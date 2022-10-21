Regions Financial : 3Q22 Earnings Presentation - pdf, 617KB,

Clients with Wealth Plans entrust us with 25% more assets
Strong Client Satisfaction and Associate Engagement scores
August 2022 vs 2021. (2) Represents penetration of Corporate Banking Group segment. (3) Includes relationships/accounts for Private Wealth Management, Institutional Services and Investment Services, Jul vs Dec. (4) Quality Relationships defined as having a cumulative $500K in loans, deposits and IM&T accounts, revenue per Quality Relationship measured over TTM, Jul vs Dec. (5) Retention of IM&T revenue vs baseline.
Loan growth continues
Loans and leases
(Average, $ in billions)
4%
$90.8
$94.6
$83.4
32.2
31.3
28.5
62.4
59.5
54.9
3Q21
2Q22
3Q22
1%
$83.3
$93.5
$94.7
31.6
31.9
28.5
61.6
63.1
54.8
3Q21
2Q22
3Q22
QoQ highlights & outlook
Avg business loans growth was broad-based across all businesses and industries; driven mostly by existing clients. Commitments increased $4.4B and utilization decreased to 43.1%.
Expect pace of loan growth to slow over time as capital market conditions become more favorable.
PPP loans ended the quarter at $177M.
Avg consumer loans grew 3% but declined 1% on an ending basis. Growth in avg mortgage, credit card & other consumer offset declines in other categories.
Other Consumer reflects the sale of $1.2B of unsecured loans on 9/30.
Other Consumer includes ~14% growth in avg EnerBank loans.
Expect full-year 2022 reported avg loan balances to grow ~9% compared to 2021.
Consumer loans
Business loans
Expect PPP loans to reduce average loans by ~$2.4B in FY22; Expect consumer exit portfolios to reduce average loans by ~$700M in FY22.
