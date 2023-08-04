Exhibit 99.1
Investor Information
August - September 2023
Table of contents
Topic
Page #
Profile and Strategy
3-10
Asset / Liability Management
11-19
Fees & Expenses
20-26
Business Segment Highlights
27-31
Loans & Deposits
32-38
Capital, Debt & Liquidity
39-42
Technology & Continuous Improvement
43-46
Credit
47-58
Near-Term Expectations
59
Environmental, Social & Governance
60-61
LIBOR Transition
62
Bolt-on Acquisitions
63
Appendix & Forward Looking Statements
64-80
Our banking franchise
Ranked 19th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
Line of business coverage
Birmingham, Alabama
Branch locations by state(2)
Ascentium
EnerBank
First Sterling
Business Capital
Capital Markets
Commercial Banking
Corporate Banking
Equipment Finance
Government/Institutional
Institutional Services
Private Wealth
Real Estate
Specialized Industries
Alabama - 188
Georgia - 116
Iowa - 5
Mississippi - 101
South Carolina - 18
Arkansas - 57
Illinois - 41
Kentucky - 9
Missouri - 50
Tennessee - 198
Florida - 273
Indiana - 40
Louisiana - 82
North Carolina - 7
Texas - 90
- Source: S&P Capital IQ as of 6/30/2022; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 07/11/2023. The green shaded states represent Regions' 15-state branch footprint. (2) Total branches as of 06/30/2023.
Profile evolution
Improved Credit Risk Profile
Investor CRE
CCAR Loan Loss
($ in billions)
Rate
$24
8.1%
$8
6.9%
2008
2022
2012
2022
Exited Non-Core Business
Indirect Auto
20182022
20122019
Sold $1.2B
Unsecured
Consumer Loan
Portfolio
Continuous Improvement
Customer
Organization
Journeys
Simplification
Revenue
Efficiency
Growth
Improvements
~640
Improvement in
efficiency ratio
bps
2017 to 2022
Strategic M&A
Proactive Interest Rate
Hedging
- Hedge program introduced in 2017/2018 to protect NIM against falling interest rates
- Highly effective; cumulative NII contribution through 12/31/22 of ~$900M
- New actions taken in 2022 and 2023 to protect NIM if rates decrease in the future
Top Quartile Profitability
ROATCE
24.1%
20.6%
Top Quartile
9.0%
19.3%
Median
16.9%
Bottom Quartile
2015
RF
Peers(1)
2022
(1) Source: S&P Capital IQ; peers include CFG, CMA, FHN, FITB, HBAN, HWC, KEY, MTB, PNC, SNV, TFC, USB, ZION.
Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape
Markets with top 5 market share(1)
MSAs
Non-MSA counties
- Ranked 19th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
- 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
- Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
- Greater than 2/3 of deposits in
markets without a significant money center bank presence(2)
- High growth markets benefiting from population and business growth:
- Florida
- Georgia
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2022; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 07/11/2023.
- Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2022 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.
