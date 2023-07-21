Exhibit 99.2
Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Supplement (unaudited)
Second Quarter 2023
Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Table of Contents
Page
Financial Highlights
Selected Ratios and Other Information*
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Loans
4
Deposits
6
Consolidated Statements of Income
8
Consolidated Average Daily Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis
10
Pre-TaxPre-Provision Income ("PPI")* and Adjusted PPI*
12
Non-Interest Income, Mortgage Income, Wealth Management Income and Capital Markets Income
13
Non-Interest Expense
15
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to non-GAAP Financial Measures*
Adjusted Efficiency Ratios, Adjusted Fee Income Ratios, Adjusted Non-Interest Income / Expense, Adjusted Operating Leverage
16
Ratios, Return Ratios, and Tangible Common Ratios
Credit Quality
Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-Offs and Related Ratios, Adjusted Net Charge-Offs and Related Ratios
19
Non-Accrual Loans (excludes loans held for sale), Early and Late Stage Delinquencies
21
Forward-Looking Statements
22
*Use of non-GAAP financial measures
Regions believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful basis for period to period comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes certain adjustments does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to shareholders. Additionally, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Financial Highlights
Quarter Ended
($ amounts in millions, except per share data)
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
Earnings Summary
Interest income - taxable equivalent
$
1,751
$
1,654
$
1,565
$
1,355
$
1,166
Interest expense - taxable equivalent
358
224
151
81
47
Net interest income - taxable equivalent
1,393
1,430
1,414
1,274
1,119
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
12
13
13
12
11
Net interest income
1,381
1,417
1,401
1,262
1,108
Provision for credit losses
118
135
112
135
60
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,263
1,282
1,289
1,127
1,048
Non-interest income
576
534
600
605
640
Non-interest expense
1,111
1,027
1,017
1,170
948
Income before income taxes
728
789
872
562
740
Income tax expense
147
177
187
133
157
Net income
$
581
$
612
$
685
$
429
$
583
Net income available to common shareholders
$
556
$
588
$
660
$
404
$
558
Weighted-average shares outstanding-during quarter:
Basic
939
935
934
934
934
Diluted
939
942
941
940
940
Earnings per common share - basic
$
0.59
$
0.63
$
0.71
$
0.43
$
0.60
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.59
$
0.62
$
0.70
$
0.43
$
0.59
Balance Sheet Summary
At quarter-end
Loans, net of unearned income
$
99,191
$
98,057
$
97,009
$
94,711
$
93,458
Allowance for credit losses
(1,633)
(1,596)
(1,582)
(1,539)
(1,514)
Assets
155,656
154,135
155,220
157,798
160,908
Deposits
126,959
128,460
131,743
135,378
138,263
Long-term borrowings
4,293
2,307
2,284
2,274
2,319
Shareholders' equity
16,639
16,883
15,947
15,173
16,507
Average balances
Loans, net of unearned income
$
98,581
$
97,277
$
95,752
$
94,684
$
90,764
Assets
153,774
153,082
155,668
158,422
161,826
Deposits
125,539
129,042
133,007
135,518
139,592
Long-term borrowings
3,517
2,286
2,275
2,319
2,328
Shareholders' equity
16,892
16,457
15,442
16,473
16,404
1
Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Selected Ratios and Other Information
As of and for Quarter Ended
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
Return on average assets* (1)
1.52 %
1.62 %
1.75 %
1.07 %
1.44 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity*
14.65 %
16.10 %
19.01 %
10.82 %
15.18 %
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)*(2)
23.82 %
26.70 %
33.20 %
18.02 %
25.40 %
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)*(2)
18.14 %
19.85 %
22.91 %
14.42 %
20.85 %
Efficiency ratio
56.4 %
52.3 %
50.5 %
62.3 %
53.9 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(2)
56.4 %
52.2 %
51.6 %
52.6 %
54.2 %
Dividend payout ratio (3)
33.7 %
31.8 %
28.3 %
46.2 %
28.5 %
Common book value per share
$
15.95
$
16.29
$
15.29
$
14.46
$
15.89
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)(2)
$
9.72
$
10.01
$
9.00
$
8.15
$
9.55
Total equity to total assets
10.69 %
10.95 %
10.27 %
9.62 %
10.26 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)
6.09 %
6.31 %
5.63 %
5.01 %
5.76 %
Common equity (4)
$
12,787
$
