairman
C. Dandridge Massey Chief Enterprises Operations & Technology Officer
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.91%21 371
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.65%401 086
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.26%302 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.50%205 181
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.13%180 770
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 999