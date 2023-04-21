Advanced search
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
18.89 USD   -1.72%
05:10aRegions Financial : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation -
PU
05:10aRegions Financial : 1Q23 Earnings Supplement -
PU
12:35aMarketmind: Purchasing managers of the world, diverge
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regions Financial : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation -

04/21/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Exhibit 99.3

1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call

April 21, 2023

First quarter 2023 overview

Continue to generate consistent, sustainable long-term performance

Key Performance Metrics

1Q23

Reported

Net Income Available to

$588M

Common Shareholders

Diluted Earnings

$0.62

Per Share

Total Revenue

$2.0B

Non-Interest Expense

$1.0B

Pre-TaxPre-Provision

$924M

Income(1)

Efficiency Ratio

52.3%

Net-Charge Offs / Avg Loans

0.35%

(1) Non-GAAP, see appendix for reconciliation.

Highlights

  • ROATCE(1) ratio improved 570 bps YoY to 26.7% (19.9% excluding AOCI)
  • 1Q NII grew to a record $1.4B
  • 1Q NIM increased 23 bps to 4.22%, near an all-time high
  • Asset sensitive profile supported strong QoQ margin expansion
  • Adjusted Pre-Tax PPI(1) of $927M
  • Adjusted Efficiency Ratio(1) of 52.2%
  • Estimated 1Q CET1 9.8%
  • Continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and risk-adjusted returns

2

Diversified deposit base

Insured/Uninsured Deposit Mix(1)(2)

Diversified Industry Mix of Wholesale Deposit

Total Primary Liquidity is ~2x the levels of less stable deposit categories

Balances(2)

Note: 'Retail' includes consumer, wealth and small business

Retail Uninsured

Other

Real Estate - Services,

$8.6

Construction & Other,

$0.5

12%

Wholesale Non-

Operational Uninsured

Government & Public Sector, 11%

$9.8

All Other, 28%

Less Stable

Wholesale Operational Uninsured

(no single

Categories

$14.9

category

exceeds 3%)

$128.5B

Retail Insured

Wholesale Insured

$81.0

Educational Services

10%

$4.1

More Stable Categories

Healthcare - Facilities, 3%

Public Funds + Trust

Financial Services -

Retail Trade, 4%

Banking & Trust, 8%

$9.6

Financial Services -

Professional, Scientific

Insurance, Leasing &

& Technical Services,

Funds, 4%

Religious, Leisure,

8%

Personal & Non-Profit

Unassigned, 6%

Services, 6%

  • ~75% of Total Deposits are covered by FDIC insurance or are collateralized (Public Funds or Trust); >97% of Total Deposits are associated with customers who reside within our 15-state branch footprint
    • A vast majority (90%) of retail deposits (per FR 2052a definition: $90B) are covered by FDIC insurance
    • No single depositor exceeds 1% of total deposits; Average Consumer NIB Account balance of ~$5,600 (as of 1Q23)
    • >90% of consumer checking households include a high-quality checking account(3); further, >60% of consumer checking deposit balances are with customers that have been with Regions for 10 years or more
  2. $ in billions as of 3/31/2023. (2) Data and categorization reflects FR 2052a (Complex Institution Liquidity Monitoring Report) methodology. (3) High

quality checking account estimates are based on multiple individual account behaviors and activities (e.g., balances and transaction levels).

3

Liquidity advantage

Key Liquidity Position/Levels as of 3/31/2023

$ in Billions

Position as of

12/31/2022

3/31/2023

Cash at the Federal Reserve(1)

$

9.1

$

6.5

Liquid Securities Free to Use incl. BTFP(2)

18.5

20.7

Liquid IG Corporate Bonds

0.7

0.6

Regions Highly Liquid Assets incl. BTFP

$

28.3

$

27.8

Other Unencumbered Securities

0.1

0.1

Federal Home Loan Bank Availability

14.5

13.2

Total Primary Liquidity (TPL) incl. BTFP

$

42.9

$

41.1

Discount Window (DW) Availability(3)

13.2

12.8

TPL including BTFP and DW

$

56.1

$

53.9

Regions' liquidity position is strong and stable. Regions' granular deposit base and low level of reliance on wholesale borrowing continues to be a source of strength and stability. As of 3/31/2023:

  • Available total primary liquidity was ~$41.1B (see table above), from readily usable sources
  • Regions does not need to sell securities or loans to generate cash, and has reliable capacity at the FHLB or through the Fed's new Bank Term Lending Facility in addition to cash already on hand
  • Regions' deposit flows in 1Q have largely been in line with expectations for balance normalization; March ending balances are approximately flat with levels in early March
  • Excluding available capacity at the Discount Window, Regions had more than a 2-to-1 ratio of primary liquidity to uninsured retail deposits and non-operational wholesale deposits combined (~3-to-1 ratio including the Discount Window)
  1. Fed master account closing balance only. Does not include other small in transit / processing items included in Call Report or SEC reports.
  2. 'Liquid Securities Free to Use incl. Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP)' are comprised of Free to Pledge Securities and the incremental BTFP borrowing availability due to Par Value vs Market Value (~$1.7B value for 3/31/23). Liquidity value from Free to Pledge Securities can be obtained via Federal Home Loan Bank, Bank Term Funding Program, repo, sale, or Fed Discount Window. (3) Discount window values are updated monthly and reflect changes in amount and mixture of eligible pledged collateral.

4

Loan growth continues

Loans and leases

2%

(Average, $ in billions)

$97.3

$87.8

$95.8

31.2

32.0

32.4

56.6

63.8

64.9

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

(Ending, $ in billions)

1%

$89.3

$97.0

$98.1

31.1

32.3

32.6

58.2

64.7

65.5

1Q22

4Q22

1Q23

Consumer loans

Business loans

QoQ highlights & outlook

  • Avg business loans increased 2% reflecting high-quality, broad- based growth across utilities, retail trade (automotive, grocery, hardware, & consumer essentials) and financial services industries
  • Line commitments increased
    ~$1.5B and utilization increased to 43.7%
  • Avg consumer loans increased 1% as growth in avg mortgage and EnerBank was offset by continued pay-downs in home equity and run- off of exit portfolios
    • Other Consumer includes ~7% growth in avg EnerBank loans
  • Expect 2023 reported ending loan balances to grow ~4% compared to 2022

5

Disclaimer

Regions Financial Corporation published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 09:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
