Regions Financial : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation

Continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and risk-adjusted returns
2
Diversified deposit base
Insured/Uninsured Deposit Mix(1)(2)
Diversified Industry Mix of Wholesale Deposit
Total Primary Liquidity is ~2x the levels of less stable deposit categories
Balances(2)
Note: 'Retail' includes consumer, wealth and small business
Retail Uninsured
Other
Real Estate - Services,
$8.6
Construction & Other,
$0.5
12%
Wholesale Non-
Operational Uninsured
Government & Public Sector, 11%
$9.8
All Other, 28%
Less Stable
Wholesale Operational Uninsured
(no single
Categories
$14.9
category
exceeds 3%)
$128.5B
Retail Insured
Wholesale Insured
$81.0
Educational Services
10%
$4.1
More Stable Categories
Healthcare - Facilities, 3%
Public Funds + Trust
Financial Services -
Retail Trade, 4%
Banking & Trust, 8%
$9.6
Financial Services -
Professional, Scientific
Insurance, Leasing &
& Technical Services,
Funds, 4%
Religious, Leisure,
8%
Personal & Non-Profit
Unassigned, 6%
Services, 6%
~75% of Total Deposits are covered by FDIC insurance or are collateralized (Public Funds or Trust); >97% of Total Deposits are associated with customers who reside within our 15-state branch footprint
A vast majority (90%) of retail deposits (per FR 2052a definition: $90B) are covered by FDIC insurance
No single depositor exceeds 1% of total deposits; Average Consumer NIB Account balance of ~$5,600 (as of 1Q23)
>90% of consumer checking households include a high-quality checking account(3); further, >60% of consumer checking deposit balances are with customers that have been with Regions for 10 years or more
$ in billions as of 3/31/2023. (2) Data and categorization reflects FR 2052a (Complex Institution Liquidity Monitoring Report) methodology. (3) High
quality checking account estimates are based on multiple individual account behaviors and activities (e.g., balances and transaction levels).
3
Liquidity advantage
Key Liquidity Position/Levels as of 3/31/2023
$ in Billions
Position as of
12/31/2022
3/31/2023
Cash at the Federal Reserve(1)
$
9.1
$
6.5
Liquid Securities Free to Use incl. BTFP(2)
18.5
20.7
Liquid IG Corporate Bonds
0.7
0.6
Regions Highly Liquid Assets incl. BTFP
$
28.3
$
27.8
Other Unencumbered Securities
0.1
0.1
Federal Home Loan Bank Availability
14.5
13.2
Total Primary Liquidity (TPL) incl. BTFP
$
42.9
$
41.1
Discount Window (DW) Availability(3)
13.2
12.8
TPL including BTFP and DW
$
56.1
$
53.9
Regions' liquidity position is strong and stable. Regions' granular deposit base and low level of reliance on wholesale borrowing continues to be a source of strength and stability. As of 3/31/2023:
Available total primary liquidity was ~$41.1B (see table above), from readily usable sources
Regions does not need to sell securities or loans to generate cash, and has reliable capacity at the FHLB or through the Fed's new Bank Term Lending Facility in addition to cash already on hand
Regions' deposit flows in 1Q have largely been in line with expectations for balance normalization; March ending balances are approximately flat with levels in early March
Excluding available capacity at the Discount Window, Regions had more than a 2-to-1 ratio of primary liquidity to uninsured retail deposits and non-operational wholesale deposits combined (~3-to-1 ratio including the Discount Window)
Fed master account closing balance only. Does not include other small in transit / processing items included in Call Report or SEC reports.
'Liquid Securities Free to Use incl. Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP)' are comprised of Free to Pledge Securities and the incremental BTFP borrowing availability due to Par Value vs Market Value (~$1.7B value for 3/31/23). Liquidity value from Free to Pledge Securities can be obtained via Federal Home Loan Bank, Bank Term Funding Program, repo, sale, or Fed Discount Window. (3) Discount window values are updated monthly and reflect changes in amount and mixture of eligible pledged collateral.
4
Loan growth continues
Loans and leases
2%
(Average, $ in billions)
$97.3
$87.8
$95.8
31.2
32.0
32.4
56.6
63.8
64.9
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
(Ending, $ in billions)
1%
$89.3
$97.0
$98.1
31.1
32.3
32.6
58.2
64.7
65.5
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Consumer loans
Business loans
QoQ highlights & outlook
Avg business loans increased 2% reflecting high-quality, broad- based growth across utilities, retail trade (automotive, grocery, hardware, & consumer essentials) and financial services industries
Line commitments increased
~$1.5B and utilization increased to 43.7%
Avg consumer loans increased 1% as growth in avg mortgage and EnerBank was offset by continued pay-downs in home equity and run- off of exit portfolios
Other Consumer includes ~7% growth in avg EnerBank loans
Expect 2023 reported ending loan balances to grow ~4% compared to 2022
