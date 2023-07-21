Exhibit 99.2

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited)

Second Quarter 2023

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Table of Contents

Page

Financial Highlights

1

Selected Ratios and Other Information*

2

Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Loans

4

Deposits

6

Consolidated Statements of Income

8

Consolidated Average Daily Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis

10

Pre-TaxPre-Provision Income ("PPI")* and Adjusted PPI*

12

Non-Interest Income, Mortgage Income, Wealth Management Income and Capital Markets Income

13

Non-Interest Expense

15

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to non-GAAP Financial Measures*

Adjusted Efficiency Ratios, Adjusted Fee Income Ratios, Adjusted Non-Interest Income / Expense, Adjusted Operating Leverage

16

Ratios, Return Ratios, and Tangible Common Ratios

Credit Quality

Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-Offs and Related Ratios, Adjusted Net Charge-Offs and Related Ratios

19

Non-Accrual Loans (excludes loans held for sale), Early and Late Stage Delinquencies

21

Forward-Looking Statements

22

*Use of non-GAAP financial measures

Regions believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful basis for period to period comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes certain adjustments does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to shareholders. Additionally, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Financial Highlights

Quarter Ended

($ amounts in millions, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Earnings Summary

Interest income - taxable equivalent

$

1,751

$

1,654

$

1,565

$

1,355

$

1,166

Interest expense - taxable equivalent

358

224

151

81

47

Net interest income - taxable equivalent

1,393

1,430

1,414

1,274

1,119

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

12

13

13

12

11

Net interest income

1,381

1,417

1,401

1,262

1,108

Provision for credit losses

118

135

112

135

60

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,263

1,282

1,289

1,127

1,048

Non-interest income

576

534

600

605

640

Non-interest expense

1,111

1,027

1,017

1,170

948

Income before income taxes

728

789

872

562

740

Income tax expense

147

177

187

133

157

Net income

$

581

$

612

$

685

$

429

$

583

Net income available to common shareholders

$

556

$

588

$

660

$

404

$

558

Weighted-average shares outstanding-during quarter:

Basic

939

935

934

934

934

Diluted

939

942

941

940

940

Earnings per common share - basic

$

0.59

$

0.63

$

0.71

$

0.43

$

0.60

Earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.59

$

0.62

$

0.70

$

0.43

$

0.59

Balance Sheet Summary

At quarter-end

Loans, net of unearned income

$

99,191

$

98,057

$

97,009

$

94,711

$

93,458

Allowance for credit losses

(1,633)

(1,596)

(1,582)

(1,539)

(1,514)

Assets

155,656

154,135

155,220

157,798

160,908

Deposits

126,959

128,460

131,743

135,378

138,263

Long-term borrowings

4,293

2,307

2,284

2,274

2,319

Shareholders' equity

16,639

16,883

15,947

15,173

16,507

Average balances

Loans, net of unearned income

$

98,581

$

97,277

$

95,752

$

94,684

$

90,764

Assets

153,774

153,082

155,668

158,422

161,826

Deposits

125,539

129,042

133,007

135,518

139,592

Long-term borrowings

3,517

2,286

2,275

2,319

2,328

Shareholders' equity

16,892

16,457

15,442

16,473

16,404

1

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Selected Ratios and Other Information

As of and for Quarter Ended

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Return on average assets* (1)

1.52 %

1.62 %

1.75 %

1.07 %

1.44 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity*

14.65 %

16.10 %

19.01 %

10.82 %

15.18 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)*(2)

23.82 %

26.70 %

33.20 %

18.02 %

25.40 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)*(2)

18.14 %

19.85 %

22.91 %

14.42 %

20.85 %

Efficiency ratio

56.4 %

52.3 %

50.5 %

62.3 %

53.9 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2)

56.4 %

52.2 %

51.6 %

52.6 %

54.2 %

Dividend payout ratio (3)

33.7 %

31.8 %

28.3 %

46.2 %

28.5 %

Common book value per share

$

15.95

$

16.29

$

15.29

$

14.46

$

15.89

Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)(2)

$

9.72

$

10.01

$

9.00

$

8.15

$

9.55

Total equity to total assets

10.69 %

10.95 %

10.27 %

9.62 %

10.26 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

6.09 %

6.31 %

5.63 %

5.01 %

5.76 %

Common equity (4)

$

12,787

$

12,420

$

12,066

$

11,554

$

11,298

Total risk-weighted assets (4)

$

127,143

$

125,747

$

125,752

$

124,395

$

122,154

Common equity Tier 1 ratio (4)

10.1 %

9.9 %

9.6 %

9.3 %

9.2 %

Tier 1 capital ratio (4)

