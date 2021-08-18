Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information - pdf, 7.6MB, opens in a new window

Log in
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information

08/18/2021
Exhibit 99.1

Investor Information

August - September 2021

Table of contents

Topic

Page #

Profile and Strategy

3-8

Income Statement

9-21

Business Segment Highlights

22-26

Balance Sheet

27-30

Capital, Debt & Liquidity

31-36

Technology & Continuous Improvement

37-41

Credit

42-55

Near-Term Expectations

56

Environmental, Social & Governance

57-61

LIBOR Transition

62

EnerBank

63-66

Appendix

67-79

2

Our banking franchise

Ranked 18th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

Birmingham, Alabama

Branch locations by state(2)

Line of business coverage

First Sterling

Ascentium

Business Capital

Capital Markets

Commercial Banking

Corporate Banking

Equipment Finance

Government/Institutional

Institutional Services

Private Wealth

Real Estate

Specialized Industries

Alabama - 190

Georgia - 111

Iowa - 5

Mississippi - 109

South Carolina - 21

Arkansas - 61

Illinois - 41

Kentucky - 11

Missouri - 52

Tennessee - 203

Florida - 278

Indiana - 45

Louisiana - 85

North Carolina - 7

Texas - 94

3

  1. Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 7/30/2021. The green shaded states represent Regions' 15-state branch footprint. (2) Total branches as of 6/30/2021.

Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape

Markets with top 5 market share(1)

MSAs

Non-MSA counties

  • Ranked 18th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
  • 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
  • Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
  • ~70% of deposits in markets without a
    significant money center bank presence(2)
  • Investing in priority markets
    • Atlanta, Georgia
    • Orlando, Florida
    • Houston, Texas

(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 7/30/2021.

4

  1. Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2020 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.

Presence in strong growth markets

16 of top 25 markets with net migration

60% of top

(3)

MSAs are projected to grow fasterthan

inflows are within our footprint(1)

the U.S. national average

Population growth vs. peers(2) (2021-2026)

Peer #1

4.9%

3.1%

Peer #2

3.0%

Peer #3

1.9%

Peer #4

1.7%

Peer #5

1.2%

Peer #6

1.2%

Peer #7

1.0%

Peer #8

0.5%

Peer median: 1.4%

Top Faster

Market

Growing MSAs

Deposits

Rank(3)

Nashville,

Tennessee

$9.7

3

Tampa, Florida

$5.3

4

Miami, Florida

$5.1

13

Atlanta,

Georgia

$4.8

7

Orlando,

Florida

$2.6

5

Knoxville,

Tennessee

$2.5

3

Huntsville,

Alabama

$2.4

1

Dallas - Fort

Worth, Texas

$1.9

18

Indianapolis,

Indiana

$1.7

12

Houston, Texas

$1.7

18

'21-'26 Population Growth(3)

National average: 2.9%

  1. Source: U.S. Postal Service (for moves from January 2020 - May 2021). (2) Source: SNL. Large Regional Peers: TFC, CFG, FITB, HBAN, KEY, MTB, PNC, USB. (3) Source: SNL. Top 30 markets as defined by deposit dollars - FDIC 6/30/2020. Pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 7/30/2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regions Financial Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
