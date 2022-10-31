Advanced search
    RF   US7591EP1005

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(RF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
21.95 USD   +0.46%
Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meetings Information -
PU
05:30pRegions Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25Stephens Adjusts Regions Financial's Price Target to $24 From $23, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meetings Information -

10/31/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Exhibit 99.1

Investor Information

November - December 2022

Table of contents

Topic

Page #

Profile and Strategy

3-10

Income Statement

11-27

Business Segment Highlights

28-32

Balance Sheet

33-40

Capital, Debt & Liquidity

41-42

Technology & Continuous Improvement

43-48

Credit

49-56

Near-Term Expectations

57

Environmental, Social & Governance

58-59

LIBOR Transition

60

Bolt-on Acquisitions

61

Appendix & Forward Looking Statements

62-75

2

Our banking franchise

Ranked 19th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)

Line of business coverage

Birmingham, Alabama

Branch locations by state(2)

Ascentium

EnerBank

First Sterling

Business Capital

Capital Markets

Commercial Banking

Corporate Banking

Equipment Finance

Government/Institutional

Institutional Services

Private Wealth

Real Estate Specialized Industries

Alabama - 190

Georgia - 115

Iowa - 5

Mississippi - 101

South Carolina - 20

Arkansas - 59

Illinois - 41

Kentucky - 11

Missouri - 51

Tennessee - 200

Florida - 277

Indiana - 42

Louisiana - 83

North Carolina - 7

Texas - 91

3

  1. Source: S&P Capital IQ as of 6/30/2022; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/24/2022. The green shaded states represent Regions' 15-state branch footprint. (2) Total branches as of 9/30/2022.

Profile evolution

Improved Credit Risk Profile

Continuous Improvement

Proactive Interest Rate

Hedging

Investor CRE

CCAR Loan Loss

($ in billions)

$24

8.1%

$7

6.5%

2008

2021

2012

2021

Customer

Organization

Journeys

Simplification

Revenue

Efficiency

Growth

Improvements

460 Improvement in efficiency ratio

bps

2017 to 2021

  • Hedge program introduced in 2017/2018 to protect NIM against falling interest rates
    • Highly effective; cumulative NII through 9/30/22 of ~$900M
  • New actions taken in 2022 to protect NIM if rates decrease in the future

Exited Non-Core Business

Strategic M&A

Indirect Auto

20182022

20122019

Sold $1.2B

Unsecured

Consumer Loan

Portfolio

(1) Source: S&P Capital IQ; peers include CFG, CMA, FHN, FITB, HBAN, HWC, KEY, MTB, PNC, SNV, TFC, USB, ZION.

Top Quartile Profitability

ROATCE

21.4%

17.4%

Top Quartile

9.0%

16.5%

Median

15.4%

Bottom Quartile

Peers(1)

2015

RF

2021

4

Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape

Markets with top 5 market share(1)

MSAs

Non-MSA counties

  • Ranked 19th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
  • 86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
  • Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
  • Greater than 2/3 of deposits in
    markets without a significant money center bank presence(2)
  • High growth markets benefiting from population and business growth:
    • Florida
    • Georgia
    • Texas
    • Tennessee

(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2022; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/24/2022.

5

  1. Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2022 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Regions Financial Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 21:52:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.68%290 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.18%197 798
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.40%175 919
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-19.07%141 015