11.4 %

11.2 %

10.9 %

10.6 %

10.6 %

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

13.1 %

12.9 %

12.5 %

12.3 %

12.3 %

Leverage ratio (4)

9.5 %

9.3 %

8.9 %

8.5 %

8.2 %

Effective tax rate

20.2 %

22.4 %

21.5 %

23.7 %

21.2 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, net of unearned income

1.65 %

1.63 %

1.63 %

1.63 %

1.62 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale

332 %

288 %

317 %

311 %

410 %

Net interest margin (FTE)*

4.04 %

4.22 %

3.99 %

3.53 %

3.06 %

Loans, net of unearned income, to total deposits

78.1 %

76.3 %

73.6 %

70.0 %

67.6 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans*

0.33 %

0.35 %

0.29 %

0.46 %

0.17 %

Adjusted net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (non-GAAP) * (2)

0.33 %

0.35 %

0.29 %

0.19 %

0.17 %

Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale, as a percentage of loans

0.50 %

0.56 %

0.52 %

0.52 %

0.39 %

Non-performing assets (excluding loans 90 days past due) as a percentage of loans, foreclosed properties, and

0.51 %

0.58 %

0.53 %

0.54 %

0.41 %

non-performing loans held for sale

Non-performing assets (including loans 90 days past due) as a percentage of loans, foreclosed properties, and

0.64 %

0.71 %

0.75 %

0.65 %

0.52 %

non-performing loans held for sale (5)

Associate headcount-full-time equivalent

20,349

20,113

20,073

19,950

19,673

ATMs

2,025

2,034

2,039

2,043

2,048

Branch Statistics

Full service

1,245

1,251

1,252

1,259

1,259

Drive-through/transaction service only

31

34

34

35

35

Total branch outlets

1,276

1,285

1,286

1,294

1,294

*Annualized

  1. Calculated by dividing net income by average assets.
  2. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures that begin on pages 12, 16, 17, 18and 20.
  3. Dividend payout ratio reflects dividends declared within the applicable period.
  4. Current quarter Common equity as well as Total risk-weighted assets, Common equity Tier 1, Tier 1 capital, Total risk-based capital and Leverage ratios are estimated.
  5. Excludes guaranteed residential first mortgages that are 90+ days past due and still accruing. Refer to the footnotes on page21for amounts related to these loans.

2

Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

($ amounts in millions)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

2,480

$

2,395

$

1,997

$

2,117

$

2,301

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

7,406

6,438

9,230

13,549

18,199

Debt securities held to maturity

777

790

801

817

836

Debt securities available for sale

27,296

28,230

27,933

28,126

29,052

Loans held for sale

554

564

354

720

612

Loans, net of unearned income

99,191

98,057

97,009

94,711

93,458

Allowance for loan losses

(1,513)

(1,472)

(1,464)

(1,418)

(1,425)

Net loans

97,678

96,585

95,545

93,293

92,033

Other earning assets

1,563

1,335

1,308

1,341

1,428

Premises and equipment, net

1,622

1,705

1,718

1,744

1,768

Interest receivable

575

538

511

424

365

Goodwill

5,733

5,733

5,733

5,739

5,749

Residential mortgage servicing rights at fair value (MSRs)

801

790

812

809

770

Other identifiable intangible assets, net

226

238

249

266

279

Other assets

8,945

8,794

9,029

8,853

7,516

Total assets

$

155,656

$

154,135

$

155,220

$

157,798

$

160,908

Liabilities and Equity:

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing

$

46,898

$

49,647

$

51,348

$

54,996

$

58,510

Interest-bearing

80,061

78,813

80,395

80,382

79,753

Total deposits

126,959

128,460

131,743

135,378

138,263

Borrowed funds:

Short-term borrowings

3,000

2,000

-

-

-

Long-term borrowings

4,293

2,307

2,284

2,274

2,319

Other liabilities

4,743

4,466

5,242

4,973

3,819

Total liabilities

138,995

137,233

139,269

142,625

144,401

Equity:

Preferred stock, non-cumulative perpetual

1,659

1,659

1,659

1,659

1,659

Common stock

10

10

10

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

11,979

11,996

11,988

11,976

11,962

Retained earnings

7,802

7,433

7,004

6,531

6,314

Treasury stock, at cost

(1,371)

(1,371)

(1,371)

(1,371)

(1,371)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

(3,440)

(2,844)

(3,343)

(3,632)

(2,067)

Total shareholders' equity

16,639

16,883

15,947

15,173

16,507

Noncontrolling interest

22

19

4

-

-

Total equity

16,661

16,902

15,951

15,173

16,507

Total liabilities and equity

$

155,656

$

154,135

$

155,220

$

157,798

$

160,908

3

