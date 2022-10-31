Regions Financial : Quarterly Investor Meetings Information -
Investor Information
November - December 2022
Table of contents
Topic
Page #
Profile and Strategy
3-10
Income Statement
11-27
Business Segment Highlights
28-32
Balance Sheet
33-40
Capital, Debt & Liquidity
41-42
Technology & Continuous Improvement
43-48
Credit
49-56
Near-Term Expectations
57
Environmental, Social & Governance
58-59
LIBOR Transition
60
Bolt-on Acquisitions
61
Appendix & Forward Looking Statements
62-75
Our banking franchise
Ranked 19th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
Line of business coverage
Birmingham, Alabama
Branch locations by state(2)
Ascentium
EnerBank
First Sterling
Business Capital
Capital Markets
Commercial Banking
Corporate Banking
Equipment Finance
Government/Institutional
Institutional Services
Private Wealth
Real Estate Specialized Industries
Alabama - 190
Georgia - 115
Iowa - 5
Mississippi - 101
South Carolina - 20
Arkansas - 59
Illinois - 41
Kentucky - 11
Missouri - 51
Tennessee - 200
Florida - 277
Indiana - 42
Louisiana - 83
North Carolina - 7
Texas - 91
Source: S&P Capital IQ as of 6/30/2022; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/24/2022. The green shaded states represent Regions' 15-state branch footprint. (2) Total branches as of 9/30/2022.
Profile evolution
Improved Credit Risk Profile
Continuous Improvement
Proactive Interest Rate
Hedging
Investor CRE
CCAR Loan Loss
($ in billions)
$24
8.1%
$7
6.5%
2008
2021
2012
2021
Customer
Organization
Journeys
Simplification
Revenue
Efficiency
Growth
Improvements
460 Improvement in efficiency ratio
bps
2017 to 2021
Hedge program introduced in 2017/2018 to protect NIM against falling interest rates
Highly effective; cumulative NII through 9/30/22 of ~$900M
New actions taken in 2022 to protect NIM if rates decrease in the future
Exited Non-Core Business
Strategic M&A
Indirect Auto
20182022
20122019
Sold $1.2B
Unsecured
Consumer Loan
Portfolio
(1) Source: S&P Capital IQ; peers include CFG, CMA, FHN, FITB, HBAN, HWC, KEY, MTB, PNC, SNV, TFC, USB, ZION.
Top Quartile Profitability
ROATCE
21.4%
17.4%
Top Quartile
9.0%
16.5%
Median
15.4%
Bottom Quartile
Peers(1)
2015
RF
2021
Top market share plays a valuable role in the competitive landscape
Markets with top 5 market share(1)
MSAs
Non-MSA counties
Ranked 19th in the U.S. in total deposits(1)
86% of deposits in 7 states: Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Arkansas
Top 5 or better market share in ~70% of MSAs across 15-state footprint(1)
Greater than 2/3 of deposits in
markets without a significant money center bank presence(2)
High growth markets benefiting from population and business growth:
Florida
Georgia
Texas
Tennessee
(1) Based on MSA and non-MSA counties using FDIC deposit data as of 6/30/2022; pro-forma for announced M&A transactions as of 10/24/2022.
Significant money center bank presence (JPM, BAC, C, WFC) defined as combined market share using 6/30/2022 FDIC deposit data of 20% or more.
