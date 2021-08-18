Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meeting Information - pdf, 7.6MB, opens in a new window
08/18/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
Exhibit 99.1
Investor Information
August - September 2021
Table of contents
Topic
Page #
Profile and Strategy
3-8
Income Statement
9-21
Business Segment Highlights
22-26
Balance Sheet
27-30
Capital, Debt & Liquidity
31-36
Technology & Continuous Improvement
37-41
Credit
42-55
Near-Term Expectations
56
Environmental, Social & Governance
57-61
LIBOR Transition
62
EnerBank
63-66
Appendix
67-79
2
Our banking franchise
Ranked 18th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
Birmingham, Alabama
Branch locations by state(2)
Line of business coverage
First Sterling
Ascentium
Business Capital
Capital Markets
Commercial Banking
Corporate Banking
Equipment Finance
Government/Institutional
Institutional Services
Private Wealth
Real Estate
Specialized Industries
Alabama - 190
Georgia - 111
Iowa - 5
Mississippi - 109
South Carolina - 21
Arkansas - 61
Illinois - 41
Kentucky - 11
Missouri - 52
Tennessee - 203
Florida - 278
Indiana - 45
Louisiana - 85
North Carolina - 7
Texas - 94
3
Source: SNL Financial as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 7/30/2021. The green shaded states represent Regions' 15-state branch footprint. (2) Total branches as of 6/30/2021.
Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape
Markets with top 5 market share(1)
MSAs
Non-MSA counties
Ranked 18th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
~70% of deposits in markets without a
significant money center bank presence(2)
Investing in priority markets
Atlanta, Georgia
Orlando, Florida
Houston, Texas
(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2020; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 7/30/2021.
4
Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2020 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.
Presence in strong growth markets
16 of top 25 markets with net migration
60% of top
(3)
MSAs are projected to grow fasterthan
inflows are within our footprint(1)
the U.S. national average
Population growth vs. peers(2) (2021-2026)
Peer #1
4.9%
3.1%
Peer #2
3.0%
Peer #3
1.9%
Peer #4
1.7%
Peer #5
1.2%
Peer #6
1.2%
Peer #7
1.0%
Peer #8
0.5%
Peer median: 1.4%
Top Faster
Market
Growing MSAs
Deposits
Rank(3)
Nashville,
Tennessee
$9.7
3
Tampa, Florida
$5.3
4
Miami, Florida
$5.1
13
Atlanta,
Georgia
$4.8
7
Orlando,
Florida
$2.6
5
Knoxville,
Tennessee
$2.5
3
Huntsville,
Alabama
$2.4
1
Dallas - Fort
Worth, Texas
$1.9
18
Indianapolis,
Indiana
$1.7
12
Houston, Texas
$1.7
18
'21-'26 Population Growth(3)
National average: 2.9%
Source: U.S. Postal Service (for moves from January 2020 - May 2021). (2) Source: SNL. Large Regional Peers: TFC, CFG, FITB, HBAN, KEY, MTB, PNC, USB. (3) Source: SNL. Top 30 markets as defined by deposit dollars - FDIC 6/30/2020. Pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 7/30/2021
5