12,420
$
12,066
$
11,554
$
11,298
Total risk-weighted assets (4)
$
127,143
$
125,747
$
125,752
$
124,395
$
122,154
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (4)
10.1 %
9.9 %
9.6 %
9.3 %
9.2 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (4)
11.4 %
11.2 %
10.9 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
Total risk-based capital ratio (4)
13.1 %
12.9 %
12.5 %
12.3 %
12.3 %
Leverage ratio (4)
9.5 %
9.3 %
8.9 %
8.5 %
8.2 %
Effective tax rate
20.2 %
22.4 %
21.5 %
23.7 %
21.2 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, net of unearned income
1.65 %
1.63 %
1.63 %
1.63 %
1.62 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale
332 %
288 %
317 %
311 %
410 %
Net interest margin (FTE)*
4.04 %
4.22 %
3.99 %
3.53 %
3.06 %
Loans, net of unearned income, to total deposits
78.1 %
76.3 %
73.6 %
70.0 %
67.6 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans*
0.33 %
0.35 %
0.29 %
0.46 %
0.17 %
Adjusted net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (non-GAAP) * (2)
0.33 %
0.35 %
0.29 %
0.19 %
0.17 %
Non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale, as a percentage of loans
0.50 %
0.56 %
0.52 %
0.52 %
0.39 %
Non-performing assets (excluding loans 90 days past due) as a percentage of loans, foreclosed properties, and
0.51 %
0.58 %
0.53 %
0.54 %
0.41 %
non-performing loans held for sale
Non-performing assets (including loans 90 days past due) as a percentage of loans, foreclosed properties, and
0.64 %
0.71 %
0.75 %
0.65 %
0.52 %
non-performing loans held for sale (5)
Associate headcount-full-time equivalent
20,349
20,113
20,073
19,950
19,673
ATMs
2,025
2,034
2,039
2,043
2,048
Branch Statistics
Full service
1,245
1,251
1,252
1,259
1,259
Drive-through/transaction service only
31
34
34
35
35
Total branch outlets
1,276
1,285
1,286
1,294
1,294
*Annualized
- Calculated by dividing net income by average assets.
- See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures that begin on pages 12, 16, 17, 18and 20.
- Dividend payout ratio reflects dividends declared within the applicable period.
- Current quarter Common equity as well as Total risk-weighted assets, Common equity Tier 1, Tier 1 capital, Total risk-based capital and Leverage ratios are estimated.
- Excludes guaranteed residential first mortgages that are 90+ days past due and still accruing. Refer to the footnotes on page21for amounts related to these loans.
2
Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
($ amounts in millions)
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
2,480
$
2,395
$
1,997
$
2,117
$
2,301
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
7,406
6,438
9,230
13,549
18,199
Debt securities held to maturity
777
790
801
817
836
Debt securities available for sale
27,296
28,230
27,933
28,126
29,052
Loans held for sale
554
564
354
720
612
Loans, net of unearned income
99,191
98,057
97,009
94,711
93,458
Allowance for loan losses
(1,513)
(1,472)
(1,464)
(1,418)
(1,425)
Net loans
97,678
96,585
95,545
93,293
92,033
Other earning assets
1,563
1,335
1,308
1,341
1,428
Premises and equipment, net
1,622
1,705
1,718
1,744
1,768
Interest receivable
575
538
511
424
365
Goodwill
5,733
5,733
5,733
5,739
5,749
Residential mortgage servicing rights at fair value (MSRs)
801
790
812
809
770
Other identifiable intangible assets, net
226
238
249
266
279
Other assets
8,945
8,794
9,029
8,853
7,516
Total assets
$
155,656
$
154,135
$
155,220
$
157,798
$
160,908
Liabilities and Equity:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
46,898
$
49,647
$
51,348
$
54,996
$
58,510
Interest-bearing
80,061
78,813
80,395
80,382
79,753
Total deposits
126,959
128,460
131,743
135,378
138,263
Borrowed funds:
Short-term borrowings
3,000
2,000
-
-
-
Long-term borrowings
4,293
2,307
2,284
2,274
2,319
Other liabilities
4,743
4,466
5,242
4,973
3,819
Total liabilities
138,995
137,233
139,269
142,625
144,401
Equity:
Preferred stock, non-cumulative perpetual
1,659
1,659
1,659
1,659
1,659
Common stock
10
10
10
10
10
Additional paid-in capital
11,979
11,996
11,988
11,976
11,962
Retained earnings
7,802
7,433
7,004
6,531
6,314
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,371)
(1,371)
(1,371)
(1,371)
(1,371)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net
(3,440)
(2,844)
(3,343)
(3,632)
(2,067)
Total shareholders' equity
16,639
16,883
15,947
15,173
16,507
Noncontrolling interest
22
19
4
-
-
Total equity
16,661
16,902
15,951
15,173
16,507
Total liabilities and equity
$
155,656
$
154,135
$
155,220
$
157,798
$
160,908
3
