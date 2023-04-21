Regions Financial : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation

'Liquid Securities Free to Use incl. Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP)' are comprised of Free to Pledge Securities and the incremental BTFP borrowing availability due to Par Value vs Market Value (~$1.7B value for 3/31/23). Liquidity value from Free to Pledge Securities can be obtained via Federal Home Loan Bank, Bank Term Funding Program, repo, sale, or Fed Discount Window. (3) Discount window values are updated monthly and reflect changes in amount and mixture of eligible pledged collateral.