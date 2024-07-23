Company pledges to consistently build on its positive online experience.

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced the company ranked first among regional banks in the recently released J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction Study℠.

The study measures overall satisfaction with the features and content of online properties based on four key factors:

Navigation

Speed

Visual Appeal

Information/Content

This is the fourth time in the past five years* Regions has earned this recognition.

“From the branch around the corner, to the tools at your fingertips on Regions.com, we are here to help people and businesses meet their banking needs in ways that are both innovative and intuitive,” said Dan Massey, Chief Enterprise Operations and Technology Officer for Regions.

“Regions believes banking should be much more than simply opening accounts or providing loans. We believe in empowering customers through personalized solutions and customized insights to help them grow their savings, manage expenses, and reach their goals,” Massey added.

“We are honored customers continue to recognize our commitment to their financial health and wellbeing, and pledge to build on the secure, convenient services we’re offering to help customers bank when, where and how they want.”

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction Study is a syndicated benchmarking study profiling the experiences of customers of the largest banking websites throughout the United States.

This research details the importance and impact of the overall customer experience on a consumer’s satisfaction with a brand and explores customers’ satisfaction with the features and content offered by financial institutions online. The results are based on 17,843 responses from retail bank and credit card customers nationwide received in February and March 2024.

Kate Danella, head of Consumer Banking at Regions, said the J.D. Power honor follows most-innovative companies and best customer service accolades from Fortune and Forbes and again demonstrates the impact of the bank’s focus on identifying and meeting the needs of customers -- whether individual consumers, small businesses, or larger corporations.

“We serve people and businesses in several fast-growing cities and states across the Southeast, Texas and portions of the Midwest, so it’s essential we not only have a strong branch network but also a convenient digital presence to meet customer needs however they choose to bank with us,” she said.

“Regions.com is a vital resource, not only for our longtime customers, but also for new and prospective customers looking for a financial institution ready to help them chart a personalized path to financial health and wellbeing.”

See the J.D. Power news release for more information about its 2024 U.S. Online Banking Satisfaction Study.

*Awarded 2020-2022 & 2024

