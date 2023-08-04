Exhibit 99.1

Table of contents

Topic

Page #

Profile and Strategy

3-10

Asset / Liability Management

11-19

Fees & Expenses

20-26

Business Segment Highlights

27-31

Loans & Deposits

32-38

Capital, Debt & Liquidity

39-42

Technology & Continuous Improvement

43-46

Credit

47-58

Near-Term Expectations

59

Environmental, Social & Governance

60-61

LIBOR Transition

62

Bolt-on Acquisitions

63

Appendix & Forward Looking Statements

64-80

Our banking franchise

Ranked 19th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

Line of business coverage

Birmingham, Alabama

Branch locations by state(2)

Ascentium

EnerBank

First Sterling

Business Capital

Capital Markets

Commercial Banking

Corporate Banking

Equipment Finance

Government/Institutional

Institutional Services

Private Wealth

Real Estate

Specialized Industries

Alabama - 188

Georgia - 116

Iowa - 5

Mississippi - 101

South Carolina - 18

Arkansas - 57

Illinois - 41

Kentucky - 9

Missouri - 50

Tennessee - 198

Florida - 273

Indiana - 40

Louisiana - 82

North Carolina - 7

Texas - 90

  1. Source: S&P Capital IQ as of 6/30/2022; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 07/11/2023. The green shaded states represent Regions' 15-state branch footprint. (2) Total branches as of 06/30/2023.

Profile evolution

Improved Credit Risk Profile

Investor CRE

CCAR Loan Loss

($ in billions)

Rate

$24

8.1%

$8

6.9%

2008

2022

2012

2022

Exited Non-Core Business

Indirect Auto

20182022

20122019

Sold $1.2B

Unsecured

Consumer Loan

Portfolio

Continuous Improvement

Customer

Organization

Journeys

Simplification

Revenue

Efficiency

Growth

Improvements

~640

Improvement in

efficiency ratio

bps

2017 to 2022

Strategic M&A

Proactive Interest Rate

Hedging

  • Hedge program introduced in 2017/2018 to protect NIM against falling interest rates
    • Highly effective; cumulative NII contribution through 12/31/22 of ~$900M
  • New actions taken in 2022 and 2023 to protect NIM if rates decrease in the future

Top Quartile Profitability

ROATCE

24.1%

20.6%

Top Quartile

9.0%

19.3%

Median

16.9%

Bottom Quartile

2015

RF

Peers(1)

2022

(1) Source: S&P Capital IQ; peers include CFG, CMA, FHN, FITB, HBAN, HWC, KEY, MTB, PNC, SNV, TFC, USB, ZION.

Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape

Markets with top 5 market share(1)

MSAs

Non-MSA counties

  • Ranked 19th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
  • 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
  • Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
  • Greater than 2/3 of deposits in
    markets without a significant money center bank presence(2)
  • High growth markets benefiting from population and business growth:
    • Florida
    • Georgia
    • Texas
    • Tennessee
  1. Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2022; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 07/11/2023.
  2. Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2022 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.

