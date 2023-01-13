Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Regions Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:32:54 2023-01-13 pm EST
22.30 USD   -0.29%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Regions Financial Corporation Declares Series C Preferred Stock Dividend

01/13/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Dividend to be payable on Feb. 15, 2023.

The Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $14.25 per share of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding (equivalent to approximately $0.35625 per depositary share), payable on Feb. 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2023.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $158 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:31pRegions Financial Corporation Declares Series C Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
01/10UBS Downgrades Regions Financial to Neutral From Buy, $24 Price Target
MT
01/03Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Regions Financial to $29 From $27, Maintains Equalweig..
MT
2022DA Davidson Initiates Regions Financial at Buy Rating With $25 Price Target
MT
2022Regions Financial to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on Ja..
BU
2022Morgan Stanley Lifts Price Target on Regions Financial to $28 From $27, Maintains Overw..
MT
2022Regions Bank Increases its Prime Lending Rate
BU
2022Regions Next Step Survey Finds Many Americans Aren't Prepared for Medical Expenses
AQ
2022Transcript : Regions Financial Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs 2022 US ..
CI
2022Regions Bank Announces Creation of Franchise Lending Team
BU
Analyst Recommendations on REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 186 M - -
Net income 2022 2 129 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 20 894 M 20 894 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 19 950
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regions Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 22,36 $
Average target price 24,38 $
Spread / Average Target 9,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John M. Turner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jackson Turner Head-Internal Audit Division
Charles Douglas McCrary Independent Chairman
C. Dandridge Massey Chief Enterprises Operations & Technology Officer
David R. Keenan Chief Administrative & Human Resources Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION2.64%20 894
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.12%409 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.08%276 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 556
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.51%163 203
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.45%162 234