  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regions Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-19 pm EDT
19.22 USD   +2.78%
04:31pRegions Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
08:18aWedbush Lifts Regions Financial's PT to $23 From $22, Says 'Strong' Revenue Growth, 'Manageable' Expense Growth Should Drive Positive Operating Leverage; Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
04/18Regions Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Regions Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

04/19/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Dividends on common stock to be payable July 3; dividends on preferred stock to be payable in May and June.

The Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Board of Directors today declared the following cash dividends on its common shares, Series B preferred shares, Series C preferred shares, Series D preferred shares and Series E preferred shares:

  • A cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of outstanding common stock of the Company, payable on July 3, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2023.
  • A cash dividend of $15.9375 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $0.398438 per depositary share), payable on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.
  • A cash dividend of $14.25 per share of Series C Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $0.35625 per depositary share), payable on May 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2023.
  • A cash dividend of $1,437.50 per share of Series D Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $14.375 per depositary share), payable on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.
  • A cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series E Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $0.278125 per depositary share), payable on June 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $155 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 782 M - -
Net income 2023 2 312 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,63x
Yield 2023 4,47%
Capitalization 17 476 M 17 476 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,25x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 20 073
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 18,70 $
Average target price 22,54 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles Douglas McCrary Independent Chairman
C. Dandridge Massey Chief Enterprises Operations & Technology Officer
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION-13.27%17 476
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.44%414 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-7.73%243 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%234 465
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.82%173 296
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.40%157 566
