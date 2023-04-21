Regions Financial : 1Q23 Earnings Supplement

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Supplement (unaudited) to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Financial Highlights
Quarter Ended
($ amounts in millions, except per share data)
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
Earnings Summary
Interest income - taxable equivalent
$
1,654
$
1,565
$
1,355
$
1,166
$
1,063
Interest expense - taxable equivalent
224
151
81
47
37
Net interest income - taxable equivalent
1,430
1,414
1,274
1,119
1,026
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
13
13
12
11
11
Net interest income
1,417
1,401
1,262
1,108
1,015
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
135
112
135
60
(36)
Net interest income after provision for (benefit from) credit losses
