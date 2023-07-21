Regions Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Financial Supplement (unaudited) to Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

Table of Contents

Page Financial Highlights 1 Selected Ratios and Other Information* 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Loans 4 Deposits 6 Consolidated Statements of Income 8 Consolidated Average Daily Balances and Yield / Rate Analysis 10 Pre-TaxPre-Provision Income ("PPI")* and Adjusted PPI* 12 Non-Interest Income, Mortgage Income, Wealth Management Income and Capital Markets Income 13 Non-Interest Expense 15 Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to non-GAAP Financial Measures* Adjusted Efficiency Ratios, Adjusted Fee Income Ratios, Adjusted Non-Interest Income / Expense, Adjusted Operating Leverage 16 Ratios, Return Ratios, and Tangible Common Ratios Credit Quality Allowance for Credit Losses, Net Charge-Offs and Related Ratios, Adjusted Net Charge-Offs and Related Ratios 19 Non-Accrual Loans (excludes loans held for sale), Early and Late Stage Delinquencies 21 Forward-Looking Statements 22

*Use of non-GAAP financial measures

Regions believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful basis for period to period comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in assessing the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes certain adjustments does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to shareholders. Additionally, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.