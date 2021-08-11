Regions Financial : 2Q21 Basel III Regulatory Capital Disclosure Report - pdf, 297KB, opens in a new window

Background and Overview

-----------------------------------------------

Under the Basel III Rules, Regions is designated as a standardized approach bank. The Basel III Rules also prescribe a standardized approach for risk-weightings of assets and off-balance sheet exposures to derive the capital ratios. In addition, the Basel III Rules provide for a number of deductions from and adjustments to CET1. Regions is currently not subject to the U.S. market risk capital rule, which applies only to banking institutions with significant trading activity.

This document and certain of the Company's public filings present the Regulatory Capital Disclosures in compliance with Basel III as described in Section 63 of the final rules. The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the SEC contains management's discussion of the overall risk profile of the Company and related management strategies. These Regulatory Capital Disclosures should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Form 10-K, as well as the Consolidated Financial Statements for Holding Companies - FR Y-9C dated June 30, 2021. The Regulatory Capital Disclosures Matrix presented in Appendix 1 specifies where all disclosures required by the Basel III Rules are located.

Table 1 Scope of Application

-----------------------------------------------

Regions Financial Corporation is a FHC headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The terms "we," "us" and "our" mean Regions Financial Corporation, a Delaware corporation and its subsidiaries, when appropriate. Regions conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System. At June 30, 2021, Regions operated 1,313 branch outlets across the South, Midwest and Texas. Regions provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, trust services, merger and acquisition advisory services and other specialty financing. At June 30, 2021, Regions had total consolidated assets of approximately $155.6 billion, total consolidated deposits of approximately $131.5 billion and total consolidated stockholders' equity of approximately $18.3 billion.

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. GAAP. Additionally, where applicable, the policies conform to the accounting and reporting guidelines prescribed by bank regulatory authorities. See Note 1, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies" to the consolidated financial statements included in Regions' 2020 Form 10-K. The basis of consolidation for accounting and regulatory purposes is the same.

Regions is a legal entity separate and distinct from its banking and other subsidiaries. The principal source of cash flow to Regions, including cash flow to pay dividends to its stockholders and principal and interest on any of its outstanding debt, is dividends from Regions Bank. There are statutory and regulatory limitations on the payment of dividends by Regions Bank to Regions. Under the Federal Reserve's Regulation H, Regions Bank may not, without approval of the Federal Reserve, declare or pay a dividend to Regions if the total of all dividends declared in a calendar year exceeds the total of (a) Regions Bank's net income for that year and (b) its retained net income for the preceding two calendar years, less any required transfers to additional paid-in capital or to a fund for the retirement of preferred stock.

Under Alabama law, Regions Bank may not pay a dividend in excess of 90% of its net earnings unless its surplus is equal to at least 20% of capital. Regions Bank is also required by Alabama law to seek the approval of the Alabama Superintendent of Banking prior to the payment of dividends if the total of all dividends declared by Regions Bank in any calendar year will exceed the total of (a) Regions Bank's net earnings for that year, plus (b) its retained net earnings for the preceding two years, less any required transfers to surplus. The statute defines net earnings as the remainder of all earnings from current operations plus actual recoveries on loans and investments and other assets, after deducting from the total thereof all current operating expenses, actual losses, accrued dividends on preferred stock, if any, and all federal, state and local taxes. Regions Bank cannot, without approval from the Federal Reserve and the Alabama Superintendent of Banking, declare or pay a dividend to Regions unless Regions Bank is able to satisfy the criteria discussed above.

At June 30, 2021, none of the Company's subsidiaries that have a capital requirement had capital less than the minimum total capital requirement.