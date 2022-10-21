Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regions Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-20 pm EDT
19.74 USD   -5.55%
06:18aRegions Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11aMarketmind: Tbond tension snaps sentiment
RE
06:10aRegions Financial : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation - pdf, 617KB,
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regions Financial : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation - pdf, 617KB,

10/21/2022 | 06:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exhibit 99.3

3rd Quarter Earnings Conference Call

October 21, 2022

Third quarter 2022 overview

Key Performance Metrics

Reported

Adjusted(1)

Net Income Available to

$404M

Common Shareholders

Diluted Earnings

$0.43

Per Share

Total Revenue

$1.9B

$1.9B

Non-Interest Expense

$1.2B

$988M

Pre-TaxPre-Provision

$697M

$880M

Income(1)

Efficency Ratio

62.3%

52.6%

Net-Charge Offs

0.46%

0.19%

(1) Non-GAAP, see appendix for reconciliation.

3Q22 Key Highlights

  • 3Q adjusted pre-taxpre-provision income(1) represents highest level on record
  • Settled outstanding regulatory matter related to NSF/OD
  • Implemented additional OD policy enhancements benefiting customers
  • Asset sensitive profile supports strong QoQ margin expansion
  • Produced robust QoQ average Commercial and Consumer loan growth
  • Continued focus on disciplined capital allocation and risk- adjusted returns; strategic sale of $1.2B unsecured consumer loans

2

Investments in our businesses

We are investing in talent, technology, and strategic acquisitions; the investments we are

making across all three of our businesses are paying off.

CORPORATE

CONSUMER

WEALTH

Increased number of Treasury Management clients 11.7% YoY(1); penetration rate improved 70bps(1)(2)

Ascentium production up 27% YTD; pipelines remain strong

Sabal closed $593M in Loans YTD; anticipate increasing FY volume by 2% in challenging market conditions

Clearsight on track to meet FY

expectations

Mobile users increased

6.5% YoY

EnerBank acquisition performing as expected generating high quality loans; synergy work ongoing

Significantly improved closing time on home equity products

Completed YTD bulk purchases of MSR totaling $13B UPB & continue to purchase MSR on a flow basis

Upgraded mortgage contact relationship management platform

YTD non-interest

income growth of 9%

Growth in total relationships(3)

of 5% and revenue per quality

relationship(4) of 10%

Better use of data

contributing to strong PWM

retention rate(5) of 93%

Investment Services

average monthly revenue

up 14%, over PY

Clients with Wealth Plans entrust us with 25% more assets

Strong Client Satisfaction and Associate Engagement scores

3

  1. August 2022 vs 2021. (2) Represents penetration of Corporate Banking Group segment. (3) Includes relationships/accounts for Private Wealth Management, Institutional Services and Investment Services, Jul vs Dec. (4) Quality Relationships defined as having a cumulative $500K in loans, deposits and IM&T accounts, revenue per Quality Relationship measured over TTM, Jul vs Dec. (5) Retention of IM&T revenue vs baseline.

Loan growth continues

Loans and leases

(Average, $ in billions)

4%

$90.8

$94.6

$83.4

32.2

31.3

28.5

62.4

59.5

54.9

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

1%

$83.3

$93.5

$94.7

31.6

31.9

28.5

61.6

63.1

54.8

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

QoQ highlights & outlook

  • Avg business loans growth was broad-based across all businesses and industries; driven mostly by existing clients. Commitments increased $4.4B and utilization decreased to 43.1%.
    • Expect pace of loan growth to slow over time as capital market conditions become more favorable.
    • PPP loans ended the quarter at $177M.
  • Avg consumer loans grew 3% but declined 1% on an ending basis. Growth in avg mortgage, credit card & other consumer offset declines in other categories.
    • Other Consumer reflects the sale of $1.2B of unsecured loans on 9/30.
    • Other Consumer includes ~14% growth in avg EnerBank loans.
  • Expect full-year 2022 reported avg loan balances to grow ~9% compared to 2021.

Consumer loans

Business loans

4

  • Expect PPP loans to reduce average loans by ~$2.4B in FY22; Expect consumer exit portfolios to reduce average loans by ~$700M in FY22.

Deposits

Normalization occurring as expected

Deposits by Segment

(Average, $ in billions)

$139.6

$131.9

$135.5

2.5

0.4

2.3

10.0

9.9

9.4

41.9

42.5

39.1

79.1

85.2

84.7

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

(Ending, $ in billions)

$132.0

$138.3

$135.4

2.3

2.2

0.5

9.5

9.4

10.2

41.5

38.3

41.4

79.9

85.0

85.5

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

QoQ highlights & outlook

  • Avg consumer balances modestly lower, decline consistent with typical pre- pandemic seasonal effects.
  • Avg corporate deposits down $2.9B reflecting more evidence of normalization.
    • Liquidity managed by Corp Bank Segment on and off balance sheet is relatively stable vs YE21.
  • Total ending deposits have declined $3.7B YTD; in-line with FY22 expectations for $5-10B in deposit reductions.
  • Legacy deposit base and the more resilient component of surge deposits(2) represent a significant opportunity as rates continue to increase.

Consumer Bank

Corporate Bank

5

Wealth Mgt

Other(1)

  1. Other deposits represent non-customer balances primarily consisting of EnerBank brokered deposits. (2) See slide 17 for an analysis of surge deposit components.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regions Financial Corporation published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 10:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
06:18aRegions Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11aMarketmind: Tbond tension snaps sentiment
RE
06:10aRegions Financial : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation - pdf, 617KB,
PU
06:10aRegions Financial Q3 Profit Declines, Revenue Gains
MT
06:07aRegions Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
06:01aStrong Revenue. Disciplined Expense Management. Regions reports third quarter 2022 earn..
BU
05:57aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
DJ
10/19Regions Financial Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable Jan. 3, 2023, to S..
MT
10/19Regions Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
10/19Regions Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 3, 2..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 070 M - -
Net income 2022 2 187 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,62x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 18 445 M 18 445 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 19 673
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 19,74 $
Average target price 23,83 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles Douglas McCrary Independent Chairman
C. Dandridge Massey Chief Enterprises Operations & Technology Officer
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-9.45%18 445
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.42%340 633
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.25%270 424
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.36%203 277
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.02%165 671
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.22%144 251