Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regions Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
20.02 USD   -0.84%
09:05aRegions Bank Names Scott Peters as Chief Transformation Officer; Kate Danella Named Head of Consumer Banking
BU
05/10Regions Bank Has Appoints Dan Massey as Chief Enterprise Operations and Technology Officer
CI
05/09Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Regions Financial to $26 From $27, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regions Bank Names Scott Peters as Chief Transformation Officer; Kate Danella Named Head of Consumer Banking

05/12/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company embarks on multi-year initiative to design the bank of the future.

Regions Bank on Thursday announced Scott Peters will serve as Chief Transformation Officer for the company, and Kate Danella will serve as head of Regions’ Consumer Banking Group – part of a multi-year initiative to create the Regions Bank of the future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005226/en/

Scott Peters, left, will serve as Regions’ Chief Transformation Officer, and Kate Danella, right, will serve as head of Regions’ Consumer Banking Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

Scott Peters, left, will serve as Regions’ Chief Transformation Officer, and Kate Danella, right, will serve as head of Regions’ Consumer Banking Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

These key leadership appointments add to the company’s recent announcement of Dan Massey as Chief Enterprise Operations and Technology Officer. Together, Peters, Danella, and Massey, along with teams from across the bank, will prioritize innovations and enhancements designed to deliver a more seamless customer experience, more cutting-edge and intuitive technology, and more customized solutions to help people and businesses reach their financial goals.

The foundation of Regions’ multi-year initiative will be the replacement of the bank’s core operating systems. As Chief Transformation Officer, Peters will lead this initiative in collaboration with business group leaders throughout the company. With new, more adaptive technology, Regions will be able to redefine the customer experience, including in-person interactions, self-service solutions, and more.

“Regions Bank is already known for providing superior service through our network of consumer, commercial, and wealth management bankers, as well as our digital banking capabilities,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “Now, we are taking a fundamental step forward by rapidly evolving our processes and technology to create more forward-thinking solutions in a nimble and agile manner. The result will be even higher levels of customer service and business growth across convenient and connected channels.”

Peters, a member of Regions’ Executive Leadership Team, will continue reporting to Turner in his new role. Peters joined Regions in 2004 and most recently served as head of the company’s Consumer Banking Group. Among his achievements, Peters led extensive modernization efforts in Regions’ updated branch network. In addition, he has overseen significant evolutions in mortgage services, indirect consumer lending, and marketing strategies. Before joining Regions, Peters held leadership roles with Fidelity Personal Investments, KeyCorp, and Citibank.

Succeeding Peters as head of the Consumer Banking Group is Kate Danella, who most recently served as Chief Strategy and Client Experience Officer for Regions. In that role, she led the company to a 36 percent increase in new deposit account openings and loans booked through digital channels in 2021. She also championed critical assistance for consumers and businesses throughout the pandemic. Danella joined Regions in 2015 as Wealth Strategy and Effectiveness Executive, later leading Private Wealth Management and serving as head of Strategic Planning and Consumer Bank Products and Origination Partnerships. Danella, who is also a member of Regions’ Executive Leadership Team, will continue to report to Turner. Prior to Regions, Danella held leadership roles in sales, strategy, client services, and marketing at Capital Group Companies.

“Through the leadership of Kate and Scott – as well as the insights Dan Massey is bringing to his leadership role – we are well positioned to enhance our value proposition and grow our customer base,” Turner concluded. “Regions’ focus on innovation and superior service extends to leaders and associates throughout our organization. We are committed to delivering our best for the people and communities we serve, and the progress underway will build on that commitment.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $164 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
09:05aRegions Bank Names Scott Peters as Chief Transformation Officer; Kate Danella Named Hea..
BU
05/10Regions Bank Has Appoints Dan Massey as Chief Enterprise Operations and Technology Offi..
CI
05/09Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Regions Financial to $26 From $27, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
05/06REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/06REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION : SEC Filing 10Q-1
CO
05/05JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Regions Financial to $25 From $24.50, Maintains Overw..
MT
05/05Verizon Business Chosen by Germany's Bertelsmann to Roll Out Network Service Technology
MT
05/04Regions Bank Increases its Prime Lending Rate
BU
05/04Innovation. Experience. Leadership. Regions Bank Names Dan Massey as Chief Enterprise O..
BU
04/27Tremendous Progress. With More to Come. Regions Releases Community Engagement Report
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 781 M - -
Net income 2022 2 067 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,08x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 18 709 M 18 709 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 19 723
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 20,02 $
Average target price 25,54 $
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles D. McCrary Independent Chairman
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Lee J. Styslinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-8.17%18 709
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.92%346 983
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%286 583
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.2.73%236 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 953
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.28%161 355