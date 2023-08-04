Regions Financial Corporation is one of the American largest banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail banking (54%): sale of classic banking products and services, credit cards issuing, consumer, real estate and mortgage loans, etc.; - corporate banking (42.3%); - wealth management and insurance (3.7%). At the end of 2020, the group had USD 122.5 billion in current deposits and USD 83.1 billion in current credits. Products and services are marketed through a network of 1,369 branches located in the United States.

Sector Banks