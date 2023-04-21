Advanced search
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
18.89 USD   -1.72%
Regions Financial : 1Q23 Earnings Supplement -

04/21/2023 | 05:10am EDT
Exhibit 99.2

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited)

First Quarter 2023

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Table of Contents

Page

Financial Highlights

1

Selected Ratios and Other Information*

2

Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Loans

4

Deposits

6

Consolidated Statements of Income

8

Consolidated Average Daily Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis

9

Pre-TaxPre-Provision Income ("PPI")* and Adjusted PPI*

11

Non-Interest Income, Mortgage Income, Wealth Management Income and Capital Markets Income

12

Non-Interest Expense

13

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to non-GAAP Financial Measures*

Adjusted Efficiency Ratios, Adjusted Fee Income Ratios, Adjusted Non-Interest Income / Expense, Adjusted Operating Leverage

14

Ratios, Return Ratios, and Tangible Common Ratios

Credit Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-Offs and Related Ratios, Adjusted Net Charge-Offs and Related Ratios

16

Non-Accrual Loans (excludes loans held for sale), Early and Late Stage Delinquencies

18

Forward-Looking Statements

19

*Use of non-GAAP financial measures

Regions believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful basis for period to period comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes certain adjustments does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to shareholders. Additionally, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended

($ amounts in millions, except per share data)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Earnings Summary

Interest income - taxable equivalent

$

1,654

$

1,565

$

1,355

$

1,166

$

1,063

Interest expense - taxable equivalent

224

151

81

47

37

Net interest income - taxable equivalent

1,430

1,414

1,274

1,119

1,026

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

13

13

12

11

11

Net interest income

1,417

1,401

1,262

1,108

1,015

Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

135

112

135

60

(36)

Net interest income after provision for (benefit from) credit losses

1,282

1,289

1,127

1,048

1,051

Non-interest income

534

600

605

640

584

Non-interest expense

1,027

1,017

1,170

948

933

Income before income taxes

789

872

562

740

702

Income tax expense

177

187

133

157

154

Net income

$

612

$

685

$

429

$

583

$

548

Net income available to common shareholders

$

588

$

660

$

404

$

558

$

524

Weighted-average shares outstanding-during quarter:

Basic

935

934

934

934

938

Diluted

942

941

940

940

947

Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.63

$

0.71

$

0.43

$

0.60

$

0.56

Earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.62

$

0.70

$

0.43

$

0.59

$

0.55

Balance Sheet Summary

At quarter-end

Loans, net of unearned income

$

98,057

$

97,009

$

94,711

$

93,458

$

89,335

Allowance for credit losses

(1,596)

(1,582)

(1,539)

(1,514)

(1,492)

Assets

154,135

155,220

157,798

160,908

164,082

Deposits

128,460

131,743

135,378

138,263

141,022

Long-term borrowings

2,307

2,284

2,274

2,319

2,343

Shareholders' equity

16,883

15,947

15,173

16,507

16,982

Average balances

Loans, net of unearned income

$

97,277

$

95,752

$

94,684

$

90,764

$

87,814

Assets

153,082

155,668

158,422

161,826

161,728

Deposits

129,042

133,007

135,518

139,592

138,734

Long-term borrowings

2,286

2,275

2,319

2,328

2,390

Shareholders' equity

16,457

15,442

16,473

16,404

17,717

1

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Selected Ratios and Other Information

As of and for Quarter Ended

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Return on average assets* (1)

1.62 %

1.75 %

1.07 %

1.44 %

1.38 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity*

16.10 %

19.01 %

10.82 %

15.18 %

13.23 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)*(2)

26.70 %

33.20 %

18.02 %

25.40 %

21.00 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)*(2)

19.85 %

22.91 %

14.42 %

20.85 %

20.25 %

Efficiency ratio

52.3 %

50.5 %

62.3 %

53.9 %

57.9 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2)

52.2 %

51.6 %

52.6 %

54.2 %

57.9 %

Dividend payout ratio (3)

31.8 %

28.3 %

46.2 %

28.5 %

30.3 %

Common book value per share

$

16.29

$

15.29

$

14.46

$

15.89

$

16.42

Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)(2)

$

10.01

$

9.00

$

8.15

$

9.55

$

10.06

Total equity to total assets

10.95 %

10.27 %

9.62 %

10.26 %

10.35 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

6.31 %

5.63 %

5.01 %

5.76 %

5.93 %

Common equity (4)

$

12,419

$

12,066

$

11,554

$

11,298

$

10,912

Total risk-weighted assets (4)

$

126,262

$

125,752

$

124,395

$

122,154

$

116,182

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (4)

9.8 %

9.6 %

9.3 %

9.2 %

9.4 %

Tier 1 capital ratio (4)

11.2 %

10.9 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

10.8 %

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

12.9 %

12.5 %

12.3 %

12.3 %

12.5 %

Leverage ratio (4)

9.3 %

8.9 %

8.5 %

8.2 %

8.0 %

Effective tax rate

22.4 %

21.5 %

23.7 %

21.2 %

21.9 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, net of unearned income

1.63 %

1.63 %

1.63 %

1.62 %

1.67 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale

288 %

317 %

311 %

410 %

446 %

Net interest margin (FTE)*

4.22 %

3.99 %

3.53 %

3.06 %

2.85 %

Loans, net of unearned income, to total deposits

76.3 %

73.6 %

70.0 %

67.6 %

63.3 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans*

0.35 %

0.29 %

0.46 %

0.17 %

0.21 %

Adjusted net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (non-GAAP) * (2)

0.35 %

0.29 %

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.21 %

Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale, as a percentage of loans

0.56 %

0.52 %

0.52 %

0.39 %

0.37 %

Non-performing assets (excluding loans 90 days past due) as a percentage of loans, foreclosed properties, and

0.58 %

0.53 %

0.54 %

0.41 %

0.39 %

non-performing loans held for sale

Non-performing assets (including loans 90 days past due) as a percentage of loans, foreclosed properties, and

0.71 %

0.75 %

0.65 %

0.52 %

0.53 %

non-performing loans held for sale (5)

Associate headcount-full-time equivalent

20,113

20,073

19,950

19,673

19,723

ATMs

2,034

2,039

2,043

2,048

2,054

Branch Statistics

Full service

1,251

1,252

1,259

1,259

1,259

Drive-through/transaction service only

34

34

35

35

35

Total branch outlets

1,285

1,286

1,294

1,294

1,294

*Annualized

  1. Calculated by dividing net income by average assets.
  2. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures that begin on pages 11, 14, 15and 17.
  3. Dividend payout ratio reflects dividends declared within the applicable period.
  4. Current quarter Common equity as well as Total risk-weighted assets, Common equity Tier 1, Tier 1 capital, Total risk-based capital and Leverage ratios are estimated.
  5. Excludes guaranteed residential first mortgages that are 90+ days past due and still accruing. Refer to the footnotes on page 18for amounts related to these loans.

2

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

($ amounts in millions)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

2,395

$

1,997

$

2,117

$

2,301

$

2,227

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

6,438

9,230

13,549

18,199

25,718

Debt securities held to maturity

790

801

817

836

864

Debt securities available for sale

28,230

27,933

28,126

29,052

29,384

Loans held for sale

564

354

720

612

694

Loans, net of unearned income

98,057

97,009

94,711

93,458

89,335

Allowance for loan losses

(1,472)

(1,464)

(1,418)

(1,425)

(1,416)

Net loans

96,585

95,545

93,293

92,033

87,919

Other earning assets

1,335

1,308

1,341

1,428

1,504

Premises and equipment, net

1,705

1,718

1,744

1,768

1,794

Interest receivable

538

511

424

365

329

Goodwill

5,733

5,733

5,739

5,749

5,748

Residential mortgage servicing rights at fair value (MSRs)

790

812

809

770

542

Other identifiable intangible assets, net

238

249

266

279

292

Other assets

8,794

9,029

8,853

7,516

7,067

Total assets

$

154,135

$

155,220

$

157,798

$

160,908

$

164,082

Liabilities and Equity:

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing

$

49,647

$

51,348

$

54,996

$

58,510

$

59,590

Interest-bearing

78,813

80,395

80,382

79,753

81,432

Total deposits

128,460

131,743

135,378

138,263

141,022

Borrowed funds:

Short-term borrowings

2,000

-

-

-

-

Long-term borrowings

2,307

2,284

2,274

2,319

2,343

Other liabilities

4,466

5,242

4,973

3,819

3,735

Total liabilities

137,233

139,269

142,625

144,401

147,100

Equity:

Preferred stock, non-cumulative perpetual

1,659

1,659

1,659

1,659

1,659

Common stock

10

10

10

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

11,996

11,988

11,976

11,962

11,983

Retained earnings

7,433

7,004

6,531

6,314

5,915

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,371)

(1,371)

(1,371)

(1,371)

(1,371)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

(2,844)

(3,343)

(3,632)

(2,067)

(1,214)

Total shareholders' equity

16,883

15,947

15,173

16,507

16,982

Noncontrolling interest

19

4

-

-

-

Total equity

16,902

15,951

15,173

16,507

16,982

Total liabilities and equity

$

154,135

$

155,220

$

157,798

$

160,908

$

164,082

3

Regions Financial Corporation published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 09:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
